New Years Day

30 июл 2020 : 		 Вокалистка NEW YEARS DAY в студии

13 июн 2020 : 		 Вокалистка NEW YEARS DAY очень креативна на карантине

29 май 2020 : 		 Новое видео NEW YEARS DAY

18 фев 2020 : 		 Видео с текстом от NEW YEARS DAY

22 ноя 2019 : 		 NEW YEARS DAY выпускают бокс-сет

23 сен 2019 : 		 Новое видео NEW YEARS DAY с элементами комедии, хоррора, глэма и расчленёнки

2 май 2019 : 		 Новое видео NEW YEARS DAY

20 апр 2019 : 		 Видео с текстом NEW YEARS DAY

5 апр 2019 : 		 Видео с текстом NEW YEARS DAY

6 мар 2019 : 		 NEW YEARS DAY исполнили акустическую версию песни PANTERA

1 мар 2019 : 		 Новая песня NEW YEARS DAY

10 ноя 2018 : 		 Новая песня NEW YEARS DAY

31 июл 2018 : 		 Новое видео NEW YEARS DAY

27 июл 2018 : 		 Новое видео NEW YEARS DAY

18 фев 2018 : 		 Новое видео NEW YEARS DAY

12 янв 2018 : 		 NEW YEARS DAY записали кавер-версии PANTERA, LINKIN PARK, GARBAGE

26 авг 2015 : 		 Новый альбом NEW YEARS DAY выйдет в октябре

30 июн 2015 : 		 Новое видео NEW YEARS DAY

15 апр 2015 : 		 NEW YEARS DAY начали запись

28 фев 2015 : 		 NEW YEARS DAY на Another Century Records

18 ноя 2014 : 		 Новое видео NEW YEARS DAY

22 сен 2014 : 		 Новое видео NEW YEARS DAY

3 июн 2013 : 		 Видео с текстом от NEW YEARS DAY
Вокалистка NEW YEARS DAY в студии



Вокалистка NEW YEARS DAY Ash Costello опубликовала фотографию из студии в Инстаграм-аккаунте и сообщила, что работает над новым материалом вместе с продюсером Scott'ом Stevens'ом (HALESTORM, SHINEDOWN).



