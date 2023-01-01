Видео с выступления BEYOND FRONTIERS (ранее JOEY BELLADONNA'S BEYOND THE BAND и JOURNEY BEYOND), состоявшегося 24 марта в Uptown Art Expo, Altamonte Springs, Florida, доступно для просмотра ниже.
Great show last night in Orlando. Thanks to the fans for making us feel welcome. Also thanks to Jim Barton & Pam Jett and the #UptownArtExpo for being such amazing hosts. And to the mayor Pat Bates for coming to the show!
Вы можете зарегистрироваться на сайте или залогиниться через социальные сети (иконки вверху сайта).
Сообщений нет