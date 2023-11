сегодня



Новое видео BERNIE MARSDEN



"Bad Reputation", новое видео BERNIE MARSDEN, доступно для просмотра ниже. Этот трек взят из альбома "Working Man":



Limited Edition Double CD





Disc 1:





"Being Famous"

"Midtown"

"Longtime"

"Invisible"

"Son I've Never Known"

"Steelhouse Mountain"

"Working Man"

"Valentine's Day"

"Savannah"

"Bad Reputation"

"You Know"

"The Pearl"





Disc 2 (Bonus Disc):

"Look At Me Now"

"Midnight Believer"

"Who's Fooling Who"

"Just Don't Have The Time"

"Foolish Day"

"Here I Go Again"

"Ain't No Love In The Heart of The City"

"Til The Day I Die"

"Time Is Right For Love"

"Come On In My Kitchen"





Limited Edition Double LP





Side One:

"Being Famous"

"Midtown"

"Longtime"

"Invisible"

"Son I've Never Known"

"Steelhouse Mountain"





Side Two:

"Working Man"

"Valentine's Day"

"Savannah"

"Bad Reputation"

"You Know"

"The Pearl"





Bonus LP





Side Three:

"Look At Me Now"

"Midnight Believer"

"Who's Fooling Who"

"Just Don't Have The Time"

"Foolish Day"





Side Four:

"Here I Go Again"

"Ain't No Love In The Heart of The City"

"Til The Day I Die"

"Time Is Right For Love"

"Come On In My Kitchen"







