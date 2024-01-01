сегодня



Концертное видео ANGRA



Wuthering Heights feat. Amanda Somerville, концертное видео ANGRA, доступно для просмотра ниже. Этот трек не был включен в недавно выпущенный релиз Live At Opera de Arame:



Disco 1

01. Nova Era

02. Make Believe

03. Storm of Emotions

04. Gentle Change

05. The Bottom of My Soul

06. Holy Land

07. No Pain for the Dead (feat. Vanessa Moreno)

08. Here in the Now (feat. Vanessa Moreno)

09. Reaching Horizons



Disco 2

10. Silence and Distance

11. Tears of Blood (feat. Amanda Somerville)

12. Rebirth

13. Bleeding Heart

14. Late Redemption (feat. Toni Garrido)

15. Carry On



