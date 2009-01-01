Документальный фильм KITTIE выйдет весной

Canadian all-female metal band KITTIE will release its long-awaited career-spanning documentary, "Origins/Evolutions", on March 30 via Lightyear Entertainment in North America. The three-disc set, which was directed by Rob McCallum, includes a Blu-ray and DVD of the documentary as well as a new live album on CD.

Official documentary description: "Thrust into heavy metal stardom as teenagers since their debut release, KITTIE has thrashed and conquered the heavy metal world for more than twenty years. With six albums, over two million in sales and Ozzfest co-headliners on their resume, KITTIE has defied industry norms, fought back against women in rock stereotypes, and inspired generations around the globe since they appeared. Now for the first time, they are sharing their untold story about the importance of family, perseverance, and the upside-down hurricane of rock 'n' roll that includes a rotating lineup of bandmates, ongoing lawsuits and the pressure to live up to the expectations that put them on the map. Generously peppered with archival footage shot by the band, this film gives you an honest and brutal look at what it takes to survive in the music industry and the price of following your dreams."

KITTIE frontwoman Morgan Lander told OurLondon.ca that the documentary "was originally Mercedes's [Lander, drums] idea, and it sort of took off from there. Really, 20 years is a big deal, not too many bands get to that point... while still kind of being relevant with our fans in the metal community. Every band is going to have a story, and this is a great way to get ours out there. It's also amazing to be able to reflect and see how far we've come."

"I feel like we have the greatest fans in the world; they're so dedicated," added Mercedes. "We've never really told the true story of the band before вЂ” we've kept everything very close to us. There were a lot of things that people didn't knowвЂ¦ They deserve to know all of the hardships, all of the great triumphs, everything."

Morgan told OurLondon.ca that KITTIE's journey has had its ups and downs.

"It's hard when you sum up that long of a career," she said. "We were different people вЂ” we were children. Looking at how things happened for us, and how they happened so quickly, people looked at us and thought, 'Oh, they had it so easy.' Obviously, there are two sides to every story. On the surface, everything seemed really that way, and the point of this is to show that it really wasn't."





