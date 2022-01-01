Музыканты о смерти вокалиста THE BLACK DAHLIA MURDER

RIP Trevor Strnad, youвЂ™ll be missed dearly, my deepest condolences to TDBM, his family, friends & fans. Thanks for all the laughs, the stories, the music, & so much more. вќ¤пёЏвќ¤пёЏвќ¤пёЏ
Absolutely shocked to hear of the passing of Trevor Strnad of The Black Dahlia Murder 😢 Trevor was part of the Metal…
Posted by Mike Portnoy on Wednesday, May 11, 2022
It’s with a heavy heart that we say goodbye to TREVOR STRNAD of The Black Dahlia Murder.
Trevor was one of the...
Posted by Broken Hope on Wednesday, May 11, 2022
Вы можете зарегистрироваться на сайте или залогиниться через социальные сети (иконки вверху сайта).
Сообщений нет