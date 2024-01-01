сегодня



Видео с первого концерта "Experience Hendrix"



19 сентября в Сиэтле состоялся дебютный концерт тура "Experience Hendrix":



00:00:00 - Foxy Lady w/ Henri Brown, Mato Nanji & Chuck Cambell (The Jimi Hendrix Experience cover)

00:06:23 - Stone Free w/ Ayron Jones, Mato Nanji & Henri Brown (The Jimi Hendrix Experience cover)

00:11:23 - The Wind Cries Mary w/ Ayron Jones (The Jimi Hendrix Experience cover)

00:17:09 - Killing Floor w/ Taj Mahal & Mato Nanji (Howlin' Wolf cover)

00:22:17 - Hey Joe w/ Taj Mahal & Mato Nanji (The Leaves cover)

00:29:12 - Catfish Blues w/ Taj Mahal, Calvin Cooke, Chuck Campbell & Mato Naji (Robert Petway cover)

00:37:20 - The Sky Is Crying w/ Calvin Cooke, Chuck Cambell & Mato Nanji (Elmore James & his Broom Dusters cover)

00:45:02 - Manic Depression w/ Zakk Wylde (The Jimi Hendrix Experience cover)

00:50:17 - Little Wing w/ Zakk Wylde (The Jimi Hendrix Experience cover)

00:58:58 - Purple Haze w/ Zakk Wylde (The Jimi Hendrix Experience cover)

01:09:30 - Have You Ever Been (To Electric Lady Land) w/ Eric Johnson & Dylan Triplett (The Jimi Hendrix Experience cover)

01:13:08 - Bold As Love w/ Eric Johnson & Dylan Triplett (The Jimi Hendrix Experience cover)

01:18:00 - Are You Experienced w/ Eric Johnson (The Jimi Hendrix Experience cover)

01:25:10 - Spanish Castle Magic w/ Eric Johnson (The Jimi Hendrix Experience cover)

01:32:34 - Red House w/ Ayron Jones, Mato Nanji & Calvin Cooke)

01:39:39 - Them Changes w/ Henri Brown, Ayron Jones & Mato Nanji (Buddy Miles cover)

01:46:35 - Gypsy Eyes w/ Kenny Wayne Sheppard, Noah Hunt & Mato Nanji (The Jimi Hendrix Experience cover)

01:50:48 - Come On (Part 1) w/ Kenny Wayne Sheppard & Noah Hunt (Earl King cover)

01:56:22 - I Don't Live Today w/ Kenny Wayne Sheppard & Noah Hunt (The Jimi Hendrix Experience cover)

02:02:57 - Voodoo Chile / Voodoo Child (Slight Return) w/ Kenny Wayne Sheppard & Noah Hunt (The Jimi Hendrix Experience cover)







