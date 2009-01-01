Arts
 ENG
Search / Поиск
LOGIN
register

Поиск по новостям O
Фраза, имя группы
Группы в стиле
 
Подстиль		  
Основной стиль
Дата : с по  
Новости
O <- TOP5 <-
*MIKE PORTNOY и JOHN PETRUCCI вместе [43]
*Новое видео JUDAS PRIEST 'Lightning Strike' [42]
*SODOM расстались с гитаристом и ударником [37]
*KISS заставили журналиста снять футболку IRON MAIDEN [24]
*Новое пиво от IRON MAIDEN [22]
*
[= ||| все новости группы



*Kittie*



13 янв 2018 : 		 Документальный фильм KITTIE выйдет весной

17 фев 2017 : 		 Вокалистка KITTIE вспоминает о Триш

14 фев 2017 : 		 Умерла басистка KITTIE

4 мар 2016 : 		 Название документального фильма KITTIE

4 окт 2015 : 		 Кавер-версия DAVID BOWIE от KITTIE

27 сен 2015 : 		 Трейлер документального фильма KITTIE

21 сен 2015 : 		 Трейлер документального фильма KITTIE

15 мар 2015 : 		 Тизер документального фильма KITTIE

15 дек 2014 : 		 KITTIE вернулись в студию

30 сен 2013 : 		 Видео с выступления KITTIE

17 авг 2012 : 		 Участницы KITTIE работают над "секретным проектом"

3 авг 2012 : 		 Лучшее от KITTIE

17 апр 2012 : 		 Концерт KITTIE online!

20 мар 2012 : 		 KITTIE возродятся в оригинальном составе?

4 мар 2012 : 		 Видео с выступления KITTIE

18 янв 2012 : 		 Гитаристка KITTIE записала кавер-версию основной темы сериала "Декстер"

26 сен 2011 : 		 Видео с выступления KITTIE

30 авг 2011 : 		 Новое видео KITTIE

23 авг 2011 : 		 Новый альбом KITTIE доступен для прослушивания

16 авг 2011 : 		 Новое видео KITTIE

14 авг 2011 : 		 Новая песня KITTIE

2 авг 2011 : 		 Новая песня KITTIE

21 июл 2011 : 		 Обложка и трек-лист нового альбома KITTIE

21 июн 2011 : 		 Кавер-версия RUNAWAYS от KITTIE

13 апр 2011 : 		 KITTIE начнут запись на следующей неделе

11 мар 2011 : 		 KITTIE завершили сочинение материала

8 июн 2010 : 		 Новое видео KITTIE

8 фев 2010 : 		 Новое видео KITTIE 'без цензуры'

17 сен 2009 : 		 Новый альбом KITTIE выйдет на Massacre Records

8 сен 2009 : 		 Новое видео KITTIE

13 авг 2009 : 		 Обложка нового альбома KITTIE

1 авг 2009 : 		 Новая песня от KITTIE

21 июл 2009 : 		 Трек-лист нового альбома KITTIE

7 сен 2006 : 		 KITTIE завершают работы над четвертым альбомом

| - |
|||| 13 янв 2018

Документальный фильм KITTIE выйдет весной

*
zoom
*
* *
30 марта на Lightyear Entertainment в виде тройного релиза (DVD, Blu-ray и концертный СD) состоится выход долгожданного документального фильма об истории KITTIE, "Origins/Evolutions".





KITTIE's Career-Spanning Documentary 'Origins/Evolutions' To Arrive In March



Canadian all-female metal band KITTIE will release its long-awaited career-spanning documentary, "Origins/Evolutions", on March 30 via Lightyear Entertainment in North America. The three-disc set, which was directed by Rob McCallum, includes a Blu-ray and DVD of the documentary as well as a new live album on CD.

Official documentary description: "Thrust into heavy metal stardom as teenagers since their debut release, KITTIE has thrashed and conquered the heavy metal world for more than twenty years. With six albums, over two million in sales and Ozzfest co-headliners on their resume, KITTIE has defied industry norms, fought back against women in rock stereotypes, and inspired generations around the globe since they appeared. Now for the first time, they are sharing their untold story about the importance of family, perseverance, and the upside-down hurricane of rock 'n' roll that includes a rotating lineup of bandmates, ongoing lawsuits and the pressure to live up to the expectations that put them on the map. Generously peppered with archival footage shot by the band, this film gives you an honest and brutal look at what it takes to survive in the music industry and the price of following your dreams."

KITTIE frontwoman Morgan Lander told OurLondon.ca that the documentary "was originally Mercedes's [Lander, drums] idea, and it sort of took off from there. Really, 20 years is a big deal, not too many bands get to that point... while still kind of being relevant with our fans in the metal community. Every band is going to have a story, and this is a great way to get ours out there. It's also amazing to be able to reflect and see how far we've come."

"I feel like we have the greatest fans in the world; they're so dedicated," added Mercedes. "We've never really told the true story of the band before вЂ” we've kept everything very close to us. There were a lot of things that people didn't knowвЂ¦ They deserve to know all of the hardships, all of the great triumphs, everything."

Morgan told OurLondon.ca that KITTIE's journey has had its ups and downs.

"It's hard when you sum up that long of a career," she said. "We were different people вЂ” we were children. Looking at how things happened for us, and how they happened so quickly, people looked at us and thought, 'Oh, they had it so easy.' Obviously, there are two sides to every story. On the surface, everything seemed really that way, and the point of this is to show that it really wasn't."






Like!+0Dislike!-3


КомментарииСкрыть/показать

Сообщений нет



Комментарии могут добавлять только зарегистрированные пользователи.
Вы можете зарегистрироваться на сайте или залогиниться через социальные сети (иконки вверху сайта).





просмотров: 369

||| =]
[=     =]
/\\Вверх
Diary of Dreams Рейтинг@Mail.ru

Rambler's Top100
1997-2018 © Russian Darkside e-Zine.    Если вы нашли на этой странице ошибку или есть комментарии и пожелания, то сообщите нам об этом