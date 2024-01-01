Видео с первого концерта "Experience Hendrix"

19 сентября в Сиэтле состоялся дебютный концерт тура "Experience Hendrix":
00:00:00 - Foxy Lady w/ Henri Brown, Mato Nanji & Chuck Cambell (The Jimi Hendrix Experience cover)
00:06:23 - Stone Free w/ Ayron Jones, Mato Nanji & Henri Brown (The Jimi Hendrix Experience cover)
00:11:23 - The Wind Cries Mary w/ Ayron Jones (The Jimi Hendrix Experience cover)
00:17:09 - Killing Floor w/ Taj Mahal & Mato Nanji (Howlin' Wolf cover)
00:22:17 - Hey Joe w/ Taj Mahal & Mato Nanji (The Leaves cover)
00:29:12 - Catfish Blues w/ Taj Mahal, Calvin Cooke, Chuck Campbell & Mato Naji (Robert Petway cover)
00:37:20 - The Sky Is Crying w/ Calvin Cooke, Chuck Cambell & Mato Nanji (Elmore James & his Broom Dusters cover)
00:45:02 - Manic Depression w/ Zakk Wylde (The Jimi Hendrix Experience cover)
00:50:17 - Little Wing w/ Zakk Wylde (The Jimi Hendrix Experience cover)
00:58:58 - Purple Haze w/ Zakk Wylde (The Jimi Hendrix Experience cover)
01:09:30 - Have You Ever Been (To Electric Lady Land) w/ Eric Johnson & Dylan Triplett (The Jimi Hendrix Experience cover)
01:13:08 - Bold As Love w/ Eric Johnson & Dylan Triplett (The Jimi Hendrix Experience cover)
01:18:00 - Are You Experienced w/ Eric Johnson (The Jimi Hendrix Experience cover)
01:25:10 - Spanish Castle Magic w/ Eric Johnson (The Jimi Hendrix Experience cover)
01:32:34 - Red House w/ Ayron Jones, Mato Nanji & Calvin Cooke)
01:39:39 - Them Changes w/ Henri Brown, Ayron Jones & Mato Nanji (Buddy Miles cover)
01:46:35 - Gypsy Eyes w/ Kenny Wayne Sheppard, Noah Hunt & Mato Nanji (The Jimi Hendrix Experience cover)
01:50:48 - Come On (Part 1) w/ Kenny Wayne Sheppard & Noah Hunt (Earl King cover)
01:56:22 - I Don't Live Today w/ Kenny Wayne Sheppard & Noah Hunt (The Jimi Hendrix Experience cover)
02:02:57 - Voodoo Chile / Voodoo Child (Slight Return) w/ Kenny Wayne Sheppard & Noah Hunt (The Jimi Hendrix Experience cover)
