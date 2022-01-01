сегодня



Бокс-сет ROBERT FRIPP выйдет весной



Долгожданный бокс-сет ROBERT'a FRIPP'a, Exposures, охватывающий период творчества с 1977 по 1983 год, будет издан на 32 дисках (25xCD/4xDVD audio/4xBlu-Ray audio) 27 мая и содержать массу ранее нереализованного материала.



Disc 1 Major Loops I

Disc 2 Major Loops II

Disc 3 Major Loops III

Discs 1 – 3 comprise some of the Major Loops for Frippertronics. Disc 3 also includes the loops for the track Breathless.

Discs 1 – 3 – Material previously unreleased

Disc 4 NYC: Exposure Master Loops and Lost in the Bush of Ghosts The master loops for Exposure plus loops recorded for the David Byrne/Brian Eno album My Life in the Bush of Ghosts

Disc 4 – Previously unreleased, except. Bush of Ghosts loops previously available as a download from dgmlive.com under a later title. New to disc Disc 5 Last of the Great New York Heartthrobs, Plus: Exposure alt takes/rough mixes

Disc 5 contains the original album running order/featured vocalists/original lyrics in some instances (with the original proposed album title) as mastered in August 1978, taken from the master tape and accompanied by a selection of alternate takes and rough mixes from the album sessions.

Disc 5 – Previously unreleased, except select tracks from additional material section previously available as downloads from dgmlive.com. New to disc

Disc 6 Exposure First Edition, Plus: The 2006 master/running order of the First Edition of Exposure plus loops recorded for Here Comes the Flood. Disc 6 - Previously released except Flood Loops

Disc 7 Exposure, Third Edition Plus:

The 2006 master/running order of the Third Edition of Expoosure plus the additional material from that release – album songs with Daryl Hall/ Terre Roche vocals, plus material from Peter Gabriel II, Daryl Hall’s Sacred Songs and a previously unreleased mix of Here Comes the Flood from Exposure

Disc 7 – Previously released except Here Comes the Flood mix.

Disc 8 Exposure Fourth Edition, 2021 Stereo Mix, Plus:

Full album newly mixed from the original multi-track tapes by Steven Wilson following the First Edition running order and all alternate vocal performances also newly mixed and included.

Disc 8 – New mixes/Previously unreleased

Disc 9 Breathless or How I Gradually Internalised The Social Reality Of Manhattan Until It Seemed To Be A Very Reasonable Way Of Life, Plus:

Using another abandoned title for the album (as does disc 5) and following, approximately, that album running order using Steven Wilson 2021 mixes and, mostly, Daryl Hall vocal performances. Also includes a sequence of previously unheard loops.

Disc 9 – New mixes/Previously unreleased

Disc 10 Frippertronics: The Kitchen, NYC, 5/2/78, Disc One

Disc 11 Frippertronics: The Kitchen, NYC, 5/2/78, Disc Two

Disc 12 Frippertronics: Wintergarden, Copenhagen, 18/5/79 and Polydor, Paris 23/5/79

Disc 13 Frippertronics: Le Pretzel Enchainé, Montreal 19/8/79

New masters of Frippertronics’ shows, including the legendary first NYC shows at The Kitchen and two shows from the tour to support the Exposure album release that included performances in restaurants, art galleries, record company offices, radios stations and record shops.

Discs 10 - 13 – Previously available as downloads from dgmlive.com. New to disc

Disc 14 God Save the Queen/Under Heavy Manners 2021 remaster, Plus:

GSTQ/UHM newly mastered from the original master tapes by David Singleton. Material released on disc for the first time in many years, plus a previously unreleased track from the same sessions, a single edit of UHM and God Save the King from the 1985 Fripp/LOG CD compilation. Disc 14 – Material previously released in different masters/formats.

Disc 15 Discotronics/UHM 2021:

UHM and session tracks extended versions and newly mixed tracks from the original multi-track tapes by Steven Wilson. Disc 15 – New mixes/Previously unreleased

Disc 16 Under Heavy Management/Eurotronics

Previously unreleased tracks from recording sessions of the era newly mixed by Steven Wilson and compiled into the equivalent of two imaginary vinyl length albums. Disc 16 – New mixes/Previously unreleased

Disc 17 The League of Gentlemen - Paradise Club, Boston, 26/6/80 (2nd show), Plus:

Recorded just one week into the band’s sole US tour. Also included are two rehearsal performances including the LOG take on Disengage. Disc 17 – Previously available as a download from dgmlive.com. New to disc.

Disc 18 Thrang Thrang Gozinbulx and The League of Gentlemen (1985 CD mixes)

DGM released compilation of LOG live plus the original album tracks from the 1985 CD compilation GSTK Disc 18 – Material previously released in different masters/formats.

Disc 19 The League of Gentlemen - 2021 stereo mixes, Plus:

Newly mixed from the original multi-track tapes by Steven Wilson, including several studio recordings previously heard on live releases only and alternate mixes of five tracks. Disc 19 – New mixes/Previously unreleased

Disc 20 Let The Power Fall, 2021, Plus:

Newly mastered from the original master tapes by David Singleton and on disc for the first time in many years plus a single edit and two earlier mixes of another track titled 1984 at the time of mixing. Disc 20 – Material previously released in different masters/formats and/or previously unreleased.

Disc 21 Washington Square Church, August 1981, 2021 mixes Recordings drawn from a series of concerts at the New York City venue (the full series appears on Blu-Ray, Disc 27). Newly mixed and mastered from the original tapes by David Singleton to produce the finest example of Frippertronics in performance. Disc 21 – New mixes/Previously unreleased

Disc 22 DVD: Exposure - Stereo editions and DTS Surround Sound Exposure Fourth Edition – Steven Wilson mixes plus additional material in 24/96 hi-res stereo and DTS 5.1 Surround Sound. Last of the New York Heartthrobs in 24/96 hi-res stereoExposure Third Edition plus additional material in 24/48 hi-res stereo

Disc 23 DVD: God Save the Queen/Under Heavy Manners - expanded/The League of Gentlemen - Stereo/Quad/5.1 DTS Surround Sound

GSTQ – David Singleton, 2021 master, UHM 2021 plus additional material, League of Gentlemen 2021 mixes by Steven Wilson in 24/96 hi-res stereo. GSTQ in DTS Surround Sound (quad 4.1) mixes by David Singleton GSTQ plus additional material in DTS 5.1 Surround Sound mixes by Steven Wilson League of Gentlemen studio recordings in DTS 5.1 Surround Sound mixes by Steven Wilson

Disc 24 DVD: Let The Power Fall/Washington Square Church

LTPF in 24/96 and WSC in 24/48 hi-res masters/mixes by David Singleton LTPF/WSC in DTS Surround Sound (quad 4.1) mixes by David Singleton. Disc 25 Exposure/Under Heavy Manners - Blu-Ray I

Exposure Fourth Edition Exposure Fifth Edition (running order as per First/Fourth Edition but with the inclusion of Daryl Hall lead vocals on select tracks) Breathless or How I Gradually Internalised The Social Reality Of Manhattan Until It Seemed To Be A Very Reasonable Way Of Life Under Heavy Manners and Additional Material from the recording sessions 2021 Masters/Mixes in 24/96 in hi-res stereo, DTS-HD 5.1 Surround Sound and Dolby Atmos mixed and produced by Steven Wilson

God Save the Queen

2021 Masters in 24/96 hi-res stereo and DTS-HD Surround Sound (quad) mixed and produced by David Singleton Exposure: Additional Material/Sessions/Under Heavy Management/Eurotronics Newly mixed material from the sessions in 24/96 hi-res stereo in recording date sequence and sequence as per Disc 16 mixed and produced by Steven Wilson Last of the New York Heartthrobs Exposure Second Edition Under Heavy Manners – Original Mix (David Singleton 2021 Master) Master Recordings in 24/96 hi-res stereo Exposure First Edition Exposure Third Edition plus Additional Material Master Recordings in 24/48 hi-res stereo Disc 26 The DGM Frippertronics' Archive Volume I - Blu-Ray II

Disc 27 The DGM Frippertronics' Archive Volume II - Blu-Ray III The Complete DGM Archive of Frippertronics loops, studio and live recordings 1977 – 1983 in 24/48 hi-res stereo

Disc 28 Let The Power Fall/Washington Square Church/The League of Gentlemen Blu-Ray IV The League of Gentlemen 2021 Masters/Mixes in 24/96 in hi-res stereo, DTS-HD 5.1 Surround Sound and Dolby Atmos, Additional Material in 24/96 hi-res stereo mixed and produced by Steven Wilson Let The Power Fall 2021 Masters in 24/192 hi-res stereo, DTS-HD Surround Sound (Quad) mixed and produced by David Singleton. Original Master plus Additional Material in 24/96 hi-res stereo Washington Square Church 2021 Masters in 24/48 hi-res stereo and DTS-HD Surround Sound (Quad) mixed and produced by David Singleton God Save the King The 1985 Robert Fripp/League of Gentlemen compilation Masters in 16/48 stereo Discs 22 – 28 - All material new to disc in these formats, mixes, audio quality

Disc 29 Resplendent in Divergence A collection of Frippertronics that appeared as individual tracks on compilations, other albums and the DGM website assembled and mastered by Alex R. Mundy at DGM. Disc 29 - Previously released, some material new to disc

Disc 30 Blasts and Blasms - Sessions, Jams and Rehearsals

Disc 31 More Blasts, More Blasms - Sessions, Jams and Rehearsals Two discs of recordings and elements of recordings from various points during the Exposure sessions giving an insight into the process that led to the album. Assembled and mastered by Alex R. Mundy at DGM. Discs 30/31 - Some material previously available as downloads at dgmlive.com, most new to disc.

Disc 32 The League of Gentlemen - Royal Exeter, Bournemouth, 21/9/80, John Peel broadcast, 17/11/80 The League of Gentlemen’s autumn tour of the UK included some of the short-lived band’s most energised performances. This newly mastered audience recording is one of the few recorded examples of that tour. Also included are recordings from LOG rehearsal tapes made by the band & first broadcast on the John Peel Show on the BBC in November 1980. Disc 32 – Some material previously available as a download from dgmlive.com. New to disc.







