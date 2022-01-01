сегодня



Новое видео ALL FOR METAL



Born In Valhalla, , новое видео группы ALL FOR METAL, доступно для просмотра ниже. Эта песня взята из дебютного альбома, выходящего на AFM Records.



Текст:



You wake on the fields of glory

You stand on the battleground

The banner you brought has fallen

But you'll be safe and sound

The battle will soon be over

You feel it's time to die

Above, on their flying horses

Valkyries light the sky



There's a prophecy of Asgard's fall

You will join the force in Odin's hall

You shall fight for us - you'll die for us

It's time to honor Odin's call



Born in Valhalla, born in Valhalla

Join with the warriors of Asgard's king

Born in Valhalla, born in Valhalla

Hark! When the horns call you to Odin's Ting



You'll join the eternal forces

You'll fight under Odins reign

Your life in this world is ending

But you'll be born again

A feast for the men of honor

You feel it's time to die

The guardians above are calling

Valkyries in the sky



There's a prophecy of Asgard's fall

You will join the force in Odin's hall

You shall fight for us - you'll die for us

It's time to honor Odin's call



Born in Valhalla...







просмотров: 241


