Рассказ о виниловом бокс-сете HAMMERFALL

Лейбл Nuclear Blast опубликовал видео, в котором показан процесс открытия нового винилового бокс-сета HAMMERFALL "HammerFall - The Vinyl Collection", релиз которого намечен на завтра, 14 апреля. В бокс вошли десять альбомов группы, включая ранее никогда не издававшийся на виниле концертник "Gates Of Dalhalla".
Содержимое бокса:
Glory To The Brave
Side A
“The Dragon Lies Bleeding”
“The Metal Age”
“Hammerfall”
“I Believe”
“Child Of The Damned”
Side B
“Steel Meets Steel”
“Stone Cold”
“Unchained”
“Glory To The Brave”
Legacy Of Kings
Side A
“Heeding The Call”
“Legacy Of Kings”
“Let The Hammer Fall”
“Dreamland”
“Remember Yesterday”
Side B
“At The End Of The Rainbow”
“Back To Back”
“Stronger Than All”
“Warriors Of Faith”
“The Fallen One”
Renegade
Side A
“Templars Of Steel”
“Keep The Flame Burning”
“Renegade”
“Living In Victory”
“Always Will Be”
Side B
“The Way Of The Warrior”
“Destined For Glory”
“The Champion”
“Raise The Hammer” (instrumental)
“A Legend Reborn”
Crimson Thunder
Side A
“Riders Of The Storm”
“Hearts On Fire”
“On The Edge Of Honour”
“Crimson Thunder”
“Lore Of The Arcane”
“Trailblazers”
Side B
“Dreams Come True”
“Angel Of Mercy”
“The Unforgiving Blade”
“In Memoriam”
“Hero’s Return”
Chapter V: Unbent, Unbowed, Unbroken
Side A
“Secrets”
“Blood Bound”
“Fury Of The Wild”
“Hammer Of Justice”
“Never, Ever”
“Born To Rule”
Side B
“The Templar Flame”
“Imperial”
“Take The Black”
“Knights Of The 21st Century”
Masterpieces
Side A
“Child Of The Damned”
“Ravenlord”
“Eternal Dark”
“Back To Back”
“I Want Out”
Side B
“Man On The Silver Mountain”
“Head Over Heels”
“Run With The Devil”
“We’re Gonna Make It”
“Breaking The Law”
Side C
“Angel Of Mercy”
“Rising Force”
“Detroit Rock City”
“Crazy Nights”
Side D
“När Vindarna Viskar Mitt Namn”
“Flight Of The Warrior ”
“Youth Gone Wild”
“Aphasia”
No Sacrifice, No Victory
Side A
“Any Means Necessary”
“Life Is Now”
“Punish And Enslave”
“Legion”
Side B
“Between Two Worlds”
“Hollowed Be My Name”
“Something For The Ages”
“No Sacrifice, No Victory”
Side C
“Bring The Hammer Down”
“One Of A Kind”
“My Sharona”
Side D
-etched-
Threshold
Side A
“Threshold”
“The Fire Burns Forever”
“Rebel Inside”
“Natural High”
“Dark Wings, Dark Words”
“Howlin’ With The ‘Pac”
Side B
“Shadow Empire”
“Carved In Stone”
“Reign Of The Hammer”
“Genocide”
“Titan”
Infected
Side A
“Patient Zero”
“B.Y.H.”
“One More Time”
Side B
“The Outlaw”
“Send Me A Sign”
“Dia De Los Muertos”
Side C
“I Refuse”
“666 – The Enemy Within”
“Immortalized”
Side D
“Let’s Get It On”
“Redemption”
(r)Evolution
Side A
“Hector’s Hymn”
“(r)Evolution”
“Bushido”
Side B
“Live Life Loud”
“Ex Inferis”
“We Won’t Back Down”
Side C
“Winter Is Coming”
“Origins”
“Tainted Metal”
Side D
“Evil Incarnate”
“Wildfire”
“Demonized”
Gates Of Dalhalla Part 1
Side A
“Patient Zero”
“Heeding The Call”
“Any Means Necessary”
“B.Y.H.”
Side B
“Riders On The Storm”
“Let’s Get It Out”
“Crimson Thunder”
“Renegade”
Side C
“Blood Bound”
“Last Man Standing”
“Fury Of The Wild”
Drum Solo: Anders Johansson
Side D
“Always Will Be”
“Dia De Los Muertos”
“Steel Meets Steel”
Gates Of Dalhalla Part 2
Side A
“Threshold”
“The Dragon Lies Bleeding”
“Let The Hammer Fall”
“När Vindarna Viskar Mitt Namm”
Side B
“Something For The Ages”
“The Templar Flame”
“Oh Fortuna”
“Glory To The Brave”
Side C
“One More Time”
“Hammerfall”
“Hearts On Fire”
artmageddon
