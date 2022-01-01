сегодня



Винилы с USB CELTIC FROST выйдут зимой



Третьего февраля состоится выпуск трех виниловых версий альбомов CELTIC FROST — Morbid Tales Red 2LP, To Mega Therion Silver 2LP и Into The Pandemonium Gold 2LP, которые будут дополнены бесплатным heptagram USB. Детали изданий доступны здесь.



Трек-листы:



"Mexican Radio"

"Mesmerized"

"Inner Sanctum"

"Tristesses de la Lune"

"Babylon Fell (Jade Serpent)"

"Caress Into Oblivion (Jade Serpent II)"

"One In Their Pride" (Porthole Mix)

"I Won't Dance (The Elders' Orient)"

"Rex Irae (Requiem)"

"Oriental Masquerade"

"Sorrows of the Moon"

"The Inevitable Factor"

"In The Chapel, In The Moonlight"

"One In Their Pride" (Re-Entry Mix)

"The Inevitable Factor" (Alternate Vox)





"Innocence and Wrath"

"The Usurper"

"Jewel Throne"

"Dawn of Meggido"

"Eternal Summer"

"Circle of the Tyrants"

"(Beyond the) North Winds"

"Fainted Eyes"

"Tears In a Prophet's Dream"

"Necromantical Screams"

"Circle of the Tyrants"

"Visual Aggression"

"Suicidal Winds"

"Journey Into Fear"

"Visual Aggression"

"Return to the Eve"





"Human" (Intro)

"Into the Crypts of Rays"

"Visions of Mortality"

"Dethroned Emperor"

"Morbid Tales"

"Procreation (Of the Wicked)"

"Return to the Eve"

"Danse Macabre"

"Nocturnal Fear"

"Morbid Tales" (1984 Rehearsal)

"Messiah" (1984 Rehearsal)

"Procreation (Of the Wicked)" (1984 Rehearsal)

"Nocturnal Fear" (1984 Rehearsal)







