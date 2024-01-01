IAN ANDERSON выпускает бокс-сет

Madfish сообщили о том, что 23 августа состоится релиз бокс-сета IAN ANDERSON, в которой войдут:
Exclusive first-time vinyl releases of Divinities: Twelve Dances With God, The Secret Language Of Birds (2LP), and Rupi’s Dance (2LP)
-Walk Into Light, Divinities: Twelve Dances With God and Homo Erraticus remastered at half speed by Air Studio
-Roaming In The Gloaming LP offers previously unreleased live recordings from 1995-2007
-Beautiful side D etchings on 3 of the 10 records
-96-page book with foreword by Ian Anderson, extensive liner notes by Paul Sexton and exclusive pictures
DISC 1
A.1. Fly by Night [03:51]
A.2. Made in England [04:57]
A.3. Walk into Light [03:08]
A.4. Trains [03:18]
A.5. End Game [03:17]
B.1. Black and White Television [03:35]
B.2. Toad in the Hole [03:22]
B.3. Looking for Eden [03:40]
B.4. User-friendly [03:59]
B.5. Different Germany [05:22]
DISC 2
A.1. In A Stone Circle [03:26]
A.2. In Sight Of The Minaret [03:54]
A.3. In A Black Box [03:24]
A.4. In The Grip Of Stronger Stuff [02:48]
A.5. In Maternal Grace [03:22]
A.6. In The Moneylender`s Temple [03:20]
A.7. In Defence Of Faiths [03:13]
B.1. At Their Father`s Knee [05:44]
B.2. En Afrique [02:56]
B.3. In The Olive Garden [02:51]
B.4. In The Pay Of Spain [04:06]
B.5. In The Times Of India (Bombay Valentine) [08:09]
DISC 3
A.1. The Secret Language of Birds [04:17]
A.2. The Little Flower Girl [03:37]
A.3. Montserrat [03:21]
A.4. Postcard Day [05:07]
A.5. The Water Carrier [02:56]
B.1. Set-Aside [01:29]
B.2. A Better Moon [03:46]
B.3. Sanctuary [04:42]
B.4. The Jasmine Corridor [03:54]
B.5. The Habanero Reel [04:01]
DISC 4
C.1. Panama Freighter [03:21]
C.2. The Secret Language of Birds, Pt II [03:03]
C.3. Boris Dancing [03:07]
C.4. Circular Breathing [03:45]
C.5. The Stormont Shuffle [03:11]
DISC 5
A.1. Calliandra Shade (The Cappuccino Song) [05:02]
A.2. Rupi`s Dance [03:00]
A.3. Lost in Crowds [05:37]
A.4. A Raft of Penguins [03:34]
B.1. A Week of Moments [04:27]
B.2. A Hand of Thumbs [04:02]
B.3. Eurology [03:14]
B.4. Old Black Cat [03:40]
B.5. Photo Shop [03:20]
DISC 6
C.1. Pigeon Flying Over Berlin Zoo [04:18]
C.2. Griminelli`s Lament [02:56]
C.3. Not Ralitsa Vassileva [04:45]
C.4. Two Short Planks [04:00]
C.5. Birthday Card at Christmas [03:37]
DISC 7
A.1. From a Pebble Thrown [03:02]
A.2. Pebbles Instrumental [03:30]
A.3. Might-Have-Beens [00:50]
A.4. Upper Sixth Loan Shark [01:13]
A.5. Banker Bets, Banker Wins [04:28]
A.6. Swing it Far [03:28]
A.7. Adrift and Dumfounded [04:25]
B.1. Old School Song [03:07]
B.2. Wootton Bassett Town [03:44]
B.3. Power and Spirit [01:59]
B.4. Give Till it Hurts [01:12]
B.5. Cosy Corner [01:25]
B.6. Shunt and Shuffle [02:12]
DISC 8
C.1. A Change of Horses [08:04]
C.2. Confessional [03:09]
C.3. Kismet in Suburbia [04:17]
C.4. What-Ifs, Maybes, Might-Have-Beens [03:36]
DISC 9
A.1. Doggerland [04:20]
A.2. Heavy Metals [01:29]
A.3. Enter The Uninvited [04:12]
A.4. Puer Ferox Adventus [07:11]
A.5. Meliora Sequamur [03:32]
A.6. The Turnpike Inn [03:08]
A.7. The Engineer [03:12]
B.1. The Pax Britannica [03:05]
B.2. Tripudium Ad Bellum [02:48]
B.3. After These Wars [04:28]
B.4. New Blood, Old Veins [02:31]
B.5. In For a Pound [00:36]
B.6. The Browning of the Green [04:05]
B.7. Per Errationes Ad Astra [01:33]
B.8. Cold Dead Reckoning [05:28]
DISC 10
A.1. In A Stone Circle (Shepherd`s Bush, London – 24 May
1995) [02:49]
A.2. Circular Breathing (Keene, New Hampshire – 18 October
2002) [03:49]
A.3. The Donkey And The Drum (Reggio Emilia, Italy – 22
December 2007) [05:23]
A.4. The Secret Language of Birds (Katowice, Poland – 6 May
2000) [04:25]
A.5. Boris Dancing (Istanbul – 13 May 2000) [03:12]
A.6. In A Black Box (Shepherd`s Bush, London – 24 May
1995) [03:34]
B.1. In The Moneylender`s Temple (Production Rehearsal, UK –
May 1995) [03:30]
B.2. Not Ralitsa Vassileva (Saarbrucken – 12 October
2004) [06:04]
B.3. Eurology (Saarbrucken – 12 October 2004) [03:23]
B.4. The Habanero Reel (Istanbul – 13 May 2000) [04:07]
B.5. In The Grip Of Stronger Stuff (Santiago de Compostela – 12
November 1998) [02:52]
B.6. In The Olive Garden (Shepherd`s Bush, London – 24 May
1995) [02:54]
