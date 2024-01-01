Arts
*

Angra

*



17 окт 2024 : 		 Концертное видео ANGRA

22 сен 2024 : 		 Концертное видео ANGRA 2005

3 сен 2024 : 		 ANGRA берет паузу

4 июн 2024 : 		 Барабанщик W.A.S.P. исполняет ANGRA

13 мар 2024 : 		 Новое видео ANGRA

11 фев 2024 : 		 Видео полного выступления ANGRA

7 фев 2024 : 		 Видео с выступления ANGRA

30 ноя 2023 : 		 Новое видео ANGRA

13 окт 2023 : 		 Новое видео ANGRA

24 сен 2023 : 		 ANGRA в Португалии

15 сен 2023 : 		 Новое видео ANGRA

1 сен 2023 : 		 ANGRA в Испании

18 авг 2023 : 		 ANGRA на Sweden Rock

4 авг 2023 : 		 Новое видео ANGRA

30 июл 2023 : 		 ANGRA о новом альбоме

4 июл 2023 : 		 ANGRA на ATOMIC FIRE RECORDS

30 ноя 2022 : 		 Юбилейный тур ANGRA: Эпизод четыре

6 окт 2022 : 		 Юбилейный тур ANGRA: Эпизод три

3 окт 2022 : 		 Юбилейный тур ANGRA: Эпизод два

28 сен 2022 : 		 ANGRA про юбилейный тур

13 апр 2021 : 		 Концертное видео ANGRA

29 мар 2021 : 		 Концертное видео ANGRA

22 мар 2021 : 		 Концертное видео ANGRA

15 мар 2021 : 		 Концертное видео ANGRA

28 фев 2021 : 		 Концертное видео ANGRA

14 фев 2021 : 		 Концертное видео ANGRA
Концертное видео ANGRA



Wuthering Heights feat. Amanda Somerville, концертное видео ANGRA, доступно для просмотра ниже. Этот трек не был включен в недавно выпущенный релиз Live At Opera de Arame:

Disco 1
01. Nova Era
02. Make Believe
03. Storm of Emotions
04. Gentle Change
05. The Bottom of My Soul
06. Holy Land
07. No Pain for the Dead (feat. Vanessa Moreno)
08. Here in the Now (feat. Vanessa Moreno)
09. Reaching Horizons

Disco 2
10. Silence and Distance
11. Tears of Blood (feat. Amanda Somerville)
12. Rebirth
13. Bleeding Heart
14. Late Redemption (feat. Toni Garrido)
15. Carry On

DVD
01. Nova Era
02. Make Believe
03. Storm of Emotions
04. Gentle Change
05. The Bottom of My Soul
06. Holy Land
07. No Pain for the Dead (feat. Vanessa Moreno)
08. Here in the Now (feat. Vanessa Moreno)
09. Reaching Horizons
10. Silence and Distance
11. Tears of Blood (feat. Amanda Somerville)
12. Rebirth
13. Bleeding Heart
14. Late Redemption (feat. Toni Garrido)
15. Carry On




