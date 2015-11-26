сегодня



Юбилейная версия альбома LOUDNESS выйдет зимой



Warner Music Japan по случаю 30-летия 24 декабря выпустит юбилейную версию второго альбома LOUDNESS "On The Prowl":



CD1

"Down 'n' Dirty"

"Playin' Games"

"Love Toys"

"Never Again" (cover of "Silent Sword", B-side of the single "Risky Woman")

"Deadly Player" (cover of "Lonely Player" - Devil Soldier)

"Take It or Leave It" (cover of "Milky Way" - Disillusion)

"Girl" (cover of "Girl" - Devil Soldier)

"Long Distance" (cover of "Long Distance Love" - Jealousy EP)

"In the Mirror" (cover of "In the Mirror" - The Law of Devil's Land)

"Sleepless Nights" (cover of "Sleepless Night" - The Law of Devil's Land)

"Find a Way" (cover of "To Be Demon" - The Birthday Eve)





CD 2 - Unreleased TV Mix＋Bonus Track

"Down 'n' Dirty"

"Playin' Games"

"Love Toys"

"Never Again"

"Deadly Player"

"Take It or Leave It"

"Girl"

"Long Distance"

"In the Mirror"

"Sleepless Nights"

"Find a Way"

"Slap In The Face (2021 remaster - edit)

"Slap In The Face (2021 remaster)

"Long Distance" (2021 remaster - alternate guitar version)

"Crazy Doctor" (2021 remaster - On The Prowl outtake 1990)





CD 3 - drum oriented demo

"Down 'n' Dirty"

"Playin' Games"

"Love Toys"

"Never Again"

"Deadly Player"

"Take It or Leave It"

"Girl"

"Long Distance"

"In The Mirror"

"Sleepless Nights"

"Find A Way"





DVD - Live Loudest At The Budokan '91 - 2021 Lacquer Master Sound Version〉

"Love Toys"

"Take It Or Leave It"

"Never Again"

"Sleepless Night"

"Down N' Dirty"

"In The Mirror"

"You Shook Me"

просмотров: 271

