13 апр 2017



Рассказ о виниловом бокс-сете HAMMERFALL Лейбл Nuclear Blast опубликовал видео, в котором показан процесс открытия нового винилового бокс-сета HAMMERFALL "HammerFall - The Vinyl Collection", релиз которого намечен на завтра, 14 апреля. В бокс вошли десять альбомов группы, включая ранее никогда не издававшийся на виниле концертник "Gates Of Dalhalla".



Содержимое бокса:



Glory To The Brave



Side A

“The Dragon Lies Bleeding”

“The Metal Age”

“Hammerfall”

“I Believe”

“Child Of The Damned”



Side B

“Steel Meets Steel”

“Stone Cold”

“Unchained”

“Glory To The Brave”



Legacy Of Kings



Side A

“Heeding The Call”

“Legacy Of Kings”

“Let The Hammer Fall”

“Dreamland”

“Remember Yesterday”



Side B

“At The End Of The Rainbow”

“Back To Back”

“Stronger Than All”

“Warriors Of Faith”

“The Fallen One”



Renegade



Side A

“Templars Of Steel”

“Keep The Flame Burning”

“Renegade”

“Living In Victory”

“Always Will Be”



Side B

“The Way Of The Warrior”

“Destined For Glory”

“The Champion”

“Raise The Hammer” (instrumental)

“A Legend Reborn”



Crimson Thunder



Side A

“Riders Of The Storm”

“Hearts On Fire”

“On The Edge Of Honour”

“Crimson Thunder”

“Lore Of The Arcane”

“Trailblazers”



Side B

“Dreams Come True”

“Angel Of Mercy”

“The Unforgiving Blade”

“In Memoriam”

“Hero’s Return”



Chapter V: Unbent, Unbowed, Unbroken



Side A

“Secrets”

“Blood Bound”

“Fury Of The Wild”

“Hammer Of Justice”

“Never, Ever”

“Born To Rule”



Side B

“The Templar Flame”

“Imperial”

“Take The Black”

“Knights Of The 21st Century”



Masterpieces



Side A

“Child Of The Damned”

“Ravenlord”

“Eternal Dark”

“Back To Back”

“I Want Out”



Side B

“Man On The Silver Mountain”

“Head Over Heels”

“Run With The Devil”

“We’re Gonna Make It”

“Breaking The Law”



Side C

“Angel Of Mercy”

“Rising Force”

“Detroit Rock City”

“Crazy Nights”



Side D

“När Vindarna Viskar Mitt Namn”

“Flight Of The Warrior ”

“Youth Gone Wild”

“Aphasia”



No Sacrifice, No Victory



Side A

“Any Means Necessary”

“Life Is Now”

“Punish And Enslave”

“Legion”



Side B

“Between Two Worlds”

“Hollowed Be My Name”

“Something For The Ages”

“No Sacrifice, No Victory”



Side C

“Bring The Hammer Down”

“One Of A Kind”

“My Sharona”



Side D

-etched-



Threshold



Side A

“Threshold”

“The Fire Burns Forever”

“Rebel Inside”

“Natural High”

“Dark Wings, Dark Words”

“Howlin’ With The ‘Pac”



Side B

“Shadow Empire”

“Carved In Stone”

“Reign Of The Hammer”

“Genocide”

“Titan”



Infected



Side A

“Patient Zero”

“B.Y.H.”

“One More Time”



Side B

“The Outlaw”

“Send Me A Sign”

“Dia De Los Muertos”



Side C

“I Refuse”

“666 – The Enemy Within”

“Immortalized”



Side D

“Let’s Get It On”

“Redemption”



(r)Evolution



Side A

“Hector’s Hymn”

“(r)Evolution”

“Bushido”



Side B

“Live Life Loud”

“Ex Inferis”

“We Won’t Back Down”



Side C

“Winter Is Coming”

“Origins”

“Tainted Metal”



Side D

“Evil Incarnate”

“Wildfire”

“Demonized”



Gates Of Dalhalla Part 1



Side A

“Patient Zero”

“Heeding The Call”

“Any Means Necessary”

“B.Y.H.”



Side B

“Riders On The Storm”

“Let’s Get It Out”

“Crimson Thunder”

“Renegade”



Side C

“Blood Bound”

“Last Man Standing”

“Fury Of The Wild”

Drum Solo: Anders Johansson



Side D

“Always Will Be”

“Dia De Los Muertos”

“Steel Meets Steel”



Gates Of Dalhalla Part 2



Side A

“Threshold”

“The Dragon Lies Bleeding”

“Let The Hammer Fall”

“När Vindarna Viskar Mitt Namm”



Side B

“Something For The Ages”

“The Templar Flame”

“Oh Fortuna”

“Glory To The Brave”



Side C

“One More Time”

“Hammerfall”

“Hearts On Fire”



Side D

-etched-















+2 -5



( 1 ) просмотров: 732

