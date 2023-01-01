сегодня



Визуальный ряд от AXEL RUDI PELL



AXEL RUDI PELL опубликовали официальный визуальный ряд к композиции "Diamonds And Rust", которая будет включена в новый релиз The Ballads VI, выходящий на Steamhammer/SPV 21 апреля в следующих вариантах:



- CD DigiPak (incl. poster)

- 2LP Gatefold (trans orange black vinyl)

- CD/LP bundle with shirt (only at the Steamhammer Shop)

- Download and stream



Трек-лист:



"Revelations" (new instrumental)

"Diamonds And Rust" (new cover version)

"Morning Star" (new song)

"Dust In The Wind" (new cover version)

"Hidden Secrets" (new instrumental)

"Gone With The Wind"

"She's A Lady"

"Room With A View"

"Fly With Me"

"As Blind As A Fool Can Be"

"I Put A Spell On You"

"Beyond The Light"

"Quarantined 1"







+1 -0



просмотров: 242

