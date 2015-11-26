сегодня



Рассказ об издании альбома TRIBULATION



Видео, рассказывающее об издании нового альбома TRIBULATION "Where The Gloom Becomes Sound", доступно для просмотра ниже. Альбом доступен в следующих вариантах:



* Ltd. Deluxe bone colored LP & Bonus Zoetrope LP Artbook feat. bonus tracks

* Ltd. CD Mediabook feat. bonus track

* Standard CD Jewelcase

* Ltd. black LP with 16-page-booklet

* Digital Album

* Ltd. deep blood red LP with 16-page-booklet - limited to 200 copies, only available at CMDistro EU

* Ltd. dark green LP with 16-page-booklet - limited to 400 copies

* Ltd. transp. red LP with 16-page-booklet - limited to 100 copies, only available at Kingsroad

* Ltd. transp. magenta LP with 16-page-booklet - limited to 200 copies, only available at Bengans

* Ltd. transp. sun yellow LP with 16-page-booklet - limited to 100 copies, only available at CMDistro EU

* Ltd. trans. petrol green LP with 16-page-booklet - limited to 200 copies, only available at EMP

* Ltd. neon orange LP with 16-page-booklet - limited to 200 copies, only available at Nuclear Blast



Трек-лист:



"In Remembrance"

"Hour Of The Wolf"

"Leviathans"

"Dirge Of A Dying Soul"

"Lethe"

"Daughter Of The Djinn"

"Elementals"

"Inanna"

"Funeral Pyre"

"The Wilderness"



Bonus tracks:



"The Dhampir, Pt. I" *

"The Dhampir" **

"Månvisan" ***



* Bonus on Ltd. CD Mediabook, First chapter of the song

** Bonus on Ltd. Deluxe LP Artbook, Complete version of the 18-minute song

*** Bonus on Ltd. Deluxe LP Artbook, Instrumental song







