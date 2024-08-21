Arts
 ENG
Search / Поиск
LOGIN
  register
MENU LOGO
×
СОБЫТИЯ
Новости
Новости.Рус
Видео
Концерты
Репортажи
МУЗЫКА
Группы
Рецензии
Интервью
Стили
ИСКУССТВО
Графика
ОБЩЕНИЕ
Форум
Ссылки
Контакты

LOGIN
Новости
*ALEX SKOLNICK: «Только METALLICA смогла добиться большого ус... 68
*Собирается ли DAN SPITZ в ANTHRAX? 28
*TUOMAS HOLOPAINEN: «У остальных нет таких близких отношений ... 23
*KERRY KING: «Люди — это тараканы!» 21
*ACE FREHLEY: «Дорогу крепкому в меня открыл Джин» 21
*Лидер OPETH: «Я и не певец, и на гитаре не игрец» 19
*Вокалист SEPULTURA об уходе барабанщика 19
*CORONER готовят "зрелый альбом" 18
*GALDER покидает DIMMU BORGIR 16
*Новое видео DARK TRANQUILLITY 15
Поиск по новостям O
Фраза, имя группы
Группы в стиле
 
Подстиль		  
Основной стиль
Дата : с по  
Новости
O <- TOP5 <-
*ALEX SKOLNICK: «Только METALLICA смогла добиться большого ус... 68
*Собирается ли DAN SPITZ в ANTHRAX? 28
*TUOMAS HOLOPAINEN: «У остальных нет таких близких отношений ... 23
*KERRY KING: «Люди — это тараканы!» 21
*ACE FREHLEY: «Дорогу крепкому в меня открыл Джин» 21
[= ||| все новости группы



*

Nile

*



21 авг 2024 : 		 Новая песня NILE

1 июл 2024 : 		 NILE выступили как трио

29 май 2024 : 		 Новое видео NILE

6 мар 2024 : 		 NILE завершили сведение

12 фев 2024 : 		 NILE готовы к сведению

28 окт 2023 : 		 Туровой состав NILE

17 окт 2023 : 		 NILE записывают новый материал

8 июн 2023 : 		 KARL SANDERS о новом альбоме NILE

5 июл 2022 : 		 NILE расстались с басистом

26 май 2022 : 		 Концертное видео NILE

9 фев 2022 : 		 Видео с выступления NILE

3 фев 2022 : 		 Вокалист VITAL REMAINS поедет в тур с NILE

24 сен 2021 : 		 NILE на NAPALM RECORDS

28 янв 2020 : 		 Лидер NILE о Джозефе Пэйне

27 янв 2020 : 		 Умер бывший басист NILE и DIVINE HERESY

29 ноя 2019 : 		 Лидер NILE о худшем, что было в турне

8 ноя 2019 : 		 Лидер NILE: «Некоторые дэт-металл-группы живут прошлым»

2 ноя 2019 : 		 Видео с текстом от NILE

23 окт 2019 : 		 Гитарист NILE о положении дел в группе

7 окт 2019 : 		 Видео с текстом от NILE

3 окт 2019 : 		 Трейлер к новому альбому NILE

7 сен 2019 : 		 Новый альбом NILE выйдет осенью

29 июн 2019 : 		 NILE завершили работу над новым альбомом

6 дек 2018 : 		 Фрагмент нового материала NILE

6 июл 2017 : 		 NILE нашли продюсера

14 фев 2017 : 		 NILE расстались с гитаристом
Показать далее
| - |

|||| сегодня

Новая песня NILE



zoom
"Under The Curse Of The One God", новая песня группы NILE, доступна для прослушивания ниже. Этот трек взят из альбома "The Underworld Awaits Us All", выход которого запланирован на 23 августа на Napalm Records:

01. Stelae Of Vultures
02. Chapter For Not Being Hung Upside Down On A Stake In The Underworld And Made To Eat Feces By The Four Apes
03. To Strike With Secret Fang
04. Naqada II Enter The Golden Age
05. The Pentagrammathion Of Nephren-Ka
06. Overlords Of The Black Earth
07. Under The Curse Of The One God
09. Doctrine Of Last Things
10. True Gods Of The Desert
11. The Underworld Awaits Us All
12. Lament For The Destruction Of Time




Like!+1Dislike!-0


КомментарииСкрыть/показать 3 )

Комментарии могут добавлять только зарегистрированные пользователи.
Вы можете зарегистрироваться на сайте или залогиниться через социальные сети (иконки вверху сайта).

21 авг 2024
IJzerklompje
В этом году я не ожидал столкнуться с 2 вещами. Первая - с Жераром Депардьё в моём городе. Вторая - это песни Nile из этого альбома, которые мне показались малоинтересными.
21 авг 2024
rassol
Эта поинтереснее, чем первые две.
21 авг 2024
d
danad
rassol, ждем, друже, твою рецензию, всем сайтом. Расскажешь опять, что ударник опять плохо играет...

просмотров: 240

 ||| =]
[=     =]
/\\Вверх
Рейтинг@Mail.ru

1997-2024 © Russian Darkside e-Zine.
Если вы нашли на этой странице ошибку или есть комментарии и пожелания, то сообщите нам об этом