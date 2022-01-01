Arts
 ENG
Search / Поиск
LOGIN
  register
MENU LOGO
×
СОБЫТИЯ
Новости
Новости.Рус
Видео
Концерты
Репортажи
МУЗЫКА
Группы
Рецензии
Интервью
Стили
ИСКУССТВО
Графика
ОБЩЕНИЕ
Форум
Ссылки
Контакты

LOGIN
Новости
*Лидер MEGADETH — о фонограмме на концертах 36
*Профессиональное видео полного выступления NIGHTWISH 11
*Новый альбом BLOODBATH выйдет осенью 9
*THOMAS ZWIJSEN исполняет... METALLICA! 9
*MANOWAR вылетели с фестиваля, грозят судом 7
*JUDAS PRIEST выбыли из состава AFTERSHOCK 6
*Новый альбом AVANTASIA выйдет осенью 6
*TOBIAS SAMMET: «AVANTASIA никакого manowar не подсиживала» 6
*ROBERT FRIPP & TOYAH исполняют хит RAMMSTEIN 6
*Гитарист MOTÖRHEAD критикует правительство за ограничен... 6
Поиск по новостям O
Фраза, имя группы
Группы в стиле
 
Подстиль		  
Основной стиль
Дата : с по  
Новости
O <- TOP5 <-
*Лидер MEGADETH — о фонограмме на концертах 36
*Профессиональное видео полного выступления NIGHTWISH 11
*Новый альбом BLOODBATH выйдет осенью 9
*THOMAS ZWIJSEN исполняет... METALLICA! 9
*MANOWAR вылетели с фестиваля, грозят судом 7
[= ||| все новости группы



*

Blink-182

*



5 июл 2022 : 		 Барабанщику BLINK-182 уже лучше

18 окт 2021 : 		 Вокалисту BLINK-182 удалили порт

1 окт 2021 : 		 Вокалист BLINK-182: «Добби свободен!»

21 июл 2021 : 		 Вокалист BLINK-182 о раке

26 июн 2021 : 		 У вокалиста BLINK-182 рак

9 дек 2020 : 		 Рождественский трек от BLINK-182

7 дек 2020 : 		 ELISE TROUW и барабанщик BLINK-182 исполняют METALLICA

8 авг 2020 : 		 Новое видео BLINK-182

10 апр 2020 : 		 Новое видео BLINK-182

11 сен 2019 : 		 Видео с текстом от BLINK-182

28 июл 2019 : 		 Видео с текстом от BLINK-182

26 июл 2019 : 		 Новый альбом BLINK-182 выйдет в сентябре

8 июл 2019 : 		 BLINK-182 выпустят ЕР

7 июл 2019 : 		 Новая песня BLINK-182

22 июн 2019 : 		 Новый сингл BLINK-182

9 май 2019 : 		 Новый сингл BLINK-182
| - |

|||| сегодня

Барабанщику BLINK-182 уже лучше



zoom
TRAVIS BARKER опубликовал следующее сообщение второго июля:

«В понедельник я отправился на эндоскопию, чувствуя себя прекрасно. Но после обеда у меня начались мучительные боли, и с тех пор я нахожусь в больнице.

Во время эндоскопии мне удалили очень маленький полип прямо в очень чувствительной области, с которой обычно работают специалисты, который, к сожалению, повредил важную для организма дренажную трубку поджелудочной железы. Это привело к тяжёлому панкреатиту, угрожающему жизни.

Я очень признателен, что благодаря интенсивному лечению мне сейчас намного лучше».

Жена музыканта Кортни Кардашьян также поделилась информацией о проблемах со здоровьем своего мужа:

«Мы с ним вместе ходили на обычную эндоскопию, и в итоге у него оказался тяжёлый, угрожающий жизни панкреатит. Я очень благодарна нашим специалистам, врачам и медсестрам в Cedars Sinai за то, что они так прекрасно ухаживали за моим мужем и мной во время нашего там пребывания!»

I went in for an endoscopy Monday feeling great.
But After dinner, I developed excruciating pain and have been hospitalized ever since.



During the endoscopy, I had a very small polyp removed right in a very sensitive area, usually handled by specialists, which unfortunately damaged a critical pancreatic drainage tube. This resulted in severe life-threatening pancreatitis.



I am so very very grateful that with intensive treatment I am currently much better. рџ™ЏрџЏј






Like!+4Dislike!-1


КомментарииСкрыть/показать

Комментарии могут добавлять только зарегистрированные пользователи.
Вы можете зарегистрироваться на сайте или залогиниться через социальные сети (иконки вверху сайта).



Сообщений нет

просмотров: 579

 ||| =]
[=     =]
/\\Вверх
Рейтинг@Mail.ru

1997-2022 © Russian Darkside e-Zine.
Если вы нашли на этой странице ошибку или есть комментарии и пожелания, то сообщите нам об этом