Вокалистка NEW YEARS DAY в студии

Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram 🎙 recording in 2020 🎤 DAY 1- I have so much to say and I’ve found my voice now more than ever. Back in @exiesscott studio (masks and shields of course) the man that helped create #Unbreakable along with @mitcheymitch .... I am so ready to create more magic. 🎼 I’m not the person you think that I am 🎼 leave some 🖤🖤🖤🤍🤍🤍 if you’re ready for new music 👇🏻👇🏻👇🏻👇🏻👇🏻 Публикация от Ash Costello (@ashcostello) 21 Июл 2020 в 2:09 PDT
🎙 recording in 2020 🎤 DAY 1- I have so much to say and I’ve found my voice now more than ever. Back in @exiesscott studio (masks and shields of course) the man that helped create #Unbreakable along with @mitcheymitch .... I am so ready to create more magic. 🎼 I’m not the person you think that I am 🎼 leave some 🖤🖤🖤🤍🤍🤍 if you’re ready for new music 👇🏻👇🏻👇🏻👇🏻👇🏻
Публикация от Ash Costello (@ashcostello) 21 Июл 2020 в 2:09 PDT
Сообщений нет
Комментарии могут добавлять только зарегистрированные пользователи.
Вы можете зарегистрироваться на сайте или залогиниться через социальные сети (иконки вверху сайта).