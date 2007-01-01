Arts
 ENG
Search / Поиск
LOGIN
register

Поиск по новостям O
Фраза, имя группы
Группы в стиле
 
Подстиль		  
Основной стиль
Дата : с по  
Новости
O <- TOP5 <-
*Вокалист METALLICA: «LADY GAGA отлично вписалась» [51]
*ANTHRAX готовы к новым шоу «Большой четвёрки» [46]
*Вокалист LINKIN PARK: "Мы хотим исполнять реальную поп-музыку" [39]
*Лидер KREATOR не верит в Сатану [21]
*Вокалист METALLICA о Трампе [18]
*
[= ||| все новости группы



*HammerFall*



13 апр 2017 : 		 Рассказ о виниловом бокс-сете HAMMERFALL

9 фев 2017 : 		 Новое видео HAMMERFALL

19 янв 2017 : 		 Видео с текстом от HAMMERFALL

13 янв 2017 : 		 Концертное видео HAMMERFALL

17 дек 2016 : 		 HAMMERFALL сменили барабанщика

15 ноя 2016 : 		 Гитарист HAMMERFALL: «Уход ANDERS'a JOHANSSON'a стал для нас шоком»

4 ноя 2016 : 		 Рассказ об издании альбома HAMMERFALL

23 сен 2016 : 		 Новое видео HAMMERFALL

20 сен 2016 : 		 Тизер нового видео HAMMERFALL

25 авг 2016 : 		 Видео с текстом от HAMMERFALL

11 авг 2016 : 		 Обложка и трек-лист нового альбома HAMMERFALL

8 мар 2016 : 		 HAMMERFALL на NAPALM RECORDS

18 дек 2015 : 		 HAMMERFALL надеются выпустить новый альбом в 2016 году

29 окт 2015 : 		 Видео с выступления HAMMERFALL

23 окт 2015 : 		 HAMMERFALL о лете

21 фев 2015 : 		 HAMMERFALL о туре

18 фев 2015 : 		 HAMMERFALL о туре

17 фев 2015 : 		 Гитарист HAMMERFALL: "Выживание дается музыкальным группам все сложнее и сложнее"

12 фев 2015 : 		 HAMMERFALL о туре

10 фев 2015 : 		 HAMMERFALL о туре

7 фев 2015 : 		 HAMMERFALL узнали об уходе барабанщика от букинг-агента

20 янв 2015 : 		 Видео с выступления HAMMERFALL

28 окт 2014 : 		 HAMMERFALL сотрудничают с командой НХЛ

10 окт 2014 : 		 HAMMERFALL расстались с барабанщиком

21 авг 2014 : 		 Новое видео HAMMERFALL

20 авг 2014 : 		 Четвертый трейлер к новому альбому HAMMERFALL

7 авг 2014 : 		 Третий трейлер к новому альбому HAMMERFALL

4 авг 2014 : 		 Профессиональное видео полного выступления HAMMERFALL

18 июл 2014 : 		 Второй трейлер к новому альбому HAMMERFALL

1 июл 2014 : 		 Трейлер нового альбома HAMMERFALL

14 июн 2014 : 		 Обложка нового сингла HAMMERFALL

27 май 2014 : 		 Обложка и трек-лист нового альбома HAMMERFALL

5 дек 2013 : 		 Новый альбом HAMMERFALL выйдет в 2014 году

19 авг 2013 : 		 Профессиональное видео c выступления HAMMERFALL

27 ноя 2012 : 		 Вокалист HAMMERFALL об участии в шведском 'Rock Of Ages'

15 ноя 2012 : 		 Фрагмент нового DVD HAMMERFALL

31 окт 2012 : 		 Фрагмент нового DVD HAMMERFALL

24 окт 2012 : 		 Трейлер нового DVD HAMMERFALL

2 окт 2012 : 		 Трейлер нового DVD HAMMERFALL

22 сен 2012 : 		 Новый DVD HAMMERFALL выйдет в ноябре

5 авг 2012 : 		 Профессиональное видео всего выступления HAMMERFALL

13 июл 2012 : 		 Во время выступления HAMMERFALL в Швеции к группе на сцене присоединятся участники DARK TRANQUILLITY, IN FLAMES

22 мар 2012 : 		 HAMMERFALL берут годовую паузу

31 окт 2011 : 		 Видео с выступления HAMMERFALL

22 май 2011 : 		 Новое видео HAMMERFALL

8 май 2011 : 		 Барабанщик HAMMERFALL о смене обложки

4 май 2011 : 		 Новое видео HAMMERFALL

3 май 2011 : 		 HAMMERFALL исполнили новую песню

29 мар 2011 : 		 Новая песня HAMMERFALL

18 мар 2011 : 		 Детали нового сингла HAMMERFALL

15 мар 2011 : 		 Детали нового альбома HAMMERFALL

24 ноя 2010 : 		 Вокалист HAMMERFALL о новом альбоме

12 ноя 2010 : 		 HAMMERFALL наняли продюсера JAMES’а MICHAEL’а для работы над новым альбомом

23 мар 2009 : 		 Последний альбом HAMMERFALL получил "золото" в Швеции

24 фев 2009 : 		 Видео с выступления HAMMERFALL в Швеции

30 янв 2009 : 		 Бывший басист HAMMERFALL выступит вместе с Göteborg Wind Orchestra

19 янв 2009 : 		 Новое видео HAMMERFALL в сети

21 дек 2008 : 		 HAMMERFALL запустили Рождественский календарь

21 ноя 2008 : 		 Подробности нового альбома HAMMERFALL

22 сен 2008 : 		 HAMMERFALL возобновили запись альбома

20 май 2008 : 		 Трейлер грядущего DVD HAMMERFALL в сети

21 апр 2008 : 		 HAMMERFALL анонсировали нового гитариста, подробности о новом DVD и альбоме каверов

4 апр 2008 : 		 Бывший гитарист HAMMERFALL: «Так или иначе я продолжу играть»

3 апр 2008 : 		 Гитарист Stefan Elmgren ушел из HAMMERFALL

10 янв 2008 : 		 HAMMERFALL номинированы на шведский аналог Грэмми

1 окт 2007 : 		 HAMMERFALL: новый клип в сети

17 сен 2007 : 		 HAMMERFALL: новая песня на шведском TV; видео в сети

5 сен 2007 : 		 Билеты на концерт HAMMERFALL заканчиваются

20 авг 2007 : 		 Автограф-сессия HAMMERFALL в Москве!

19 июн 2007 : 		 HAMMERFALL в Москве

17 май 2007 : 		 HAMMERFALL: первое фото в новом составе!

15 май 2007 : 		 HAMMERFALL выпустят "Best Of"

11 апр 2007 : 		 Новый басист в HAMMERFALL

7 мар 2007 : 		 HAMMERFALL расстались с басистом

3 фев 2007 : 		 HAMMERFALL остаются на Nuclear Blast

25 сен 2006 : 		 Последние новости от HAMMERFALL

26 июл 2006 : 		 Подробности нового альбома HAMMERFALL

23 июн 2006 : 		 Новый альбом HAMMERFALL в октябре

1 май 2006 : 		 Стали известны названия новых песен HAMMERFALL

1 мар 2006 : 		 HAMMERFALL выпустят новый альбом в октябре

25 фев 2006 : 		 HAMMERFALL занялись спортом

14 сен 2005 : 		 HAMMERFALL запишут новый альбом в мае

14 авг 2002 : 		 Hammerfall - вокалист получил пиз...лей.

15 июн 2002 : 		 Hammerfall в студии!

14 ноя 2001 : 		 Hammerfall - попал в Шведский Hall Of Fame!

| - |
|||| 13 апр 2017

Рассказ о виниловом бокс-сете HAMMERFALL

*
zoom
*
* *
Лейбл Nuclear Blast опубликовал видео, в котором показан процесс открытия нового винилового бокс-сета HAMMERFALL "HammerFall - The Vinyl Collection", релиз которого намечен на завтра, 14 апреля. В бокс вошли десять альбомов группы, включая ранее никогда не издававшийся на виниле концертник "Gates Of Dalhalla".

Содержимое бокса:

Glory To The Brave

Side A
“The Dragon Lies Bleeding”
“The Metal Age”
“Hammerfall”
“I Believe”
“Child Of The Damned”

Side B
“Steel Meets Steel”
“Stone Cold”
“Unchained”
“Glory To The Brave”

Legacy Of Kings

Side A
“Heeding The Call”
“Legacy Of Kings”
“Let The Hammer Fall”
“Dreamland”
“Remember Yesterday”

Side B
“At The End Of The Rainbow”
“Back To Back”
“Stronger Than All”
“Warriors Of Faith”
“The Fallen One”

Renegade

Side A
“Templars Of Steel”
“Keep The Flame Burning”
“Renegade”
“Living In Victory”
“Always Will Be”

Side B
“The Way Of The Warrior”
“Destined For Glory”
“The Champion”
“Raise The Hammer” (instrumental)
“A Legend Reborn”

Crimson Thunder

Side A
“Riders Of The Storm”
“Hearts On Fire”
“On The Edge Of Honour”
“Crimson Thunder”
“Lore Of The Arcane”
“Trailblazers”

Side B
“Dreams Come True”
“Angel Of Mercy”
“The Unforgiving Blade”
“In Memoriam”
“Hero’s Return”

Chapter V: Unbent, Unbowed, Unbroken

Side A
“Secrets”
“Blood Bound”
“Fury Of The Wild”
“Hammer Of Justice”
“Never, Ever”
“Born To Rule”

Side B
“The Templar Flame”
“Imperial”
“Take The Black”
“Knights Of The 21st Century”

Masterpieces

Side A
“Child Of The Damned”
“Ravenlord”
“Eternal Dark”
“Back To Back”
“I Want Out”

Side B
“Man On The Silver Mountain”
“Head Over Heels”
“Run With The Devil”
“We’re Gonna Make It”
“Breaking The Law”

Side C
“Angel Of Mercy”
“Rising Force”
“Detroit Rock City”
“Crazy Nights”

Side D
“När Vindarna Viskar Mitt Namn”
“Flight Of The Warrior ”
“Youth Gone Wild”
“Aphasia”

No Sacrifice, No Victory

Side A
“Any Means Necessary”
“Life Is Now”
“Punish And Enslave”
“Legion”

Side B
“Between Two Worlds”
“Hollowed Be My Name”
“Something For The Ages”
“No Sacrifice, No Victory”

Side C
“Bring The Hammer Down”
“One Of A Kind”
“My Sharona”

Side D
-etched-

Threshold

Side A
“Threshold”
“The Fire Burns Forever”
“Rebel Inside”
“Natural High”
“Dark Wings, Dark Words”
“Howlin’ With The ‘Pac”

Side B
“Shadow Empire”
“Carved In Stone”
“Reign Of The Hammer”
“Genocide”
“Titan”

Infected

Side A
“Patient Zero”
“B.Y.H.”
“One More Time”

Side B
“The Outlaw”
“Send Me A Sign”
“Dia De Los Muertos”

Side C
“I Refuse”
“666 – The Enemy Within”
“Immortalized”

Side D
“Let’s Get It On”
“Redemption”

(r)Evolution

Side A
“Hector’s Hymn”
“(r)Evolution”
“Bushido”

Side B
“Live Life Loud”
“Ex Inferis”
“We Won’t Back Down”

Side C
“Winter Is Coming”
“Origins”
“Tainted Metal”

Side D
“Evil Incarnate”
“Wildfire”
“Demonized”

Gates Of Dalhalla Part 1

Side A
“Patient Zero”
“Heeding The Call”
“Any Means Necessary”
“B.Y.H.”

Side B
“Riders On The Storm”
“Let’s Get It Out”
“Crimson Thunder”
“Renegade”

Side C
“Blood Bound”
“Last Man Standing”
“Fury Of The Wild”
Drum Solo: Anders Johansson

Side D
“Always Will Be”
“Dia De Los Muertos”
“Steel Meets Steel”

Gates Of Dalhalla Part 2

Side A
“Threshold”
“The Dragon Lies Bleeding”
“Let The Hammer Fall”
“När Vindarna Viskar Mitt Namm”

Side B
“Something For The Ages”
“The Templar Flame”
“Oh Fortuna”
“Glory To The Brave”

Side C
“One More Time”
“Hammerfall”
“Hearts On Fire”

Side D
-etched-

HAMMERFALL - The Vinyl Collection Box Set Available This Friday; Unboxing Video Streaming






Like!+2Dislike!-5


КомментарииСкрыть/показать 1 )

artmageddon
14 апр 2017, 10:36		нахера было делать все пластинки с одинаковым оформлением, а не с оригинальной обложкой


Комментарии могут добавлять только зарегистрированные пользователи.
Вы можете зарегистрироваться на сайте или залогиниться через социальные сети (иконки вверху сайта).


просмотров: 732

||| =]
[=     =]
/\\Вверх
Adam Gontier Рейтинг@Mail.ru

Rambler's Top100
1997-2017 © Russian Darkside e-Zine.    Если вы нашли на этой странице ошибку или есть комментарии и пожелания, то сообщите нам об этом