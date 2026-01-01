20 июн 2026



Кавер-версия Shane MacGowan от DROPKICK MURPHYS



The Body of an American , новое видео с текстом от DROPKICK MURPHYS, доступно для просмотра ниже. Этот трек взят из релиза '20th Century Paddy - The Songs of Shane MacGowan', выход которого намечен на 11 ноября:



Bruce Springsteen - A Rainy Night In Soho

Hozier & Jessie Buckley - Fairytale of New York

The Libertines - Sayonara

Picture This - Aisling

LYRA - Streets of Sorrow / Birmingham Six

Madra Salach - Turkish Song of the Damned

Dropkick Murphys - The Body of an American

Amble - The Snake With the Eyes of Garnet

Liam Ó Maonlaí - The Broad Majestic Shannon

Steve Earle - If I Should Fall From Grace With God

Johnny Mac and The Faithful - Fiesta

Tom Creagh - Paddy Public Enemy No.1

U2 - Yeah, Yeah, Yeah, Yeah, Yeah

The Pogues - Gabrielle

Primal Scream - A Pair of Brown Eyes

Kingfishr - The Sunnyside of the Street

Mundy - Victoria (feat. Colm Mac Con Iomaire)

Pinch of Snuff - Donegal Express

David Gray - The Old Main Drag

The Jesus And Mary Chain - I'll Be Your Handbag

The High Kings - Streams of Whiskey

David Keenan - The Sick Bed of Cuchulainn

Jimmy Artache - USA

Lisa Moorish & Another Day - Rain Street

Garron Noone - White City

Tom Waits - Summer in Siam

Damien Dempsey - Sally MacLennane

Moya Brennan - Mother Mo Chroi

The Murder Capital - The Song With No Name

Kate Moss - Lonesome Highway

Johnny Depp & Imelda May - Haunted

Lisa O'Neill - Dark Streets of London

Bob Geldof - St John of Gods

Glen Hansard - Bottle of Smoke

Cronin - London You're a Lady

Camille O’Sullivan - You're The One







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