Бокс-сет GARY MOORE выйдет летом

23 июня BMG выпустят бокс-сет GARY MOORE "The Sanctuary Years", в который войдут альбомы "A Different Beat", "Back To The Blues", "Scars" и "Power Of The Blues", снабженные заметками от Dave Everley. Кроме того, в бокс-сет также будет включен Blu-ray с 5.1 (edited) mix "Back To The Blues" и рядом интервью, а также стикеры, постеры и прочие памятные вещицы.
Трек-лист:
"A Different Beat"
01. Go On Home
02. Lost In Your Love
03. Worry No More
04. Fire
05. Surrender
06. House Full Of Blues
07. Bring My Baby Back
08. Can't Help Myself
09. Fatboy
10. We Want Love
11. Can't Help Myself (E-Z Rollers Remix)
12. Surrender (Edit) *
* Hidden track
"Back To The Blues"
01. Enough Of The Blues
02. You Upset Me Baby
03. Cold Black Night
04. Stormy Monday
05. Ain't Got You
06. Picture Of The Moon
07. Looking Back
08. The Prophet
09. How Many Lies
10. Drowning In Tears
11. Picture Of The Moon (Single Edit) *
12. Cold Black Night (Live At VH1) *
13. Stormy Monday (Live At VH1) *
* Bonus Material
"Scars"
01. When The Sun Goes Down
02. Rectify
03. Wasn't Born In Chicago
04. Stand Up
05. Just Can't Let You Go
06. My Baby (She's So Good To Me)
07. World Of Confusion
08. Ball And Chain
09. World Keep Turnin' Round
10. Who Knows (What Tomorrow May Bring)?
"Power Of The Blues"
01. Power Of The Blues
02. There's A Hole
03. Tell Me Woman
04. I Can't Quit You Baby
05. That's Why I Play The Blues
06. Evil
07. Getaway Blues
08. Memory Pain
09. Can't Find My Baby
10. Torn Inside
Blu-ray components
"Back To The Blues" 5.1 Mix (Edited Version) + select interviews
