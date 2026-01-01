Кавер-версия Shane MacGowan от DROPKICK MURPHYS

The Body of an American , новое видео с текстом от DROPKICK MURPHYS, доступно для просмотра ниже. Этот трек взят из релиза '20th Century Paddy - The Songs of Shane MacGowan', выход которого намечен на 11 ноября:
Bruce Springsteen - A Rainy Night In Soho
Hozier & Jessie Buckley - Fairytale of New York
The Libertines - Sayonara
Picture This - Aisling
LYRA - Streets of Sorrow / Birmingham Six
Madra Salach - Turkish Song of the Damned
Dropkick Murphys - The Body of an American
Amble - The Snake With the Eyes of Garnet
Liam Ó Maonlaí - The Broad Majestic Shannon
Steve Earle - If I Should Fall From Grace With God
Johnny Mac and The Faithful - Fiesta
Tom Creagh - Paddy Public Enemy No.1
U2 - Yeah, Yeah, Yeah, Yeah, Yeah
The Pogues - Gabrielle
Primal Scream - A Pair of Brown Eyes
Kingfishr - The Sunnyside of the Street
Mundy - Victoria (feat. Colm Mac Con Iomaire)
Pinch of Snuff - Donegal Express
David Gray - The Old Main Drag
The Jesus And Mary Chain - I'll Be Your Handbag
The High Kings - Streams of Whiskey
David Keenan - The Sick Bed of Cuchulainn
Jimmy Artache - USA
Lisa Moorish & Another Day - Rain Street
Garron Noone - White City
Tom Waits - Summer in Siam
Damien Dempsey - Sally MacLennane
Moya Brennan - Mother Mo Chroi
The Murder Capital - The Song With No Name
Kate Moss - Lonesome Highway
Johnny Depp & Imelda May - Haunted
Lisa O'Neill - Dark Streets of London
Bob Geldof - St John of Gods
Glen Hansard - Bottle of Smoke
Cronin - London You're a Lady
Camille O’Sullivan - You're The One
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