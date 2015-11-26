Arts
25 ноя 2021 : 		 Юбилейная версия альбома LOUDNESS выйдет зимой

30 сен 2021 : 		 Профессиональное видео с выступления LOUDNESS

30 сен 2020 : 		 Вышло юбилейное издание альбома LOUDNESS

26 май 2020 : 		 MICHAEL VESCERA: «Мой любимый альбом в карьере — диск LOUDNESS»

15 янв 2019 : 		 Видео с выступления LOUDNESS в Японии

18 июл 2018 : 		 Профессиональное видео с выступления LOUDNESS с бывшим вокалистом

6 мар 2018 : 		 Барабанщик LOUDNESS перенес сердечный приступ

27 янв 2018 : 		 Новое видео LOUDNESS

13 янв 2018 : 		 Новая песня LOUDNESS

7 ноя 2017 : 		 Обложка и трек лист нового альбома LOUDNESS

21 авг 2017 : 		 Видео с выступления LOUDNESS

18 авг 2017 : 		 Новый альбом LOUDNESS выйдет зимой

20 апр 2017 : 		 Иммиграционная политика Трампа сорвала американский тур LOUDNESS

23 ноя 2015 : 		 JAKE E. LEE о LOUDNESS

22 ноя 2015 : 		 Музыканты ARCH ENEMY, MEGADETH, SABATON и OBITUARY воздают должное LOUDNESS

22 ноя 2015 : 		 MARK OSEGUEDA и GARY HOLT воздают должное LOUDNESS

15 ноя 2015 : 		 Документальный фильм от LOUDNESS

4 ноя 2015 : 		 Видео с выступления LOUDNESS

16 окт 2015 : 		 Видео с выступления LOUDNESS

30 сен 2015 : 		 Переиздание LOUDNESS выйдет в ноябре

30 июл 2015 : 		 Видео с выступления LOUDNESS

21 июл 2015 : 		 Видео с выступления LOUDNESS

19 май 2015 : 		 LOUDNESS выступят с MIKE VESCERA

27 апр 2014 : 		 Трек-лист нового альбома LOUDNESS

15 апр 2014 : 		 Новый альбом LOUDNESS выйдет в июне

9 апр 2014 : 		 LOUDNESS исполнили новую песню
Юбилейная версия альбома LOUDNESS выйдет зимой



Warner Music Japan по случаю 30-летия 24 декабря выпустит юбилейную версию второго альбома LOUDNESS "On The Prowl":

CD1
"Down 'n' Dirty" 
"Playin' Games" 
"Love Toys" 
"Never Again" (cover of "Silent Sword", B-side of the single "Risky Woman")
"Deadly Player" (cover of "Lonely Player" - Devil Soldier)
"Take It or Leave It" (cover of "Milky Way" - Disillusion)
"Girl" (cover of "Girl" - Devil Soldier)
"Long Distance" (cover of "Long Distance Love" - Jealousy EP)
"In the Mirror" (cover of "In the Mirror" - The Law of Devil's Land)
"Sleepless Nights" (cover of "Sleepless Night" - The Law of Devil's Land)
"Find a Way" (cover of "To Be Demon" - The Birthday Eve)


CD 2 - Unreleased TV Mix＋Bonus Track
"Down 'n' Dirty" 
"Playin' Games" 
"Love Toys" 
"Never Again" 
"Deadly Player" 
"Take It or Leave It" 
"Girl" 
"Long Distance" 
"In the Mirror" 
"Sleepless Nights" 
"Find a Way" 
"Slap In The Face (2021 remaster - edit)
"Slap In The Face (2021 remaster)
"Long Distance" (2021 remaster - alternate guitar version)
"Crazy Doctor" (2021 remaster - On The Prowl outtake 1990)


CD 3 - drum oriented demo
"Down 'n' Dirty" 
"Playin' Games" 
"Love Toys" 
"Never Again" 
"Deadly Player" 
"Take It or Leave It" 
"Girl" 
"Long Distance" 
"In The Mirror" 
"Sleepless Nights" 
"Find A Way" 


DVD - Live Loudest At The Budokan '91 - 2021 Lacquer Master Sound Version〉
"Love Toys"
"Take It Or Leave It"
"Never Again"
"Sleepless Night"
"Down N' Dirty"
"In The Mirror"
"You Shook Me"

LOUDNESS - Warner Music Japan Releases On The Prowl 30th Anniversary Limited Expanded Edition



Сообщений нет



