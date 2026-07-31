сегодня



Концертный релиз TILL LINDEMANN выйдет осенью



TILL LINDEMANN выпустит новый концертный релиз, Live In Kraków, 25 сентября этого года. В его основу легла запись выступления на Tauron Arena, Kraków, Poland первого декабря прошлого года. Релиз будет доступен в огромном количестве вариантов:



– Fan Box with photo book & unique, exclusive “Kabuki” collector’s card made from a piece of the original Meine Welt stage banner

– Five special vinyl variants (Heavy Black 2LP + Ltd. BLUT 2LP + Ltd. 3D Panorama 2LP + Ltd. Fish On 1LP + Ltd. Allesfresser Vinyl Cake 3LP)

– CD & Blu-Ray Digipak

– DVD

– Blu-Ray

– 2MC

– KiT

– T-shirt



Vinyl Editions:



1. 3D Panorama Gatefold 2LP: Blue metallic vinyl with a multi-layer 3D pop-up panorama inside showcasing the full Till Lindemann band live on stage. A true piece of art – strictly limited!



2. Allesfresser Vinyltorte 3LP: Packaged in a custom cake box, the 3 LPs feature exclusive images of Till Lindemann, layered like an actual cake, complete with 2 full-print slipmats, a printed foam layer, and a branded cake doily. A tribute to the iconic Allesfresser live performance – strictly limited!



3. BLUT Edition 2LP: 2 picture LPs with exclusive Till Lindemann portraits and two original artworks created by Till himself using his own blood. Inside is a special 3D “Blood Rain” varnish in remembrance of the BLUT live show – strictly limited!



4. FISH ON Edition: Available only together with the CD + Blu-Ray Digipak. This vinyl edition is filled with REAL FISH. Each record is handmade and completely unique – strictly limited!



5. Heavy Black Vinyl: The full album on extra-heavy black vinyl for the ultimate listening experience.







Live In Kraków Fan Box:



CD and Blu-Ray in a beautiful 25x25cm Meine Welt photo book exclusively available in the Live In Krakow Box Set. Relive the Meine Welt Tour through exclusive photos of Till Lindemann and band on and off stage. Printed on 144 pages of thick, high-quality paper, with gold hot foil stamping on the cover and spine.



Additionally, this Fan Box contains a very special piece of Till Lindemann history: a numbered Kabuki collectors card made of a unique cutout of the actual original Meine Welt Tour stage banner!



The Live In Krakow Fan Box is strictly limited to 4000 pieces and is a unique collectible containing exclusive Till Lindemann items only available in this set:



– 25x25cm Photo Book

– Live In Krakow CD

– Live In Krakow Blu-Ray

– Numbered “Kabuki” Collectors Card made of a piece of the original Meine Welt stage banner

– Set of 9 branded magnets

– Tour pass + lanyard

– Pre-production stage sketch

– Setlist art print based on Till’s own handwritten setlist

– Stage tech blueprint



Трек-лист:



“Intro Meine Welt”

“Fat”

“Und Die Engel Singen”

“Schweiß”

“Altes Fleisch”

“Golden Shower”

“Sport Frei”

“Tanzlehrerin”

“Blut”

“Allesfresser”

“Prostitution”

“Praise Abort”

“Platz 1”

“Du Hast Kein Herz”

“Skills In Pills”

“Übers Meer”

“Knebel”

“Fish On”

“Ich Hasse Kinder”

“Outro: Home Sweet Home” (video formats only)





+0 -0



( 1 ) просмотров: 166

