TANKARD выпускают бокс-сет



В честь сорокалетия творческой активности, TANKARD выпустят бокс-сет "For A Thousand Beers", включающий релизы, выпущенные на Noise Records:



- Zombie Attack (splatter vinyl)

- Chemical Invasion (swirl vinyl)

- The Morning After (including Alien EP) (splatter vinyl)

- The Meaning Of Life (paint drop vinyl)

- Stone Cold Sober (splatter vinyl)

- Two-Faced (half/half colour vinyl)

- The Tankard (including Tankwart EP) (splatter vinyl)

- Fat, Ugly & Live DVD – containing ‘Open All Night’ concert film, ‘Fat, Ugly & Live’ album plus previously unreleased video concert from the Dynamo, Eindhoven 1987 and audio concert from Frankfurt 1988.

- 12” x 12”, 40 page hardback book of photography, quotes and lyrics from the first decade of the band’s existence. Contains rare and previously unseen photos from the era.



Также бокс будет доступен и в CD-варианте.



Кроме того, в сентябре состоится релиз нового альбома, получившего название "Pavlov's Dawg".

