20 июн 2024



Видео с тестом от WARLORD



WARLORD опубликовали официальное видео с текстом на песню "Invaders" (2024 Version), которая будет включена в альбом From The Ashes To The Archives - The Hot Pursuit Continues, выходящий 23 августа на High Roller Records:



"Invaders" (re-recorded 2024)

"Battle Of The Living Dead" (re-recorded 2024)

"Winds Of Thor" (re-recorded 2024)

"Achilles Revenge" (re-recorded 2024)

"War In Heaven" (re-recorded 2024)

"Sons Of A Dream" (re-recorded 2024)

"Deliver Us From Evil" (re-recorded 2024)

"Winds Of Thor" (re-recorded 2024, Thomas Mergler Mix)

"Children Of The King" (demo 1984)

"Winter Tears" (pre-production demo 1982)

"Penny For A Poor Man" (pre-production demo 1982)

"Black Mass" (pre-production demo 1982)

"Soliloquy" (pre-production demo 1982)

"Hands And Feet" (Thunderchild's Farewell)







+0 -1



просмотров: 131

