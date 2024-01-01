Wuthering Heights feat. Amanda Somerville, концертное видео ANGRA, доступно для просмотра ниже. Этот трек не был включен в недавно выпущенный релиз Live At Opera de Arame:
Disco 1
01. Nova Era
02. Make Believe
03. Storm of Emotions
04. Gentle Change
05. The Bottom of My Soul
06. Holy Land
07. No Pain for the Dead (feat. Vanessa Moreno)
08. Here in the Now (feat. Vanessa Moreno)
09. Reaching Horizons
Disco 2
10. Silence and Distance
11. Tears of Blood (feat. Amanda Somerville)
12. Rebirth
13. Bleeding Heart
14. Late Redemption (feat. Toni Garrido)
15. Carry On
DVD
01. Nova Era
02. Make Believe
03. Storm of Emotions
04. Gentle Change
05. The Bottom of My Soul
06. Holy Land
07. No Pain for the Dead (feat. Vanessa Moreno)
08. Here in the Now (feat. Vanessa Moreno)
09. Reaching Horizons
10. Silence and Distance
11. Tears of Blood (feat. Amanda Somerville)
12. Rebirth
13. Bleeding Heart
14. Late Redemption (feat. Toni Garrido)
15. Carry On
Вы можете зарегистрироваться на сайте или залогиниться через социальные сети (иконки вверху сайта).
Сообщений нет