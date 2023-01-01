Визуальный ряд от PORCUPINE TREE

PORCUPINE TREE восьмого декабря на Music For Nations/Megaforce Records выпустили новый концертный релиз, получивший название "Closure/Continuation.Live". Он доступен на виниле (4 тяжелых прозрачных винила), Blu-ray/DVD и в версии 2CD/2Blu-ray с 60-страничным буклетом. Запись выступления проходила седьмого ноября 2022 года в 17000 Ziggo Dome:
CD/Blu-ray box:
2x CDs (full live show),2 Blu-ray discs. Disc 1 features full show + bonus material; disc 2 features Dolby Atmos Surround Sound audio, 5.1 Surround Sound audio and 24-bit high-resolution audio.
01. Blackest Eyes
02. Harridan
03. Of the New Day
04. Rats Return
05. Even Less
06. Drown With Me
07. Dignity
08. The Sound Of Muzak
09. Last Chance To Evacuate Planet Earth Before It Is Recycled
10. Chimera's Wreck
11. Fear Of A Blank Planet
12. Buying New Soul
13. Walk The Plank
14. Sentimental
15. Herd Culling
16. Anesthetize
17. I Drive The Hearse
18. Sleep Together
19. Collapse the Light Into Earth
20. Halo
21. Trains
Blu-ray/ DVD:
1x Blu-ray disc with full live show + Dolby Atmos Surround Sound audio, 5.1 audio and 24-bit high-resolution audio (excluding bonus features),1x DVD of full live show.
01. Blackest Eyes
02. Harridan
03. Of The New Day
04. Rats Return
05. Even Less
06. Drown With Me
07. Dignity
08. The Sound Of Muzak
09. Last Chance To Evacuate Planet Earth Before It Is Recycled
10. Chimera's Wreck
11. Fear of a Blank Planet
12. Buying New Soul
13. Walk The Plank
14. Sentimental
15. Herd Culling
16. Anesthetize
17. I Drive The Hearse
18. Sleep Together
19. Collapse the Light Into Earth
20. Halo
21. Trains
4 x 12" VINYL:
Side A
01. Blackest Eyes
02. Harridan
03. Of The New Day
Side B
01. Rats Return
02. Even Less
03. Drown With Me
Side C
01. Dignity
02. Sound Of Muzak
03. Last Chance to Evacuate Planet Earth Before It Is Recycled
Side D
01. Chimera's Wreck
02. Fear of a Blank Planet
Side E
01. Buying New Soul
02. Walk The Plank
03. Sentimental
Side F
01. Anesthetize
Side G
01. Herd Culling
02. I Drive the Hearse
03. Sleep Together
Side H
01. Collapse the Light Into Earth
02. Halo
03. Trains
Вы можете зарегистрироваться на сайте или залогиниться через социальные сети (иконки вверху сайта).
Сообщений нет