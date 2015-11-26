Рассказ об издании альбома TRIBULATION

Видео, рассказывающее об издании нового альбома TRIBULATION "Where The Gloom Becomes Sound", доступно для просмотра ниже. Альбом доступен в следующих вариантах:
* Ltd. Deluxe bone colored LP & Bonus Zoetrope LP Artbook feat. bonus tracks
* Ltd. CD Mediabook feat. bonus track
* Standard CD Jewelcase
* Ltd. black LP with 16-page-booklet
* Digital Album
* Ltd. deep blood red LP with 16-page-booklet - limited to 200 copies, only available at CMDistro EU
* Ltd. dark green LP with 16-page-booklet - limited to 400 copies
* Ltd. transp. red LP with 16-page-booklet - limited to 100 copies, only available at Kingsroad
* Ltd. transp. magenta LP with 16-page-booklet - limited to 200 copies, only available at Bengans
* Ltd. transp. sun yellow LP with 16-page-booklet - limited to 100 copies, only available at CMDistro EU
* Ltd. trans. petrol green LP with 16-page-booklet - limited to 200 copies, only available at EMP
* Ltd. neon orange LP with 16-page-booklet - limited to 200 copies, only available at Nuclear Blast
Трек-лист:
"In Remembrance"
"Hour Of The Wolf"
"Leviathans"
"Dirge Of A Dying Soul"
"Lethe"
"Daughter Of The Djinn"
"Elementals"
"Inanna"
"Funeral Pyre"
"The Wilderness"
Bonus tracks:
"The Dhampir, Pt. I" *
"The Dhampir" **
"Månvisan" ***
* Bonus on Ltd. CD Mediabook, First chapter of the song
** Bonus on Ltd. Deluxe LP Artbook, Complete version of the 18-minute song
*** Bonus on Ltd. Deluxe LP Artbook, Instrumental song
