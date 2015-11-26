Arts
*Вокалист SACRED REICH: «Тупые расисты, захватившие Капитолий... 90
*Умер Алекси Лайхо 88
*Лидер ICED EARTH штурмовал Капитолий 86
*Marko Hietala уходит из NIGHTWISH 58
*Лидер ICED EARTH: «Страна захвачена преступниками» 56
[= ||| все новости группы



*

Tribulation

*



15 янв 2021 : 		 Новое видео TRIBULATION

20 дек 2020 : 		 Новое видео TRIBULATION

9 дек 2020 : 		 Из TRIBULATION ушел гитарист

15 ноя 2020 : 		 Новое видео TRIBULATION

27 авг 2020 : 		 Новый альбом TRIBULATION выйдет зимой

20 ноя 2019 : 		 Фрагмент нового DVD TRIBULATION

27 окт 2019 : 		 Фрагмент нового DVD TRIBULATION

29 сен 2019 : 		 Фрагмент нового DVD TRIBULATION

11 сен 2019 : 		 Концертный релиз TRIBULATION выйдет осенью

16 фев 2019 : 		 Концертное видео TRIBULATION

10 фев 2019 : 		 TRIBULATION стали лауреатами шведской Грэмми

23 дек 2018 : 		 TRIBULATION выпускают ЕР

19 сен 2018 : 		 Новое видео TRIBULATION

15 сен 2018 : 		 Новая песня TRIBULATION

7 авг 2018 : 		 Новый ЕР TRIBULATION выйдет осенью

19 мар 2018 : 		 Новое видео TRIBULATION

13 янв 2018 : 		 Новое видео TRIBULATION

23 дек 2017 : 		 Новое видео TRIBULATION

18 ноя 2017 : 		 Новое видео TRIBULATION

8 ноя 2017 : 		 Новые релизы TRIBULATION выйдут зимой

13 сен 2017 : 		 TRIBULATION приступили к записи

5 июн 2017 : 		 TRIBULATION расстались с барабанщиком

18 июл 2016 : 		 Дебют TRIBULATION выйдет на виниле

21 дек 2015 : 		 Новый ЕР TRIBULATION выйдет в январе

22 окт 2015 : 		 Новое видео TRIBULATION

22 апр 2015 : 		 Новое видео TRIBULATION
"Funeral Pyre", новое видео группы TRIBULATION, доступно для просмотра ниже. Эта песня взята из альбома Where The Gloom Becomes Sound, выходящего 29 января на Century Media Records. Альбом будет доступен в следующих вариантах:

* Ltd. Deluxe bone colored LP & Bonus Zoetrope LP Artbook feat. bonus tracks
* Ltd. CD Mediabook feat. bonus track
* Standard CD Jewelcase
* Ltd. black LP with 16-page-booklet
* Digital Album
* Ltd. deep blood red LP with 16-page-booklet - limited to 200 copies, only available at CMDistro EU
* Ltd. dark green LP with 16-page-booklet - limited to 400 copies
* Ltd. transp. red LP with 16-page-booklet - limited to 100 copies, only available at Kingsroad
* Ltd. transp. magenta LP with 16-page-booklet - limited to 200 copies, only available at Bengans
* Ltd. transp. sun yellow LP with 16-page-booklet - limited to 100 copies, only available at CMDistro EU
* Ltd. trans. petrol green LP with 16-page-booklet - limited to 200 copies, only available at EMP
* Ltd. neon orange LP with 16-page-booklet - limited to 200 copies, only available at Nuclear Blast

Трек-лист:

"In Remembrance"
"Hour Of The Wolf"
"Leviathans"
"Dirge Of A Dying Soul"
"Lethe"
"Daughter Of The Djinn"
"Elementals"
"Inanna"
"Funeral Pyre"
"The Wilderness"

Bonus tracks:

"The Dhampir, Pt. I" *
"The Dhampir" **
"Månvisan" ***

* Bonus on Ltd. CD Mediabook, First chapter of the song
** Bonus on Ltd. Deluxe LP Artbook, Complete version of the 18-minute song
*** Bonus on Ltd. Deluxe LP Artbook, Instrumental song



resurgamresponses


15 янв 2021, 19:58		гулкий трэш дет


просмотров: 345

1997-2021 © Russian Darkside e-Zine.