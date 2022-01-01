Барабанщику BLINK-182 уже лучше

I went in for an endoscopy Monday feeling great.

But After dinner, I developed excruciating pain and have been hospitalized ever since.









During the endoscopy, I had a very small polyp removed right in a very sensitive area, usually handled by specialists, which unfortunately damaged a critical pancreatic drainage tube. This resulted in severe life-threatening pancreatitis.









I am so very very grateful that with intensive treatment I am currently much better. рџ™ЏрџЏј







