Визуальный ряд от AXEL RUDI PELL

AXEL RUDI PELL опубликовали официальный визуальный ряд к композиции "Diamonds And Rust", которая будет включена в новый релиз The Ballads VI, выходящий на Steamhammer/SPV 21 апреля в следующих вариантах:
- CD DigiPak (incl. poster)
- 2LP Gatefold (trans orange black vinyl)
- CD/LP bundle with shirt (only at the Steamhammer Shop)
- Download and stream
Трек-лист:
"Revelations" (new instrumental)
"Diamonds And Rust" (new cover version)
"Morning Star" (new song)
"Dust In The Wind" (new cover version)
"Hidden Secrets" (new instrumental)
"Gone With The Wind"
"She's A Lady"
"Room With A View"
"Fly With Me"
"As Blind As A Fool Can Be"
"I Put A Spell On You"
"Beyond The Light"
"Quarantined 1"
