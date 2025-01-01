Виниловый бокс-сет CHEAP TRICK выйдет весной

Music on Vinyls анонсировали на 14 марта выпуск винилового бокс-сета CHEAP TRICK Cheap Trick – The Complete Epic Albums Collection, который будет доступен и включать в себя:
• 180 gram audiophile vinyl
• 14 LP deluxe boxset containing thirteen albums
• Includes 4-page booklet
• Contains all their studio albums released under Epic Records from 1977-1990
• Also includes the full live Budokan concert and Found All The Parts EP
• Limited edition of 1000 numbered copies on crystal clear vinyl
Вы можете зарегистрироваться на сайте или залогиниться через социальные сети (иконки вверху сайта).
Сообщений нет