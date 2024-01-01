5 сен 2024



Переиздание PORCUPINE TREE выйдет осенью



Transmission 25 октября выпустит делюкс-версию альбома PORCUPINE TREE Fear Of A Blank Planet, в которую войдет:



- 112-Page Hardback Book: The centrepiece of this collection is a 112-page book, with an in-depth examination of the process of creating the album by Stephen Humphries with interviews, alongside rare photographs from photographers Lasse Hoile & Carl Glover.

- Disc 1 (CD): 2024 remaster of Fear Of A Blank Planet.

- Disc 2 (CD): 2024 remaster of Nil Recurring EP.

- Disc 3 (CD): Approx 55 minutes of previously unreleased demos by both band and Steven Wilson, offering a rare insight into the creative process for the album, including 2 tracks not recorded for the final album.

- Disc 4 (CD): A live recording of a work-in-progress version of the album made at The Garage, Saarbrucken on 23rd September 2006, while the band were still refining and developing the material. This has been mixed from the multitrack tapes for the first time for this edition.

- Disc 5 (CD): A 5 track BBC radio session (Maida Vale Studios, 13th April 2007) plus an 8-song acoustic / unplugged in-store performance from Park Avenue, Orlando (4th October 2007).

- Disc 6 (Blu-ray): Includes remastered stereo and 5.1 surround sound mixes of Fear Of A Blank Planet and Nil Recurring, as well as a new 2024 documentary - 'The Making of Fear Of A Blank Planet'. Also features 3 music videos, 3 songs performed live on film at The Palladium, Koln (4th December 2007) and 2 live visual films (‘Sleep Together’ and ‘Anesthetize’).



Трек-лист:



Disc 1

"Fear Of A Blank Planet" (2024 Remaster) [07:28]

"My Ashes" (2024 Remaster) [05:09]

"Anesthetize" (2024 Remaster) [17:52]

"Sentimental" (2024 Remaster) [05:26]

"Way Out Of Here" (2024 Remaster) [07:37]

"Sleep Together" (2024 Remaster) [07:28]



Disc 2

"Nil Recurring" (2024 Remaster) [06:15]

"Normal" (2024 Remaster) [07:08]

"Cheating The Polygraph" (2024 Remaster) [07:10]

"What Happens Now?" (2024 Remaster) [08:24]

"Fear Of A Blank Planet" (Tour Live intro) [02:02]



Disc 3

"Fear Of A Blank Planet" (Demo) [07:01]

"My Ashes" (Demo) [05:09]

"Anesthetize" (Demo) [16:49]

"Sentimental" (Demo) [05:03]

"Cheating The Polygraph" (Demo) [07:07]

"Sleep Together" (Demo) [07:26]

"Always Recurring" (Demo) [03:49]

"Hey Sleeper" (Demo) [03:36]



Disc 4

"Fear Of A Blank Planet" (Live at Garage, Saarbrucken, 23 September 2006) [09:05]

"My Ashes" (Live at Garage, Saarbrucken, 23 September 2006) [05:44]

"Anesthetize" (Live at Garage, Saarbrucken, 23 September 2006) [17:12]

"Sentimental" (Live at Garage, Saarbrucken, 23 September 2006) [05:07]

"Cheating The Polygraph" (Live at Garage, Saarbrucken, 23 September 2006) [06:58]

"Sleep Together" (Live at Garage, Saarbrucken, 23 September 2006) [08:11]



Disc 5

"Blackest Eyes" (BBC Session, Maida Vale, 13 April 2007) [04:27]

"Fear Of A Blank Planet" (BBC Session, Maida Vale, 13 April 2007) [07:29]

"Sleep Together" (BBC Session, Maida Vale, 13 April 2007) [07:20]

"The Pills I'm Taking" (BBC Session, Maida Vale, 13 April 2007) [05:58]

"Halo" (BBC Session, Maida Vale, 13 April 2007) [05:42]

"The Sky Moves Sideways" (Live in-store performance, Park Avenue, Orlando, 4 October 2007) [04:02]

"Even Less" (Live in-store performance, Park Avenue, Orlando, 4 October 2007) [03:27]

"Stars Die" (Live in-store performance, Park Avenue, Orlando, 4 October 2007) [04:34]

"Waiting" (Live in-store performance, Park Avenue, Orlando, 4 October 2007) [03:52]

"Normal" (Live in-store performance, Park Avenue, Orlando, 4 October 2007) [04:52]

"Drown With Me" (Live in-store performance, Park Avenue, Orlando, 4 October 2007) [04:09]

"Lazarus" (Live in-store performance, Park Avenue, Orlando, 4 October 2007) [04:06]

"Trains" (Live in-store performance, Park Avenue, Orlando, 4 October 2007) [04:28]



Disc 6

"Fear Of A Blank Planet" (5.1) [07:28]

"My Ashes" (5.1) [05:09]

"Anesthetize" (5.1) [17:52]

"Sentimental" (5.1) [05:26]

"Way Out Of Here" (5.1) [07:37]

"Sleep Together" (5.1) [07:28]

"Nil Recurring" (5.1) [06:15]

"Normal" (5.1) [07:08]

"Cheating The Polygraph" (5.1) [07:10]

"What Happens Now?" (5.1) [08:24]

"Fear Of A Blank Planet" (Video) [04:19]

"Way Out Of Here" (Video) [04:17]

"Normal" (Video) [03:52]

"Sleep Together" (Live Visual Film) [07:32]

"Anesthetize" (Live Visual Film) [17:14]

"Fear Of A Blank Planet" (Video - Live at Palladium, Koln, 4 December 2007) [08:37]

"Anesthetize" (Video - Live at Palladium, Koln, 4 December 2007) [17:14]

"Sleep Together" (Video - Live at Palladium, Koln, 4 December 2007) [08:03]

The Making Of Fear Of A Blank Planet (Documentary Film) [48:23]



