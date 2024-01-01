сегодня



GREEN DAY переиздадут "American Idiot"



GREEN DAY по случаю 20-летия с момента выхода альбома "American Idiot" 25 октября на восьми винилах и четырех CD выпустят его юбилейную версию:



CD 1 / LP 1 and 2 (original album)



01. American Idiot

02. Jesus Of Suburbia

03. Jesus Of Suburbia

04. City Of The Damned

05. I Don't Care

06. Dearly Beloved

07. Tales Of Another Broken Home

08. Holiday

09. Boulevard Of Broken Dreams

10. Are We The Waiting

11. St. Jimmy

12. Give Me Novacaine

13. She's A Rebel

14. Extraordinary Girl

15. Letterbomb

16. Wake Me Up When September Ends

17. Homecoming

18. The Death Of St. Jimmy

19. East 12th St.

20. Nobody Likes You

21. Rock And Roll Girlfriend

22. We're Coming Home Again

23. Whatsername



CD 2 / LP 3 and 4 (B-sides and bonus tracks — previously released)



01. American Idiot (Live)

02. Jesus Of Suburbia (Live)

03. Jesus Of Suburbia

04. City Of The Damned

05. I Don't Care

06. Dearly Beloved

07. Tales Of Another Broken Home

08. Holiday (Live)

09. Are We The Waiting (Live)

10. St. Jimmy (Live)

11. Boulevard Of Broken Dreams (Live)

12. Favorite Son

13. Shoplifter

14. Governator

15. Too Much Too Soon

16. Are The Waiting (VH1 Storytellers)

17. St. Jimmy (VH1 Storytellers)

18. Give Me Novacaine (VH1 Storytellers)

19. Homecoming (VH1 Storytellers)



CD 3 / LP 5 and 6 (demos)



01. American Idiot

02. American Idiot (Alt. Version)

03. Jesus Of Suburbia

04. Holiday/Blvd. Of Broken Dreams

05. Are We We Are/St. Jimmy Opera

06. Novacaine

07. She's A Rebel

08. Radio Baghdad

09. Cluster Bomb

10. Wake Me Up When September Ends

11. Homecoming (Nobody Likes You)

12. Everyone's Breaking Down

13. Just Another Year

14. Lowlife

15. What's Her Name



CD 4 / LP 7 and 8 (live Irving Plaza, New York City, September 21, 2004)



01. American Idiot (Live)

02. Jesus of Suburbia (Live)

03. Holiday (Live)

04. Boulevard of Broken Dreams (Live)

05. Are We the Waiting (Live)

06. St. Jimmy (Live)

07. Give Me Novacaine (Live)

08. She's A Rebel (Live)

09. Extraordinary Girl (Live)

10. Letterbomb (Live)

11. Wake Me Up When September Ends (Live)

12. Homecoming (Live)

13. Whatsername (Live)

14. Minority (Live)

15. We Are The Champions (Live)



Blu-Ray 1



01. Heart Like A Hand Grenade



Blu-Ray 2



01. 20 Years Of American Idiot (New Documentary)



BBC Live



01. St. Jimmy (Live)

02. Give Me Novacaine (Live)

03. She's A Rebel (Live)

04. Welcome To Paradise (Live)

05. Wake Me Up When September Ends (Live)

06. Jesus of Suburbia (Live)

07. American Idiot (Live in Studio)

08. Boulevard of Broken Dreams (Live in Studio)







