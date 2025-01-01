Arts
Новости
Cheap Trick

11 фев 2025 : 		 Виниловый бокс-сет CHEAP TRICK выйдет весной

30 июл 2023 : 		 Гитарист CHEAP TRICK: «Мы подкладки ни-ни, а вот KISS...»

29 мар 2022 : 		 Вокалист STONE TEMPLE PILOTS присоединился на сцене к CHEAP TRICK

11 янв 2022 : 		 CHEAP TRICK выступили на игре

3 июл 2021 : 		 Вокалист CHEAP TRICK не согласен в вокалистом KISS

26 июн 2021 : 		 Вокалист CHEAP TRICK: «Будем творить до последнего!»

3 июн 2021 : 		 Басист CHEAP TRICK — о состоянии здоровья

23 апр 2021 : 		 CHEAP TRICK в "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert"

13 апр 2021 : 		 Басист CHEAP TRICK поправляется после операции

17 мар 2021 : 		 Гитарист CHEAP TRICK: «Это я первый накормил Бона Скотта мексиканской едой»

13 мар 2021 : 		 Новая песня CHEAP TRICK

4 мар 2021 : 		 Вокалист CHEAP TRICK: «Мы никогда не пытались быть теми, кем не являемся»

29 янв 2021 : 		 Новая песня CHEAP TRICK

4 ноя 2020 : 		 CHEAP TRICK на BMG

26 май 2020 : 		 CHEAP TRICK завершили работу над альбомом

30 сен 2019 : 		 CHRIS CAFFERY выступил с CHEAP TRICK

31 авг 2018 : 		 CHEAP TRICK завершают работу над альбомом

20 май 2018 : 		 Новая песня CHEAP TRICK

23 сен 2017 : 		 Новый альбом CHEAP TRICK выйдет осенью

4 сен 2017 : 		 Гитарист ANTHRAX присоединился на сцене к CHEAP TRICK

1 сен 2017 : 		 Вокалист ANTHRAX присоединился на сцене к CHEAP TRICK

6 окт 2016 : 		 SCOTT IAN выступил с CHEAP TRICK

11 июн 2016 : 		 Новая песня от оригинального ударника CHEAP TRICK

24 май 2016 : 		 Кавер-версия THE WHO от оригинального ударника CHEAP TRICK

11 май 2016 : 		 Вокалист CHEAP TRICK был бы не против спеть с AC/DC

14 апр 2016 : 		 CHEAP TRICK на SiriusXM
Виниловый бокс-сет CHEAP TRICK выйдет весной



Music on Vinyls анонсировали на 14 марта выпуск винилового бокс-сета CHEAP TRICK Cheap Trick – The Complete Epic Albums Collection, который будет доступен и включать в себя:

• 180 gram audiophile vinyl
• 14 LP deluxe boxset containing thirteen albums
• Includes 4-page booklet
• Contains all their studio albums released under Epic Records from 1977-1990
• Also includes the full live Budokan concert and Found All The Parts EP
• Limited edition of 1000 numbered copies on crystal clear vinyl



