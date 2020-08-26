Музыканты SLIPKNOT, ANTHRAX, EXODUS, MACHINE HEAD, OVERKILL отреагировали на известия о смерти вокалиста POWER TRIP
Участники SLIPKNOT, LAMB OF GOD, VOLBEAT, ANTHRAX, EXODUS, OVERKILL, MACHINE HEAD, HATEBREED, TRIVIUM и других групп отреагировали на известия о смерти вокалиста POWER TRIP Райли Гейла, скончавшегося в возрасте 35 лет.
Very sad to hear about the death of Power Trip singer Riley. Saw them open for Cannibal Corpse and they were fucking awesome. Sending positive energy to the bandmembers and his family ??? https://t.co/pzJU3D0rwk
So sad to hear of Riley Gale’s passing. I only had the good fortune of meeting him once, but he had a way of making you feel like you’d known him forever, instantly. Such a profound loss. Love and deepest sympathies to @powertriptx and everyone close to him.
Riley and the PT family have ALWAYS been welcoming and kind to us, from day one. Our community lost genuinely one of the nicest, most fun loving souls I have ever encountered. Tell your friends and family you love them, even the ones you don’t talk to. https://t.co/AGbc7fHiLR
This is awful. Devastating news. My deepest condolences to Riley’s band, family, friends and fans. Please respond w/ a memory or your favorite PxT jam. See you on the other side brother. ??❤️ https://t.co/iGNhljGnbs
Riley always put on for the home team, he and Power Trip helped open a lot of doors for us and many other bands out of the Texas hardcore scene over the years. The music world lost a huge star, Rest in Power Riley Gale. https://t.co/DK75XRKi5N
Really sad to hear of the loss of our friend Riley Gale from Power Trip. We played Dallas with them this past January. We were there because they personally invited us. My thoughts are with his family and the band.https://t.co/EhayCfw57A
