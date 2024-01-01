сегодня



IAN ANDERSON выпускает бокс-сет



Madfish сообщили о том, что 23 августа состоится релиз бокс-сета IAN ANDERSON, в которой войдут:



Exclusive first-time vinyl releases of Divinities: Twelve Dances With God, The Secret Language Of Birds (2LP), and Rupi’s Dance (2LP)

-Walk Into Light, Divinities: Twelve Dances With God and Homo Erraticus remastered at half speed by Air Studio

-Roaming In The Gloaming LP offers previously unreleased live recordings from 1995-2007

-Beautiful side D etchings on 3 of the 10 records

-96-page book with foreword by Ian Anderson, extensive liner notes by Paul Sexton and exclusive pictures



DISC 1

A.1. Fly by Night [03:51]

A.2. Made in England [04:57]

A.3. Walk into Light [03:08]

A.4. Trains [03:18]

A.5. End Game [03:17]

B.1. Black and White Television [03:35]

B.2. Toad in the Hole [03:22]

B.3. Looking for Eden [03:40]

B.4. User-friendly [03:59]

B.5. Different Germany [05:22]



DISC 2



A.1. In A Stone Circle [03:26]

A.2. In Sight Of The Minaret [03:54]

A.3. In A Black Box [03:24]

A.4. In The Grip Of Stronger Stuff [02:48]

A.5. In Maternal Grace [03:22]

A.6. In The Moneylender`s Temple [03:20]

A.7. In Defence Of Faiths [03:13]

B.1. At Their Father`s Knee [05:44]

B.2. En Afrique [02:56]

B.3. In The Olive Garden [02:51]

B.4. In The Pay Of Spain [04:06]

B.5. In The Times Of India (Bombay Valentine) [08:09]



DISC 3



A.1. The Secret Language of Birds [04:17]

A.2. The Little Flower Girl [03:37]

A.3. Montserrat [03:21]

A.4. Postcard Day [05:07]

A.5. The Water Carrier [02:56]

B.1. Set-Aside [01:29]

B.2. A Better Moon [03:46]

B.3. Sanctuary [04:42]

B.4. The Jasmine Corridor [03:54]

B.5. The Habanero Reel [04:01]



DISC 4



C.1. Panama Freighter [03:21]

C.2. The Secret Language of Birds, Pt II [03:03]

C.3. Boris Dancing [03:07]

C.4. Circular Breathing [03:45]

C.5. The Stormont Shuffle [03:11]



DISC 5



A.1. Calliandra Shade (The Cappuccino Song) [05:02]

A.2. Rupi`s Dance [03:00]

A.3. Lost in Crowds [05:37]

A.4. A Raft of Penguins [03:34]

B.1. A Week of Moments [04:27]

B.2. A Hand of Thumbs [04:02]

B.3. Eurology [03:14]

B.4. Old Black Cat [03:40]

B.5. Photo Shop [03:20]



DISC 6



C.1. Pigeon Flying Over Berlin Zoo [04:18]

C.2. Griminelli`s Lament [02:56]

C.3. Not Ralitsa Vassileva [04:45]

C.4. Two Short Planks [04:00]

C.5. Birthday Card at Christmas [03:37]



DISC 7



A.1. From a Pebble Thrown [03:02]

A.2. Pebbles Instrumental [03:30]

A.3. Might-Have-Beens [00:50]

A.4. Upper Sixth Loan Shark [01:13]

A.5. Banker Bets, Banker Wins [04:28]

A.6. Swing it Far [03:28]

A.7. Adrift and Dumfounded [04:25]

B.1. Old School Song [03:07]

B.2. Wootton Bassett Town [03:44]

B.3. Power and Spirit [01:59]

B.4. Give Till it Hurts [01:12]

B.5. Cosy Corner [01:25]

B.6. Shunt and Shuffle [02:12]



DISC 8



C.1. A Change of Horses [08:04]

C.2. Confessional [03:09]

C.3. Kismet in Suburbia [04:17]

C.4. What-Ifs, Maybes, Might-Have-Beens [03:36]



DISC 9



A.1. Doggerland [04:20]

A.2. Heavy Metals [01:29]

A.3. Enter The Uninvited [04:12]

A.4. Puer Ferox Adventus [07:11]

A.5. Meliora Sequamur [03:32]

A.6. The Turnpike Inn [03:08]

A.7. The Engineer [03:12]

B.1. The Pax Britannica [03:05]

B.2. Tripudium Ad Bellum [02:48]

B.3. After These Wars [04:28]



B.4. New Blood, Old Veins [02:31]

B.5. In For a Pound [00:36]

B.6. The Browning of the Green [04:05]

B.7. Per Errationes Ad Astra [01:33]

B.8. Cold Dead Reckoning [05:28]



DISC 10



A.1. In A Stone Circle (Shepherd`s Bush, London – 24 May

1995) [02:49]

A.2. Circular Breathing (Keene, New Hampshire – 18 October

2002) [03:49]

A.3. The Donkey And The Drum (Reggio Emilia, Italy – 22

December 2007) [05:23]

A.4. The Secret Language of Birds (Katowice, Poland – 6 May

2000) [04:25]

A.5. Boris Dancing (Istanbul – 13 May 2000) [03:12]

A.6. In A Black Box (Shepherd`s Bush, London – 24 May

1995) [03:34]

B.1. In The Moneylender`s Temple (Production Rehearsal, UK –

May 1995) [03:30]

B.2. Not Ralitsa Vassileva (Saarbrucken – 12 October

2004) [06:04]

B.3. Eurology (Saarbrucken – 12 October 2004) [03:23]

B.4. The Habanero Reel (Istanbul – 13 May 2000) [04:07]

B.5. In The Grip Of Stronger Stuff (Santiago de Compostela – 12

November 1998) [02:52]

B.6. In The Olive Garden (Shepherd`s Bush, London – 24 May

1995) [02:54]







