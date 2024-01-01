Arts
Новости
*TED NUGENT: «Люблю я оленину!» 33
*MAX CAVALERA о реюнионе SEPULTURA 30
*GENE SIMMONS о курении, выпивке и наркотиках: «Шмекель работ... 27
*TED NUGENT о месячнике гордости 18
*Лидер DEICIDE: «Политики и религиозные деятели превратились ... 17
*Видео полного выступления SCORPIONS 9
*FEAR FACTORY думают о записи 9
*GEEZER BUTLER о вероятности финального концерта BLACK SABBAT... 8
*TONY IOMMI работает над новыми песнями 8
*SOPHIE LLOYD исполняет LYNYRD SKYNYRD 8
Warlord

20 июн 2024 : 		 Видео с тестом от WARLORD

6 май 2024 : 		 Видео с тестом от WARLORD

12 фев 2024 : 		 Видео с тестом от WARLORD

22 дек 2023 : 		 MARK ZONDER о новом альбоме WARLORD

10 дек 2023 : 		 WARLORD готовят альбом

6 окт 2023 : 		 WARLORD нашли гитариста

11 апр 2023 : 		 WARLORD дадут несколько концертов

14 мар 2022 : 		 Трибьют-альбом в честь лидера WARLORD выйдет весной

20 май 2021 : 		 IOANNIS почтил память лидера WARLORD

19 май 2021 : 		 Умер гитарист WARLORD

29 сен 2017 : 		 WARLORD на FRONTIERS MUSIC SRL

1 окт 2013 : 		 Вокалист ARRAYAN PATH в WARLORD

12 май 2013 : 		 WARLORD планируют выпуск концертного Blu-ray/DVD/CD

24 мар 2013 : 		 WARLORD объявили состав для выступлений

5 фев 2013 : 		 Обложка нового альбома WARLORD

24 дек 2012 : 		 Phil Magnotti будет продюсировать новый альбом WARLORD

5 окт 2012 : 		 Переиздание 'Lost And Lonely Days / Aliens' WARLORD выйдет в октябре

18 сен 2012 : 		 'Deliver Us' WARLORD будет переиздан

12 сен 2012 : 		 Bill Tsamis из WARLORD выпустит сольный альбом на CD в ноябре

11 ноя 2011 : 		 WARLORD работают над новым диском
|||| 20 июн 2024

Видео с тестом от WARLORD



WARLORD опубликовали официальное видео с текстом на песню "Invaders" (2024 Version), которая будет включена в альбом From The Ashes To The Archives - The Hot Pursuit Continues, выходящий 23 августа на High Roller Records:

"Invaders" (re-recorded 2024)
"Battle Of The Living Dead" (re-recorded 2024)
"Winds Of Thor" (re-recorded 2024)
"Achilles Revenge" (re-recorded 2024)
"War In Heaven" (re-recorded 2024)
"Sons Of A Dream" (re-recorded 2024)
"Deliver Us From Evil" (re-recorded 2024)
"Winds Of Thor" (re-recorded 2024, Thomas Mergler Mix)
"Children Of The King" (demo 1984)
"Winter Tears" (pre-production demo 1982)
"Penny For A Poor Man" (pre-production demo 1982)
"Black Mass" (pre-production demo 1982)
"Soliloquy" (pre-production demo 1982)
"Hands And Feet" (Thunderchild's Farewell)

просмотров: 131

