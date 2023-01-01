Arts
Новости
все новости группы



*

Axel Rudi Pell

*



1 апр 2023 : 		 Визуальный ряд от AXEL RUDI PELL

24 фев 2023 : 		 Видео с текстом от AXEL RUDI PELL

8 апр 2022 : 		 Новая песня AXEL RUDI PELL

25 мар 2022 : 		 Видео с текстом от AXEL RUDI PELL

18 фев 2022 : 		 Видео с текстом от AXEL RUDI PELL

1 фев 2022 : 		 Новый альбом AXEL RUDI PELL выйдет весной

3 ноя 2021 : 		 Новый альбом AXEL RUDI PELL выйдет весной

23 июл 2021 : 		 Кавер-версия хита Тома Джонса от AXEL RUDI PELL

28 июн 2021 : 		 Кавер-версия SAMMY HAGAR от AXEL RUDI PELL

13 май 2021 : 		 Новый релиз AXEL RUDI PELL выйдет летом

20 июн 2020 : 		 Новое видео AXEL RUDI PELL

28 мар 2020 : 		 Новая песня AXEL RUDI PELL

22 фев 2020 : 		 Видео с текстом от AXEL RUDI PELL

6 фев 2020 : 		 Новый альбом AXEL RUDI PELL выйдет весной

28 апр 2019 : 		 Новое концертное видео AXEL RUDI PELL

8 апр 2019 : 		 Концертный релиз AXEL RUDI PELL выйдет летом

8 янв 2019 : 		 AXEL RUDI PELL выпустит особый альбом

5 окт 2018 : 		 Вокалист HARDLINE и AXEL RUDI PELL выпустит сольный альбом

29 сен 2018 : 		 Новый сингл AXEL RUDI PELL

5 апр 2018 : 		 Успехи в чартах AXEL RUDI PELL

22 мар 2018 : 		 Тизер нового альбома AXEL RUDI PELL

12 янв 2018 : 		 Новый альбом AXEL RUDI PELL выйдет весной

31 мар 2017 : 		 Новое видео AXEL RUDI PELL

23 фев 2017 : 		 BONNIE TYLER на новом релизе AXEL RUDI PELL

22 дек 2016 : 		 AXEL RUDI PELL снова подписал контракт со Steamhammer / SPV

21 сен 2016 : 		 Вокалист RAINBOW исполняет кавер-версию RAINBOW с AXEL RUDI PELL
| - |

|||| сегодня

Визуальный ряд от AXEL RUDI PELL



AXEL RUDI PELL опубликовали официальный визуальный ряд к композиции "Diamonds And Rust", которая будет включена в новый релиз The Ballads VI, выходящий на Steamhammer/SPV 21 апреля в следующих вариантах:

- CD DigiPak (incl. poster)
- 2LP Gatefold (trans orange black vinyl)
- CD/LP bundle with shirt (only at the Steamhammer Shop)
- Download and stream

Трек-лист:

"Revelations" (new instrumental)
"Diamonds And Rust" (new cover version)
"Morning Star" (new song)
"Dust In The Wind" (new cover version)
"Hidden Secrets" (new instrumental)
"Gone With The Wind"
"She's A Lady"
"Room With A View"
"Fly With Me"
"As Blind As A Fool Can Be"
"I Put A Spell On You"
"Beyond The Light"
"Quarantined 1"

AXEL RUDI PELL Releases "Diamonds And Rust" Digital Single And Visualizer - "A True Classic In Music History"




Like!+1Dislike!-0


Комментарии

Комментарии могут добавлять только зарегистрированные пользователи.
Вы можете зарегистрироваться на сайте или залогиниться через социальные сети (иконки вверху сайта).



Сообщений нет

просмотров: 242

 ||| =]
[=     =]
1997-2023 © Russian Darkside e-Zine.
Если вы нашли на этой странице ошибку или есть комментарии и пожелания, то сообщите нам об этом