Arts
 ENG
Search / Поиск
LOGIN
  register
MENU LOGO
×
СОБЫТИЯ
Новости
Новости.Рус
Видео
Концерты
Репортажи
МУЗЫКА
Группы
Рецензии
Интервью
Стили
ИСКУССТВО
Графика
ОБЩЕНИЕ
Форум
Ссылки
Контакты

LOGIN
Новости
*Вокалист DISTURBED за ##### русалочку 33
*BRUCE DICKINSON — о группис 20
*Новое видео IN FLAMES 16
*Лидер MEGADETH: «Я не рождён для пения» 14
*Умер гитарист SOILWORK 11
*Бывшим участникам MEGADETH нет никакого дела до реакции DAVE... 10
*JOE LYNN TURNER ответил RONNIE ROMERO 10
*Профессиональное видео с выступления MERCYFUL FATE 9
*BEHEMOTH повторят путь The Beatles 9
*ANDY LA ROCQUE: «KING DIAMOND точно работает над альбомом!» 8
Поиск по новостям O
Фраза, имя группы
Группы в стиле
 
Подстиль		  
Основной стиль
Дата : с по  
Новости
O <- TOP5 <-
*Вокалист DISTURBED за ##### русалочку 33
*BRUCE DICKINSON — о группис 20
*Новое видео IN FLAMES 16
*Лидер MEGADETH: «Я не рождён для пения» 14
*Умер гитарист SOILWORK 11
[= ||| все новости группы



*

Wind Rose

*



22 сен 2022 : 		 WIND ROSE переиздают первые альбомы

8 июн 2022 : 		 Видео с текстом от WIND ROSE

21 апр 2022 : 		 Новое видео WIND ROSE

9 мар 2022 : 		 Новое видео WIND ROSE

23 окт 2020 : 		 Новое видео WIND ROSE

12 окт 2019 : 		 Обучающее видео от WIND ROSE

29 сен 2019 : 		 Новая песня WIND ROSE

17 сен 2019 : 		 Рассказ об издании альбома WIND ROSE

12 сен 2019 : 		 Обучающее видео от WIND ROSE

2 сен 2019 : 		 Новое видео WIND ROSE

16 авг 2019 : 		 Обучающее видео WIND ROSE

4 июл 2019 : 		 Новый альбом WIND ROSE выйдет в сентябре

7 июн 2019 : 		 Новое видео WIND ROSE

22 дек 2018 : 		 WIND ROSE на Napalm Records

17 окт 2017 : 		 Новое видео WIND ROSE

1 июн 2017 : 		 Новая песня WIND ROSE

17 май 2017 : 		 Новое видео WIND ROSE

13 апр 2017 : 		 Видео с текстом от WIND ROSE

29 мар 2017 : 		 Обложка и трек лист нового альбома WIND ROSE

3 мар 2017 : 		 WIND ROSE на Inner Wound Recordings

12 янв 2015 : 		 Новое видео WIND ROSE

21 ноя 2014 : 		 Новый альбом WIND ROSE выйдет в феврале
| - |

|||| сегодня

WIND ROSE переиздают первые альбомы



zoom
WIND ROSE четвертого ноября на CD и девятого ноября на виниле перевыпустят на Napalm Records два первых альбома, которые будут доступны в следующих вариантах:

Shadows Over Lothadruin :

- Digisleeve
- 2LP Gatefold Black
- 2LP Gatefold Marbled Transparent Red Black (limited to 300 copies)
- Digisleeve & Cover Shirt

Трек-лист:

"Awakening"
"The Endless Prophecy"
"Siderion"
"Son Of A Thousand Nights"
"The Fourth Vanguard"
"Majesty"
"Oath To Betray"
"Led By Light"
"Moontear Sanctuary"
"Close To The End"

Wardens Of The West Wind:

- Digisleeve
- 2LP Gatefold Black
- 2LP Gatefold Marbled Ocean Blue Black (limited to 300 copies)
- Digisleeve & Cover Shirt

Wardens Of The West Wind:

"Where Dawn And Shadows Begin"
"The Age Of Conquest"
"Heavenly Minds"
"The Breed Of Durin"
"Ode To The West Wind"
"Skull And Crossbones"
"The Slave And The Republic"
"Spartacus"
"Born In The Cradle Of Storms"
"Rebel And Free"

WIND ROSE To Reissue First Two Albums; вЂњSon Of A Thousand NightsвЂќ Lyric Video Revealed




Like!+0Dislike!-0


КомментарииСкрыть/показать

Комментарии могут добавлять только зарегистрированные пользователи.
Вы можете зарегистрироваться на сайте или залогиниться через социальные сети (иконки вверху сайта).



Сообщений нет

просмотров: 119

 ||| =]
[=     =]
/\\Вверх
Рейтинг@Mail.ru

1997-2022 © Russian Darkside e-Zine.
Если вы нашли на этой странице ошибку или есть комментарии и пожелания, то сообщите нам об этом