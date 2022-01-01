Arts
Новости
*

All For Metal

*
| - |

|||| сегодня

Новое видео ALL FOR METAL



zoom
Born In Valhalla, , новое видео группы ALL FOR METAL, доступно для просмотра ниже. Эта песня взята из дебютного альбома, выходящего на AFM Records.

Текст:

You wake on the fields of glory
You stand on the battleground
The banner you brought has fallen
But you'll be safe and sound
The battle will soon be over
You feel it's time to die
Above, on their flying horses
Valkyries light the sky

There's a prophecy of Asgard's fall
You will join the force in Odin's hall
You shall fight for us - you'll die for us
It's time to honor Odin's call

Born in Valhalla, born in Valhalla
Join with the warriors of Asgard's king
Born in Valhalla, born in Valhalla
Hark! When the horns call you to Odin's Ting

You'll join the eternal forces
You'll fight under Odins reign
Your life in this world is ending
But you'll be born again
A feast for the men of honor
You feel it's time to die
The guardians above are calling
Valkyries in the sky

There's a prophecy of Asgard's fall
You will join the force in Odin's hall
You shall fight for us - you'll die for us
It's time to honor Odin's call

Born in Valhalla...




просмотров: 241

1997-2022 © Russian Darkside e-Zine.
