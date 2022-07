15 июл 2022



Музыканты VENOM, AT THE GATES, UNLEASHED выступили с ENTOMBED



Cronos (VENOM),Tomas Lindberg (AT THE GATES),Scott Carlson (REPULSION),Johnny Hedlund (UNLEASHED) and Urskogr (SERPENT OMEGA) среди прочих были среди гостей на выступлении ENTOMBED в рамках Gefle Metal Festival:



01. Left Hand Path (Jörgen Sandström on vocals)

02. But Life Goes On (with Tomas Lindberg)

03. Out Of Hand (with Tomas Lindberg)

04. Living Dead (with Tomas Lindberg)

05. Like This With The Devil (with Tomas Lindberg)

06. The Truth Beyond (with Tomas Lindberg)

07. Eyemaster (with Scott Carlson)

08. Abnormally Deceased (with Scott Carlson)

09. Serpent Speech (with Scott Carlson)

10. Black Breath (with Scott Carlson)

11. Damn Deal Done (with Scott Carlson)

12. Chief Rebel Angel (with Pia Stjärnvind a.k.a. Urskogr)

13. Stranger Aeons (with Pia Stjärnvind a.k.a. Urskogr)

14. To Ride, Shoot Straight And Speak The Truth (with Johnny Hedlund)

15. Revel In Flesh (with Johnny Hedlund)

16. Wolverine Blues (with Johnny Hedlund)

17. Supposed To Rot (with Johnny Hedlund)

18. Night Of The Vampire (ROKY ERICKSON AND THE ALIENS cover) (with Johnny Hedlund)



Encore:



19. Bursting Out (VENOM cover) (with Cronos)

20. Countess Bathory (VENOM cover) (with Cronos)



Encore 2:



21. Witching Hour (VENOM cover) (with Cronos)







