сегодня



Новое видео ALL FOR METAL



"All For Metal", новое видео группы ALL FOR METAL, доступно для просмотра ниже. Эта песня взята из дебютного альбома, выходящего на AFM Records.



Текст:



It's all for metal



The heroes stand together

They come from everywhere

A force of steel and leather

Their war cry fills the air



This world of fear and anger

Will never tame courageous hearts

Unleash united power

The evil will be torn apart



Our drums will beat forever

We´re gonna hit them hard



It's all for metal

And metal for all

Our kingdom's rising

Our kingdom won't fall



The sky Is burning

We must heed the call

It's all for metal

And metal for all



All for metal

Metal for all



The smoke is slowly rising

The final choice is made

As dawn burns the horizon

We sharpen every blade



Our destiny is written

Defend the world from endless night

As long as we're together

We know we're gonna win this fight



Our drums will beat forever

We're gonna hit them right



It's all for metal

And metal for all

Our kingdom's rising

Our kingdom won't fall



The sky Is burning

We must heed the call

It's all for metal

And metal for all



All for metal

Metal for all



It's all for metal



It's all for metal

And metal for all

Our kingdom's rising

Our kingdom won't fall



The sky Is burning

We must heed the call

It's all for metal

And metal for all



All for metal

Metal for all







+0 -0



просмотров: 185