Музыканты SLIPKNOT, ANTHRAX, EXODUS, MACHINE HEAD, OVERKILL отреагировали на известия о смерти вокалиста POWER TRIP



Участники SLIPKNOT, LAMB OF GOD, VOLBEAT, ANTHRAX, EXODUS, OVERKILL, MACHINE HEAD, HATEBREED, TRIVIUM и других групп отреагировали на известия о смерти вокалиста POWER TRIP Райли Гейла, скончавшегося в возрасте 35 лет.

Rest In Peace, Riley Gale. I don’t know what happened to him yet, but I do know that I was really looking forward to touring with him & @powertriptx again- in fact, we were already have supposed to have toured in Europe & then this pandemic happened & screwed that up. When I sent him these photos I took last year while doing some Euro festivals together, we were talking about how stoked we were to hit the road together & hang again. Besides being a great frontman, Riley was smart, articulate, well read, politically astute, compassionate, & fearless in expressing his views. These are all things I value highly in an artist & a human being- we got along really well. He loved hardcore and metal, & it is shame for our scene that someone who burned so brightly is gone way too soon- he was a mere 34 years old. Just a great dude with some insanely hilarious stories, & I’ll really miss shooting the bull about life & comic books with him. Just two days ago Riley crossed my mind & I thought “I better shoot him a message & check in & see how he’s holding up down there in Texas”- & then I got distracted & forgot. I really wish I had now. My condolences & so much love to Riley’s family & all the Power Trip homies. #riprileygale #powertrip #powertriptx


A post shared by D. Randall Blythe (@drandallblythe) on














просмотров: 943

