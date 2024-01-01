Arts
Новости
*Музыканты JANE'S ADDICTION подрались на сцене 32
*Юбилейный тур IRON MAIDEN стартует в мае 25
*Новое видео NIGHTWISH 22
*Drum-cam от PANTERA 20
*Вокалистка LINKIN PARK о поддержке Дэнни Мастерсона 16
*TED NUGENT ответил PEARL JAM 14
*Вокалист SEVENDUST: «Расизму в металле не место!» 14
*LINKIN PARK исполнили новую песню 14
*DEVIN TOWNSEND о воскрешении STRAPPING YOUNG LAD 11
*Видео полного выступления LINKIN PARK 10
Новости
Jimi Hendrix

23 сен 2024 : 		 Видео с первого концерта "Experience Hendrix"

21 сен 2024 : 		 Новая фигурка JIMI HENDRIX

8 июл 2024 : 		 Трейлер "Electric Lady Studios: A Jimi Hendrix Vision

29 июн 2024 : 		 "Electric Lady Studios: A Jimi Hendrix Vision" выйдет летом

16 июн 2024 : 		 Новая фигурка JIMI HENDRIX

18 ноя 2023 : 		 Гитарист TRIUMPH о концерте Джими Хендрикса

16 авг 2023 : 		 Новая книга о JIMI HENDRIX выйдет зимой

5 июл 2023 : 		 Гитара JIMI HENDRIX выставлена на продажу

6 дек 2022 : 		 ZAKK WYLDE выступил на вечеринке по случаю дня рождения JIMI HENDRIX

26 май 2022 : 		 В Исландии покажут член Джими Хендрикса

29 апр 2022 : 		 Гитара JIMI HENDRIX уйдёт с молотка

27 дек 2021 : 		 Нереализованное демо JIMI HENDRIX

10 июн 2021 : 		 SLASH, PHIL COLLEN и ROBERT DELEO исполняют JIMI HENDRIX

8 июн 2021 : 		 Болванчик JIMI HENDRIX появится летом

5 май 2021 : 		 Гитара и усилитель Джими Хэндрикса выставлены на продажу

13 янв 2021 : 		 Дом JIMI HENDRIX выставлен на продажу

26 ноя 2020 : 		 GIBSON выпустили две гитары в память о Джими Хендриксе

18 ноя 2020 : 		 Наушники JIMI HENDRIX

12 ноя 2020 : 		 Две гитары Джими Хендрикса выставлены на аукцион

29 сен 2020 : 		 Анализ игры JIMI HENDRIX

11 фев 2020 : 		 Юбилейное издание финального альбома JIMI HENDRIX выйдет весной

28 ноя 2019 : 		 За постер JIMI HENDRIX назначена награда

22 ноя 2019 : 		 Фрагмент концертного издания JIMI HENDRIX

27 окт 2019 : 		 Фрагмент концертного альбома JIMI HENDRIX

9 окт 2019 : 		 Концертный релиз JIMI HENDRIX выйдет осенью

26 мар 2019 : 		 Лидер MEGADETH исполняет классику Хендрикса
Видео с первого концерта "Experience Hendrix"



19 сентября в Сиэтле состоялся дебютный концерт тура "Experience Hendrix":

00:00:00 - Foxy Lady w/ Henri Brown, Mato Nanji & Chuck Cambell (The Jimi Hendrix Experience cover)
00:06:23 - Stone Free w/ Ayron Jones, Mato Nanji & Henri Brown (The Jimi Hendrix Experience cover)
00:11:23 - The Wind Cries Mary w/ Ayron Jones (The Jimi Hendrix Experience cover)
00:17:09 - Killing Floor w/ Taj Mahal & Mato Nanji (Howlin' Wolf cover)
00:22:17 - Hey Joe w/ Taj Mahal & Mato Nanji (The Leaves cover)
00:29:12 - Catfish Blues w/ Taj Mahal, Calvin Cooke, Chuck Campbell & Mato Naji (Robert Petway cover)
00:37:20 - The Sky Is Crying w/ Calvin Cooke, Chuck Cambell & Mato Nanji (Elmore James & his Broom Dusters cover)
00:45:02 - Manic Depression w/ Zakk Wylde (The Jimi Hendrix Experience cover)
00:50:17 - Little Wing w/ Zakk Wylde (The Jimi Hendrix Experience cover)
00:58:58 - Purple Haze w/ Zakk Wylde (The Jimi Hendrix Experience cover)
01:09:30 - Have You Ever Been (To Electric Lady Land) w/ Eric Johnson & Dylan Triplett (The Jimi Hendrix Experience cover)
01:13:08 - Bold As Love w/ Eric Johnson & Dylan Triplett (The Jimi Hendrix Experience cover)
01:18:00 - Are You Experienced w/ Eric Johnson (The Jimi Hendrix Experience cover)
01:25:10 - Spanish Castle Magic w/ Eric Johnson (The Jimi Hendrix Experience cover)
01:32:34 - Red House w/ Ayron Jones, Mato Nanji & Calvin Cooke)
01:39:39 - Them Changes w/ Henri Brown, Ayron Jones & Mato Nanji (Buddy Miles cover)
01:46:35 - Gypsy Eyes w/ Kenny Wayne Sheppard, Noah Hunt & Mato Nanji (The Jimi Hendrix Experience cover)
01:50:48 - Come On (Part 1) w/ Kenny Wayne Sheppard & Noah Hunt (Earl King cover)
01:56:22 - I Don't Live Today w/ Kenny Wayne Sheppard & Noah Hunt (The Jimi Hendrix Experience cover)
02:02:57 - Voodoo Chile / Voodoo Child (Slight Return) w/ Kenny Wayne Sheppard & Noah Hunt (The Jimi Hendrix Experience cover)




просмотров: 103

1997-2024 © Russian Darkside e-Zine.
