сегодня



Видео с выступления BEYOND FRONTIERS



Видео с выступления BEYOND FRONTIERS (ранее JOEY BELLADONNA'S BEYOND THE BAND и JOURNEY BEYOND), состоявшегося 24 марта в Uptown Art Expo, Altamonte Springs, Florida, доступно для просмотра ниже.









Great show last night in Orlando. Thanks to the fans for making us feel welcome. Also thanks to Jim Barton & Pam Jett and the #UptownArtExpo for being such amazing hosts. And to the mayor Pat Bates for coming to the show!





+1 -0



просмотров: 169

