СОБЫТИЯ
Новости
Новости.Рус
Видео
Концерты
Репортажи
МУЗЫКА
Группы
Рецензии
Интервью
Стили
ИСКУССТВО
Графика
ОБЩЕНИЕ
Форум
Ссылки
Контакты

Новости
*BLAZE BAYLEY: «BRUCE DICKINSON — один из самых важных певцов... 38
*SLIPKNOT расстались с барабанщиком 33
*Лидер KREATOR о конфликте Израиля и не только 29
*STEVEN TYLER: вторая пошла! 24
*Новое видео KING DIAMOND 22
*ROBERT TRUJILLO отыграл полноценное шоу с SUICIDAL TENDENCIE... 17
*KERRY KING вернётся в 2024! 16
*Фрагмент концертного релиза ORPHANED LAND 15
*DON DOKKEN: «NETFLIX снимает фильм о нас» 14
*Вокалист CREED выбрал своего рок-бога 12
7 ноя 2023 : 		 Новый концертный релиз PORCUPINE TREE выйдет зимой

11 окт 2023 : 		 Лидер PORCUPINE TREE: «Мы не исключаем возможность воссоединения в будущем»

20 июн 2023 : 		 STEVEN WILSON — о будущем PORCUPINE TREE

22 дек 2022 : 		 Расширенная версия альбома от PORCUPINE TREE

24 июл 2022 : 		 Барабанщик PORCUPINE TREE переосмыслил музыку группы

20 июн 2022 : 		 Новое видео PORCUPINE TREE

9 мар 2022 : 		 Видео с текстом от PORCUPINE TREE

1 ноя 2021 : 		 Новая песня PORCUPINE TREE

18 фев 2021 : 		 STEVEN WILSON — о новом альбоме PORCUPINE TREE

1 ноя 2020 : 		 STEVEN WILSON о роспуске PORCUPINE TREE: «Это было очень плохое бизнес-решение»

16 май 2017 : 		 Книга о PORCUPINE TREE выйдет осенью

10 апр 2015 : 		 Видео от барабанщика PORCUPINE TREE

4 фев 2015 : 		 GAVIN HARRISON перезаписал треки PORCUPINE TREE для сольного альбома

22 янв 2015 : 		 STEVEN WILSON отрицает слухи о новом PORCUPINE TREE

14 янв 2013 : 		 Новое видео басиста PORCUPINE TREE

10 дек 2012 : 		 Концертный трек от PORCUPINE TREE

8 ноя 2012 : 		 Концертное видео PORCUPINE TREE

26 окт 2012 : 		 Концертный трек от PORCUPINE TREE

6 окт 2012 : 		 Концертный релиз PORCUPINE TREE выйдет в ноябре

25 апр 2012 : 		 PORCUPINE TREE уходят в долгосрочный отпуск?

26 окт 2010 : 		 Редкие треки PORCUPINE TREE

7 сен 2010 : 		 Лидер PORCUPINE TREE о новом проекте с лидером OPETH

11 июл 2010 : 		 Новое видео PORCUPINE TREE

20 июн 2010 : 		 Концертный релиз PORCUPINE TREE

17 мар 2010 : 		 Новости о DVD PORCUPINE TREE

30 ноя 2009 : 		 PORCUPINE TREE прокомментировали участие фронтмена в работе над альбомом ORPHANED LAND
Новый концертный релиз PORCUPINE TREE выйдет зимой



PORCUPINE TREE восьмого декабря на Music For Nations/Megaforce Records выпустят новый концертный релиз, получивший название "Closure/Continuation.Live". Он будет доступен на виниле (4 тяжелых прозрачных винила), Blu-ray/DVD и в версии 2CD/2Blu-ray с 60-страничным буклетом. Запись выступления проходила седьмого ноября 2022 года в 17000 Ziggo Dome:

CD/Blu-ray box:

2x CDs (full live show),2 Blu-ray discs. Disc 1 features full show + bonus material; disc 2 features Dolby Atmos Surround Sound audio, 5.1 Surround Sound audio and 24-bit high-resolution audio.

01. Blackest Eyes
02. Harridan
03. Of the New Day
04. Rats Return
05. Even Less
06. Drown With Me
07. Dignity
08. The Sound Of Muzak
09. Last Chance To Evacuate Planet Earth Before It Is Recycled
10. Chimera's Wreck
11. Fear Of A Blank Planet
12. Buying New Soul
13. Walk The Plank
14. Sentimental
15. Herd Culling
16. Anesthetize
17. I Drive The Hearse
18. Sleep Together
19. Collapse the Light Into Earth
20. Halo
21. Trains

Blu-ray/ DVD:

1x Blu-ray disc with full live show + Dolby Atmos Surround Sound audio, 5.1 audio and 24-bit high-resolution audio (excluding bonus features),1x DVD of full live show.

01. Blackest Eyes
02. Harridan
03. Of The New Day
04. Rats Return
05. Even Less
06. Drown With Me
07. Dignity
08. The Sound Of Muzak
09. Last Chance To Evacuate Planet Earth Before It Is Recycled
10. Chimera's Wreck
11. Fear of a Blank Planet
12. Buying New Soul
13. Walk The Plank
14. Sentimental
15. Herd Culling
16. Anesthetize
17. I Drive The Hearse
18. Sleep Together
19. Collapse the Light Into Earth
20. Halo
21. Trains

4 x 12" VINYL:

Side A

01. Blackest Eyes
02. Harridan
03. Of The New Day

Side B

01. Rats Return
02. Even Less
03. Drown With Me

Side C

01. Dignity
02. Sound Of Muzak
03. Last Chance to Evacuate Planet Earth Before It Is Recycled

Side D

01. Chimera's Wreck
02. Fear of a Blank Planet

Side E

01. Buying New Soul
02. Walk The Plank
03. Sentimental

Side F

01. Anesthetize

Side G

01. Herd Culling
02. I Drive the Hearse
03. Sleep Together

Side H

01. Collapse the Light Into Earth
02. Halo
03. Trains




