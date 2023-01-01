сегодня



Концертное видео PORCUPINE TREE



PORCUPINE TREE восьмого декабря на Music For Nations/Megaforce Records выпустили новый концертный релиз, получивший название "Closure/Continuation.Live". Он доступен на виниле (4 тяжелых прозрачных винила), Blu-ray/DVD и в версии 2CD/2Blu-ray с 60-страничным буклетом. Запись выступления проходила седьмого ноября 2022 года в 17000 Ziggo Dome:



CD/Blu-ray box:



2x CDs (full live show),2 Blu-ray discs. Disc 1 features full show + bonus material; disc 2 features Dolby Atmos Surround Sound audio, 5.1 Surround Sound audio and 24-bit high-resolution audio.



01. Blackest Eyes

02. Harridan

03. Of the New Day

04. Rats Return

05. Even Less

06. Drown With Me

07. Dignity

08. The Sound Of Muzak

09. Last Chance To Evacuate Planet Earth Before It Is Recycled

10. Chimera's Wreck

11. Fear Of A Blank Planet

12. Buying New Soul

13. Walk The Plank

14. Sentimental

15. Herd Culling

16. Anesthetize

17. I Drive The Hearse

18. Sleep Together

19. Collapse the Light Into Earth

20. Halo

21. Trains



Blu-ray/ DVD:



1x Blu-ray disc with full live show + Dolby Atmos Surround Sound audio, 5.1 audio and 24-bit high-resolution audio (excluding bonus features),1x DVD of full live show.



01. Blackest Eyes

02. Harridan

03. Of The New Day

04. Rats Return

05. Even Less

06. Drown With Me

07. Dignity

08. The Sound Of Muzak

09. Last Chance To Evacuate Planet Earth Before It Is Recycled

10. Chimera's Wreck

11. Fear of a Blank Planet

12. Buying New Soul

13. Walk The Plank

14. Sentimental

15. Herd Culling

16. Anesthetize

17. I Drive The Hearse

18. Sleep Together

19. Collapse the Light Into Earth

20. Halo

21. Trains



4 x 12" VINYL:



Side A



01. Blackest Eyes

02. Harridan

03. Of The New Day



Side B



01. Rats Return

02. Even Less

03. Drown With Me



Side C



01. Dignity

02. Sound Of Muzak

03. Last Chance to Evacuate Planet Earth Before It Is Recycled



Side D



01. Chimera's Wreck

02. Fear of a Blank Planet



Side E



01. Buying New Soul

02. Walk The Plank

03. Sentimental



Side F



01. Anesthetize



Side G



01. Herd Culling

02. I Drive the Hearse

03. Sleep Together



Side H



01. Collapse the Light Into Earth

02. Halo

03. Trains 18. Sleep Together19. Collapse the Light Into Earth20. Halo21. TrainsBlu-ray/ DVD:1x Blu-ray disc with full live show + Dolby Atmos Surround Sound audio, 5.1 audio and 24-bit high-resolution audio (excluding bonus features),1x DVD of full live show.01. Blackest Eyes02. Harridan03. Of The New Day04. Rats Return05. Even Less06. Drown With Me07. Dignity08. The Sound Of Muzak09. Last Chance To Evacuate Planet Earth Before It Is Recycled10. Chimera's Wreck11. Fear of a Blank Planet12. Buying New Soul13. Walk The Plank14. Sentimental15. Herd Culling16. Anesthetize17. I Drive The Hearse18. Sleep Together19. Collapse the Light Into Earth20. Halo21. Trains4 x 12" VINYL:Side A01. Blackest Eyes02. Harridan03. Of The New DaySide B01. Rats Return02. Even Less03. Drown With MeSide C01. Dignity02. Sound Of Muzak03. Last Chance to Evacuate Planet Earth Before It Is RecycledSide D01. Chimera's Wreck02. Fear of a Blank PlanetSide E01. Buying New Soul02. Walk The Plank03. SentimentalSide F01. AnesthetizeSide G01. Herd Culling02. I Drive the Hearse03. Sleep TogetherSide H01. Collapse the Light Into Earth02. Halo03. Trains http://www.stevenwilsonhq.com/







+0 -0



просмотров: 107

