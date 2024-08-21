Новая песня NILE

"Under The Curse Of The One God", новая песня группы NILE, доступна для прослушивания ниже. Этот трек взят из альбома "The Underworld Awaits Us All", выход которого запланирован на 23 августа на Napalm Records:
01. Stelae Of Vultures
02. Chapter For Not Being Hung Upside Down On A Stake In The Underworld And Made To Eat Feces By The Four Apes
03. To Strike With Secret Fang
04. Naqada II Enter The Golden Age
05. The Pentagrammathion Of Nephren-Ka
06. Overlords Of The Black Earth
07. Under The Curse Of The One God
09. Doctrine Of Last Things
10. True Gods Of The Desert
11. The Underworld Awaits Us All
12. Lament For The Destruction Of Time
