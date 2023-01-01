Arts
 ENG
Search / Поиск
LOGIN
  register
MENU LOGO
×
СОБЫТИЯ
Новости
Новости.Рус
Видео
Концерты
Репортажи
МУЗЫКА
Группы
Рецензии
Интервью
Стили
ИСКУССТВО
Графика
ОБЩЕНИЕ
Форум
Ссылки
Контакты

LOGIN
Новости
*Фронтмен METALLICA: «Мы чувствуем, что создали потрясающий а... 64
*Барабанщик METALLICA: «Эту пластинку мы сделали без каких-ли... 48
*Лидер MEGADETH: «Мы хотим развлекать и быть самой великой ме... 24
*OZZY OSBOURNE скучает по зрителям 22
*Гитарист METALLICA: «Вся сила в медитации! И я верю, что все... 16
*ROBERT TRUJILLO: «METALLICA — это семья» 14
*Новое видео CRADLE OF FILTH 14
*Видео полного выступления METALLICA 13
*METALLICA открыла мировой тур 13
*Адвокат METALLICA по делу NAPSTER: «Они же воры!» 13
Поиск по новостям O
Фраза, имя группы
Группы в стиле
 
Подстиль		  
Основной стиль
Дата : с по  
Новости
O <- TOP5 <-
*Фронтмен METALLICA: «Мы чувствуем, что создали потрясающий а... 64
*Барабанщик METALLICA: «Эту пластинку мы сделали без каких-ли... 48
*Лидер MEGADETH: «Мы хотим развлекать и быть самой великой ме... 24
*OZZY OSBOURNE скучает по зрителям 22
*Гитарист METALLICA: «Вся сила в медитации! И я верю, что все... 16
[= ||| все новости группы



*

Gary Moore

*



3 май 2023 : 		 Бокс-сет GARY MOORE выйдет летом

7 ноя 2022 : 		 Переиздание GARY MOORE выйдет зимой

5 авг 2022 : 		 Биография Гэри Мура выйдет осенью

25 апр 2022 : 		 Гитарист SABATON исполняет хит GARY MOORE

10 апр 2022 : 		 VIVIAN CAMPBELL — о Гэри Муре

1 апр 2022 : 		 Гитарист SABATON исполняет трек GARY MOORE

14 фев 2022 : 		 Гитарист SABATON исполняет трек GARY MOORE

2 фев 2022 : 		 Гитарист SABATON исполняет трек GARY MOORE

19 апр 2021 : 		 Новая песня GARY MOORE

23 фев 2021 : 		 Новый альбом GARY MOORE выйдет весной

9 фев 2021 : 		 GUS G. почтил память Гэри Мура

9 фев 2021 : 		 Гэри Муру могут поставить памятник

24 июн 2020 : 		 Вокалист ASKING ALEXANDRIA мог встретить Гэри Мура в ту ночь, когда он умер

24 янв 2020 : 		 Фрагмент из концертного релиза GARY MOORE

20 дек 2019 : 		 Фрагмент из концертного релиза GARY MOORE

27 ноя 2019 : 		 Концертный релиз GARY MOORE выйдет зимой

11 ноя 2019 : 		 Оборудование GARY MOORE продадут на аукционе

22 окт 2018 : 		 Фрагмент нового трибьюта GARY MOORE

30 сен 2018 : 		 Фрагмент нового трибьюта GARY MOORE

12 сен 2018 : 		 Фрагмент нового трибьюта GARY MOORE

26 авг 2018 : 		 Трибьют GARY MOORE выйдет осенью

6 окт 2017 : 		 Новый релиз GARY MOORE выйдет осенью

3 июл 2016 : 		 Гитары GARY MOORE'a были проданы почти на 200 000 долларов

10 июн 2016 : 		 Гитары Гэри Мура пустят с молотка

4 авг 2014 : 		 Новый концертный релиз GARY MOORE выйдет в сентябре

25 сен 2013 : 		 Дебютный альбом GARY MOORE вышел с бонус-треками
Показать далее
| - |

|||| сегодня

Бокс-сет GARY MOORE выйдет летом



zoom
23 июня BMG выпустят бокс-сет GARY MOORE "The Sanctuary Years", в который войдут альбомы "A Different Beat", "Back To The Blues", "Scars" и "Power Of The Blues", снабженные заметками от Dave Everley. Кроме того, в бокс-сет также будет включен Blu-ray с 5.1 (edited) mix "Back To The Blues" и рядом интервью, а также стикеры, постеры и прочие памятные вещицы.

Трек-лист:

"A Different Beat"

01. Go On Home
02. Lost In Your Love
03. Worry No More
04. Fire
05. Surrender
06. House Full Of Blues
07. Bring My Baby Back
08. Can't Help Myself
09. Fatboy
10. We Want Love
11. Can't Help Myself (E-Z Rollers Remix)
12. Surrender (Edit) *

* Hidden track

"Back To The Blues"

01. Enough Of The Blues
02. You Upset Me Baby
03. Cold Black Night
04. Stormy Monday
05. Ain't Got You
06. Picture Of The Moon
07. Looking Back
08. The Prophet
09. How Many Lies
10. Drowning In Tears
11. Picture Of The Moon (Single Edit) *
12. Cold Black Night (Live At VH1) *
13. Stormy Monday (Live At VH1) *

* Bonus Material

"Scars"

01. When The Sun Goes Down
02. Rectify
03. Wasn't Born In Chicago
04. Stand Up
05. Just Can't Let You Go
06. My Baby (She's So Good To Me)
07. World Of Confusion
08. Ball And Chain
09. World Keep Turnin' Round
10. Who Knows (What Tomorrow May Bring)?

"Power Of The Blues"

01. Power Of The Blues
02. There's A Hole
03. Tell Me Woman
04. I Can't Quit You Baby
05. That's Why I Play The Blues
06. Evil
07. Getaway Blues
08. Memory Pain
09. Can't Find My Baby
10. Torn Inside

Blu-ray components

"Back To The Blues" 5.1 Mix (Edited Version) + select interviews




Like!+1Dislike!-0


КомментарииСкрыть/показать

Комментарии могут добавлять только зарегистрированные пользователи.
Вы можете зарегистрироваться на сайте или залогиниться через социальные сети (иконки вверху сайта).



Сообщений нет

просмотров: 179

 ||| =]
[=     =]
/\\Вверх
Рейтинг@Mail.ru

1997-2023 © Russian Darkside e-Zine.
Если вы нашли на этой странице ошибку или есть комментарии и пожелания, то сообщите нам об этом