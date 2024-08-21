сегодня



Новая песня NILE



"Under The Curse Of The One God", новая песня группы NILE, доступна для прослушивания ниже. Этот трек взят из альбома "The Underworld Awaits Us All", выход которого запланирован на 23 августа на Napalm Records:



01. Stelae Of Vultures

02. Chapter For Not Being Hung Upside Down On A Stake In The Underworld And Made To Eat Feces By The Four Apes

03. To Strike With Secret Fang

04. Naqada II Enter The Golden Age

05. The Pentagrammathion Of Nephren-Ka

06. Overlords Of The Black Earth

07. Under The Curse Of The One God

09. Doctrine Of Last Things

10. True Gods Of The Desert

11. The Underworld Awaits Us All

12. Lament For The Destruction Of Time







