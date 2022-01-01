Arts
*HAMMERFALL вернулись на NUCLEAR BLAST RECORDS 21
*Гитарист GUNS N' ROSES о "Sweet Child O' Mine" 18
*CHRIS BRODERICK — о том, чему он научился в составе MEGADETH 12
*Барабанщик IRON MAIDEN о раке гортани 11
*PANTERA vs EXHORDER — как METALLiCA vs MEGADETH для бедных 10
*

Celtic Frost

*



23 дек 2022 : 		 Винилы с USB CELTIC FROST выйдут зимой

1 окт 2022 : 		 Вскрытие CELTIC FROST

9 сен 2022 : 		 Бокс-сет CELTIC FROST выйдет осенью

13 дек 2021 : 		 TOM GABRIEL FISCHER готов возродить CELTIC FROST

11 окт 2021 : 		 Лидер CELTIC FROST получил награду

9 июл 2021 : 		 Музыканты 1349, NUCLEAR, HELLMAN исполняют трек CELTIC FROST

30 ноя 2020 : 		 Лидер CELTIC FROST: «"Cold Lake" — просто позор»

21 окт 2020 : 		 Лидер CELTIC FROST написал вступительное слово

28 май 2020 : 		 Лидер CELTIC FROST готовит новый проект

17 авг 2019 : 		 Лидер CELTIC FROST критикует METALLICA за исполнение его трека

7 ноя 2018 : 		 TOM G. WARRIOR исполнит трилогию CELTIC FROST/TRIPTYKON

27 окт 2017 : 		 Вокалист CELTIC FROST почтил память коллеги

22 окт 2017 : 		 Умер бывший басист CELTIC FROST

19 май 2017 : 		 THOMAS GABRIEL FISCHER не одобрял переиздания CELTIC FROST

17 май 2017 : 		 Переиздания CELTIC FROST выйдут летом

9 июн 2015 : 		 TOM GABRIEL FISCHER: «Реюнион CELTIC FROST невозможен»

15 мар 2014 : 		 CELTIC FROST предлагали $140,000 за выступление на Wacken'e

17 янв 2009 : 		 Бывший фронтмен CELTIC FROST работает над материалом для нового проекта

11 май 2008 : 		 Бывший фронтмен CELTIC FROST микширует новый блэк-альбом

21 ноя 2006 : 		 Видео CELTIC FROST будет показано в ходе кинофестиваля

9 июн 2006 : 		 CELTIC FROST: Состояние здоровья Tom'a Fischer'a в норме

27 май 2006 : 		 В CELTIC FROST новый сессионный гитарист

23 фев 2006 : 		 Гитарист CELTIC FROST уходит из группы

9 фев 2006 : 		 CELTIC FROST: дата релиза утверждена

20 янв 2006 : 		 CELTIC FROST подписались на Century Media

5 янв 2006 : 		 CELTIC FROST: обнародован трек-лист альбома "Monotheist"
Винилы с USB CELTIC FROST выйдут зимой



Третьего февраля состоится выпуск трех виниловых версий альбомов CELTIC FROST — Morbid Tales Red 2LP, To Mega Therion Silver 2LP и Into The Pandemonium Gold 2LP, которые будут дополнены бесплатным heptagram USB. Детали изданий доступны здесь.

Трек-листы:

"Mexican Radio"
"Mesmerized"
"Inner Sanctum"
"Tristesses de la Lune"
"Babylon Fell (Jade Serpent)"
"Caress Into Oblivion (Jade Serpent II)"
"One In Their Pride" (Porthole Mix)
"I Won't Dance (The Elders' Orient)"
"Rex Irae (Requiem)"
"Oriental Masquerade"
"Sorrows of the Moon"
"The Inevitable Factor"
"In The Chapel, In The Moonlight"
"One In Their Pride" (Re-Entry Mix)
"The Inevitable Factor" (Alternate Vox)


"Innocence and Wrath"
"The Usurper"
"Jewel Throne"
"Dawn of Meggido"
"Eternal Summer"
"Circle of the Tyrants"
"(Beyond the) North Winds"
"Fainted Eyes"
"Tears In a Prophet's Dream"
"Necromantical Screams"
"Circle of the Tyrants"
"Visual Aggression"
"Suicidal Winds"
"Journey Into Fear"
"Visual Aggression"
"Return to the Eve"


"Human" (Intro)
"Into the Crypts of Rays"
"Visions of Mortality"
"Dethroned Emperor"
"Morbid Tales"
"Procreation (Of the Wicked)"
"Return to the Eve"
"Danse Macabre"
"Nocturnal Fear"
"Morbid Tales" (1984 Rehearsal)
"Messiah" (1984 Rehearsal)
"Procreation (Of the Wicked)" (1984 Rehearsal)
"Nocturnal Fear" (1984 Rehearsal)

CELTIC FROST Coloured Vinyl Reissues Set For February Release; Includes Into The Pandemonium, To Mega Therion, Morbid Tales + Free Collectable Heptagram USB




