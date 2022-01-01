Arts
12 май 2022 : 		 Музыканты о смерти вокалиста THE BLACK DAHLIA MURDER

12 май 2022 : 		 Умер вокалист THE BLACK DAHLIA MURDER

4 дек 2020 : 		 Фрагмент выступления THE BLACK DAHLIA MURDER

23 ноя 2020 : 		 Стрим от THE BLACK DAHLIA MURDER

10 май 2020 : 		 Видео с выступления THE BLACK DAHLIA MURDER

26 апр 2020 : 		 Новый альбом THE BLACK DAHLIA MURDER доступен для прослушивания

23 апр 2020 : 		 Обучающее видео от THE BLACK DAHLIA MURDER

20 апр 2020 : 		 Видео с текстом от THE BLACK DAHLIA MURDER

15 мар 2020 : 		 Новое видео THE BLACK DAHLIA MURDER

10 мар 2020 : 		 Обучающее видео от THE BLACK DAHLIA MURDER

5 фев 2020 : 		 Новая песня THE BLACK DAHLIA MURDER

25 апр 2018 : 		 Новое видео THE BLACK DAHLIA MURDER

24 окт 2017 : 		 Переиздания THE BLACK DAHLIA MURDER выйдут осенью

9 окт 2017 : 		 Новый альбом THE BLACK DAHLIA MURDER доступен для прослушивания

5 окт 2017 : 		 Новая песня THE BLACK DAHLIA MURDER

20 сен 2017 : 		 Новая песня THE BLACK DAHLIA MURDER

23 авг 2017 : 		 Новое видео THE BLACK DAHLIA MURDER

17 фев 2016 : 		 Новое видео THE BLACK DAHLIA MURDER

9 фев 2016 : 		 THE BLACK DAHLIA MURDER расстались с гитаристом

29 сен 2015 : 		 Успехи в чартах THE BLACK DAHLIA MURDER

19 сен 2015 : 		 Новое видео THE BLACK DAHLIA MURDER

16 сен 2015 : 		 Новый альбом THE BLACK DAHLIA MURDER доступен для прослушивания

20 авг 2015 : 		 Новая песня THE BLACK DAHLIA MURDER

23 июл 2015 : 		 Новая песня THE BLACK DAHLIA MURDER

24 июн 2015 : 		 Новая песня THE BLACK DAHLIA MURDER

10 июн 2015 : 		 Новый альбом THE BLACK DAHLIA MURDER выйдет в сентябре
Музыканты о смерти вокалиста THE BLACK DAHLIA MURDER



Участники TESTAMENT, SUICIDE SILENCE, EXODUS, HATEBREED, AMON AMARTH, QUEENSRŸCHE и других групп отреагировали на известие о смерти вокалиста THE BLACK DAHLIA MURDER Тревора Странда.

RIP Trevor Strnad, youвЂ™ll be missed dearly, my deepest condolences to TDBM, his family, friends & fans. Thanks for all the laughs, the stories, the music, & so much more. вќ¤пёЏвќ¤пёЏвќ¤пёЏ

Absolutely shocked to hear of the passing of Trevor Strnad of The Black Dahlia Murder 😢 Trevor was part of the Metal…

Posted by Mike Portnoy on Wednesday, May 11, 2022

It’s with a heavy heart that we say goodbye to TREVOR STRNAD of The Black Dahlia Murder.

Trevor was one of the...

Posted by Broken Hope on Wednesday, May 11, 2022




