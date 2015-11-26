Юбилейная версия альбома LOUDNESS выйдет зимой

Warner Music Japan по случаю 30-летия 24 декабря выпустит юбилейную версию второго альбома LOUDNESS "On The Prowl":
CD1
"Down 'n' Dirty"
"Playin' Games"
"Love Toys"
"Never Again" (cover of "Silent Sword", B-side of the single "Risky Woman")
"Deadly Player" (cover of "Lonely Player" - Devil Soldier)
"Take It or Leave It" (cover of "Milky Way" - Disillusion)
"Girl" (cover of "Girl" - Devil Soldier)
"Long Distance" (cover of "Long Distance Love" - Jealousy EP)
"In the Mirror" (cover of "In the Mirror" - The Law of Devil's Land)
"Sleepless Nights" (cover of "Sleepless Night" - The Law of Devil's Land)
"Find a Way" (cover of "To Be Demon" - The Birthday Eve)
CD 2 - Unreleased TV Mix＋Bonus Track
"Down 'n' Dirty"
"Playin' Games"
"Love Toys"
"Never Again"
"Deadly Player"
"Take It or Leave It"
"Girl"
"Long Distance"
"In the Mirror"
"Sleepless Nights"
"Find a Way"
"Slap In The Face (2021 remaster - edit)
"Slap In The Face (2021 remaster)
"Long Distance" (2021 remaster - alternate guitar version)
"Crazy Doctor" (2021 remaster - On The Prowl outtake 1990)
CD 3 - drum oriented demo
"Down 'n' Dirty"
"Playin' Games"
"Love Toys"
"Never Again"
"Deadly Player"
"Take It or Leave It"
"Girl"
"Long Distance"
"In The Mirror"
"Sleepless Nights"
"Find A Way"
DVD - Live Loudest At The Budokan '91 - 2021 Lacquer Master Sound Version〉
"Love Toys"
"Take It Or Leave It"
"Never Again"
"Sleepless Night"
"Down N' Dirty"
"In The Mirror"
"You Shook Me"
