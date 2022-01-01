сегодня



Вскрытие CELTIC FROST



CELTIC FROST 28 октября в Европе и 25 ноября в США выпустят бокс-сет "Danse Macabre".



LP Box Set includes:



- Morbid Tales (1LP red & black galaxy vinyl)

- To Mega Therion (1LP gatefold Silver & black swirl vinyl)

- Into The Pandemonium (1LP gatefold on orange and beige galaxy vinyl)

- Emperor’s Return (Back on vinyl for the first time in 37 years. Green & black galaxy)

- Tragic Serenades (12” EP on pink and black swirl vinyl)

- I Won’t Dance (12” EP, back on vinyl for the first time in 35 years. White & black swirl vinyl)

- The Collector’s Celtic Frost (12” single, back on vinyl for the first time in 35 years. Marble vinyl with silk screen print on Side B)

- "Visual Aggression" (7” single with new artwork and on grey vinyl)

- Grave Hill Bunker Rehearsals (Four track rehearsal demo cassette from 1984)

- 12” x 12” 40 page book of brand new interviews with founding member Tom G Warrior and drummer Reed St Mark. Contains rare and previously unseen photos from the era.

- ‘Heptagram’ figurine USB drive containing MP3 audio of all the albums, including bonus tracks.

- Two sided, A2 poster.

- ‘Necromaniac Union’ fan club enamel badge.

- Danse Macabre sew on woven patch.



The CD Box Set includes:



- Morbid Tales (Full album, remastered)

- To Mega Therion (Full album plus Tragic Serenades bonus tracks, remastered)

- Into The Pandemonium (Full album plus I Won’t Dance bonus tracks, remastered)

- Emperor’s Return (Full EP plus bonus tracks, remastered)

- Grave Hill Bunker Rehearsals (1984 rehearsal tracks)

- 40 page book of brand new interviews with founding member Tom G Warrior and drummer Reed St Mark. Contains rare and unseen photos from the era.

- Two sided poster.

- ‘Necromaniac Union’ fan club enamel badge.

- Danse Macabre sew on woven patch.







