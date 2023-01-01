сегодня



Бокс-сет GARY MOORE выйдет летом



23 июня BMG выпустят бокс-сет GARY MOORE "The Sanctuary Years", в который войдут альбомы "A Different Beat", "Back To The Blues", "Scars" и "Power Of The Blues", снабженные заметками от Dave Everley. Кроме того, в бокс-сет также будет включен Blu-ray с 5.1 (edited) mix "Back To The Blues" и рядом интервью, а также стикеры, постеры и прочие памятные вещицы.



Трек-лист:



"A Different Beat"



01. Go On Home

02. Lost In Your Love

03. Worry No More

04. Fire

05. Surrender

06. House Full Of Blues

07. Bring My Baby Back

08. Can't Help Myself

09. Fatboy

10. We Want Love

11. Can't Help Myself (E-Z Rollers Remix)

12. Surrender (Edit) *



* Hidden track



"Back To The Blues"



01. Enough Of The Blues

02. You Upset Me Baby

03. Cold Black Night

04. Stormy Monday

05. Ain't Got You

06. Picture Of The Moon

07. Looking Back

08. The Prophet

09. How Many Lies

10. Drowning In Tears

11. Picture Of The Moon (Single Edit) *

12. Cold Black Night (Live At VH1) *

13. Stormy Monday (Live At VH1) *



* Bonus Material



"Scars"



01. When The Sun Goes Down

02. Rectify

03. Wasn't Born In Chicago

04. Stand Up

05. Just Can't Let You Go

06. My Baby (She's So Good To Me)

07. World Of Confusion

08. Ball And Chain

09. World Keep Turnin' Round

10. Who Knows (What Tomorrow May Bring)?



"Power Of The Blues"



01. Power Of The Blues

02. There's A Hole

03. Tell Me Woman

04. I Can't Quit You Baby

05. That's Why I Play The Blues

06. Evil

07. Getaway Blues

08. Memory Pain

09. Can't Find My Baby

10. Torn Inside



Blu-ray components



"Back To The Blues" 5.1 Mix (Edited Version) + select interviews







+1 -0



просмотров: 179

