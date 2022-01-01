сегодня



WIND ROSE переиздают первые альбомы



WIND ROSE четвертого ноября на CD и девятого ноября на виниле перевыпустят на Napalm Records два первых альбома, которые будут доступны в следующих вариантах:



Shadows Over Lothadruin :



- Digisleeve

- 2LP Gatefold Black

- 2LP Gatefold Marbled Transparent Red Black (limited to 300 copies)

- Digisleeve & Cover Shirt



Трек-лист:



"Awakening"

"The Endless Prophecy"

"Siderion"

"Son Of A Thousand Nights"

"The Fourth Vanguard"

"Majesty"

"Oath To Betray"

"Led By Light"

"Moontear Sanctuary"

"Close To The End"



Wardens Of The West Wind:



- Digisleeve

- 2LP Gatefold Black

- 2LP Gatefold Marbled Ocean Blue Black (limited to 300 copies)

- Digisleeve & Cover Shirt



"Where Dawn And Shadows Begin"

"The Age Of Conquest"

"Heavenly Minds"

"The Breed Of Durin"

"Ode To The West Wind"

"Skull And Crossbones"

"The Slave And The Republic"

"Spartacus"

"Born In The Cradle Of Storms"

"Rebel And Free"







