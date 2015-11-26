Новое видео TRIBULATION

Arts
"Hour Of The Wolf", новое видео группы TRIBULATION, доступно для просмотра ниже. Эта песня взята из альбома Where The Gloom Becomes Sound, выходящего 29 января на Century Media Records. Альбом будет доступен в следующих вариантах:

* Ltd. Deluxe bone colored LP & Bonus Zoetrope LP Artbook feat. bonus tracks
* Ltd. CD Mediabook feat. bonus track
* Standard CD Jewelcase
* Ltd. black LP with 16-page-booklet
* Digital Album
* Ltd. deep blood red LP with 16-page-booklet - limited to 200 copies, only available at CMDistro EU
* Ltd. dark green LP with 16-page-booklet - limited to 400 copies
* Ltd. transp. red LP with 16-page-booklet - limited to 100 copies, only available at Kingsroad
* Ltd. transp. magenta LP with 16-page-booklet - limited to 200 copies, only available at Bengans
* Ltd. transp. sun yellow LP with 16-page-booklet - limited to 100 copies, only available at CMDistro EU
* Ltd. trans. petrol green LP with 16-page-booklet - limited to 200 copies, only available at EMP
* Ltd. neon orange LP with 16-page-booklet - limited to 200 copies, only available at Nuclear Blast

Трек-лист:

"In Remembrance"
"Hour Of The Wolf"
"Leviathans"
"Dirge Of A Dying Soul"
"Lethe"
"Daughter Of The Djinn"
"Elementals"
"Inanna"
"Funeral Pyre"
"The Wilderness"

Bonus tracks:

"The Dhampir, Pt. I" *
"The Dhampir" **
"Månvisan" ***

* Bonus on Ltd. CD Mediabook, First chapter of the song
** Bonus on Ltd. Deluxe LP Artbook, Complete version of the 18-minute song
*** Bonus on Ltd. Deluxe LP Artbook, Instrumental song

TRIBULATION Debut Music Video For New Single "Hour Of The Wolf"



