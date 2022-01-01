Arts
Celtic Frost

1 окт 2022 : Вскрытие CELTIC FROST

9 сен 2022 : 		 Бокс-сет CELTIC FROST выйдет осенью

13 дек 2021 : 		 TOM GABRIEL FISCHER готов возродить CELTIC FROST

11 окт 2021 : 		 Лидер CELTIC FROST получил награду

9 июл 2021 : 		 Музыканты 1349, NUCLEAR, HELLMAN исполняют трек CELTIC FROST

30 ноя 2020 : 		 Лидер CELTIC FROST: «"Cold Lake" — просто позор»

21 окт 2020 : 		 Лидер CELTIC FROST написал вступительное слово

28 май 2020 : 		 Лидер CELTIC FROST готовит новый проект

17 авг 2019 : 		 Лидер CELTIC FROST критикует METALLICA за исполнение его трека

7 ноя 2018 : 		 TOM G. WARRIOR исполнит трилогию CELTIC FROST/TRIPTYKON

27 окт 2017 : 		 Вокалист CELTIC FROST почтил память коллеги

22 окт 2017 : 		 Умер бывший басист CELTIC FROST

19 май 2017 : 		 THOMAS GABRIEL FISCHER не одобрял переиздания CELTIC FROST

17 май 2017 : 		 Переиздания CELTIC FROST выйдут летом

9 июн 2015 : 		 TOM GABRIEL FISCHER: «Реюнион CELTIC FROST невозможен»

15 мар 2014 : 		 CELTIC FROST предлагали $140,000 за выступление на Wacken'e

17 янв 2009 : 		 Бывший фронтмен CELTIC FROST работает над материалом для нового проекта

11 май 2008 : 		 Бывший фронтмен CELTIC FROST микширует новый блэк-альбом

21 ноя 2006 : 		 Видео CELTIC FROST будет показано в ходе кинофестиваля

9 июн 2006 : 		 CELTIC FROST: Состояние здоровья Tom'a Fischer'a в норме

27 май 2006 : 		 В CELTIC FROST новый сессионный гитарист

23 фев 2006 : 		 Гитарист CELTIC FROST уходит из группы

9 фев 2006 : 		 CELTIC FROST: дата релиза утверждена

20 янв 2006 : 		 CELTIC FROST подписались на Century Media

5 янв 2006 : 		 CELTIC FROST: обнародован трек-лист альбома "Monotheist"

13 сен 2005 : 		 CELTIC FROST: запись нового альбома завершена
Вскрытие CELTIC FROST



CELTIC FROST 28 октября в Европе и 25 ноября в США выпустят бокс-сет "Danse Macabre".

LP Box Set includes:

- Morbid Tales (1LP red & black galaxy vinyl)
- To Mega Therion (1LP gatefold Silver & black swirl vinyl)
- Into The Pandemonium (1LP gatefold on orange and beige galaxy vinyl)
- Emperor’s Return (Back on vinyl for the first time in 37 years. Green & black galaxy)
- Tragic Serenades (12” EP on pink and black swirl vinyl)
- I Won’t Dance (12” EP, back on vinyl for the first time in 35 years. White & black swirl vinyl)
- The Collector’s Celtic Frost (12” single, back on vinyl for the first time in 35 years. Marble vinyl with silk screen print on Side B)
- "Visual Aggression" (7” single with new artwork and on grey vinyl)
- Grave Hill Bunker Rehearsals (Four track rehearsal demo cassette from 1984)
- 12” x 12” 40 page book of brand new interviews with founding member Tom G Warrior and drummer Reed St Mark. Contains rare and previously unseen photos from the era.
- ‘Heptagram’ figurine USB drive containing MP3 audio of all the albums, including bonus tracks.
- Two sided, A2 poster.
- ‘Necromaniac Union’ fan club enamel badge.
- Danse Macabre sew on woven patch.

The CD Box Set includes:

- Morbid Tales (Full album, remastered)
- To Mega Therion (Full album plus Tragic Serenades bonus tracks, remastered)
- Into The Pandemonium (Full album plus I Won’t Dance bonus tracks, remastered)
- Emperor’s Return (Full EP plus bonus tracks, remastered)
- Grave Hill Bunker Rehearsals (1984 rehearsal tracks)
- 40 page book of brand new interviews with founding member Tom G Warrior and drummer Reed St Mark. Contains rare and unseen photos from the era.  
- Two sided poster.
- ‘Necromaniac Union’ fan club enamel badge.
- Danse Macabre sew on woven patch.

CELTIC FROST - Unboxing Video Released For Upcoming Danse Macabre Super Deluxe Box Set




