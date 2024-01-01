Видео с тестом от WARLORD

WARLORD опубликовали официальное видео с текстом на песню "Invaders" (2024 Version), которая будет включена в альбом From The Ashes To The Archives - The Hot Pursuit Continues, выходящий 23 августа на High Roller Records:
"Invaders" (re-recorded 2024)
"Battle Of The Living Dead" (re-recorded 2024)
"Winds Of Thor" (re-recorded 2024)
"Achilles Revenge" (re-recorded 2024)
"War In Heaven" (re-recorded 2024)
"Sons Of A Dream" (re-recorded 2024)
"Deliver Us From Evil" (re-recorded 2024)
"Winds Of Thor" (re-recorded 2024, Thomas Mergler Mix)
"Children Of The King" (demo 1984)
"Winter Tears" (pre-production demo 1982)
"Penny For A Poor Man" (pre-production demo 1982)
"Black Mass" (pre-production demo 1982)
"Soliloquy" (pre-production demo 1982)
"Hands And Feet" (Thunderchild's Farewell)
