Новости
*Гитарист TWISTED SISTER: «Люди не понимают, насколько тяжело... 40
*Лучшее с Wacken Open Air 2024 37
*MACHINE HEAD выпускают пиво 36
*AEROSMITH завязывают с концертами 31
*MASTODON выпускают кофе 27
*TOMMY LEE: «OZZY OSBOURNE и правда всё это вытворял!» 23
*Перезаписанный трек DARK FUNERAL 17
*Новая песня NIGHTWISH 15
*Вокалистка EPICA обещает эпические эпики 14
*DORO спела со SCORPIONS 13
*

Green Day

*



11 авг 2024 : 		 GREEN DAY переиздадут "American Idiot"

22 янв 2024 : 		 Фронтмен GREEN DAY: «Lars Ulrich по-настоящему творческий барабанщик»

5 янв 2024 : 		 Новая песня GREEN DAY

7 дек 2023 : 		 Новая песня GREEN DAY

25 окт 2023 : 		 Новый альбом GREEN DAY выйдет зимой

18 авг 2023 : 		 Бокс-сет от GREEN DAY выйдет осенью

8 фев 2023 : 		 Вокалист GREEN DAY вновь спел материал MÖTLEY CRÜE

9 июл 2022 : 		 TED NUGENT вновь прокомментировал слова вокалиста GREEN DAY

30 июн 2022 : 		 TED NUGENT: «Вокалист GREEN DAY потерял свою душу»

28 июн 2022 : 		 Вокалист GREEN DAY: «Да ну эту ЮСУ!»

14 сен 2021 : 		 Кавер-версия KISS от GREEN DAY

27 июл 2021 : 		 GREEN DAY исполнили KISS, Paul и Gene одобрили

19 май 2021 : 		 Стадионный тур GREEN DAY, FALL OUT BOY и WEEZER стартует летом

18 ноя 2017 : 		 Новое видео GREEN DAY

15 сен 2016 : 		 Новое видео GREEN DAY

16 авг 2016 : 		 Видео с текстом от GREEN DAY

8 апр 2013 : 		 ALL TIME LOW откроют российское выступление GREEN DAY

11 ноя 2012 : 		 Новое видео GREEN DAY

31 окт 2012 : 		 Новое видео GREEN DAY

29 окт 2012 : 		 Новое видео GREEN DAY

8 окт 2012 : 		 Новое видео GREEN DAY

25 сен 2012 : 		 Новое видео GREEN DAY

12 сен 2012 : 		 Новое видео GREEN DAY

8 сен 2012 : 		 Новая песня GREEN DAY

3 сен 2012 : 		 Новое видео GREEN DAY

16 авг 2012 : 		 Новое видео GREEN DAY
GREEN DAY переиздадут "American Idiot"



GREEN DAY по случаю 20-летия с момента выхода альбома "American Idiot" 25 октября на восьми винилах и четырех CD выпустят его юбилейную версию:

CD 1 / LP 1 and 2 (original album)

01. American Idiot
02. Jesus Of Suburbia
03. Jesus Of Suburbia
04. City Of The Damned
05. I Don't Care
06. Dearly Beloved
07. Tales Of Another Broken Home
08. Holiday
09. Boulevard Of Broken Dreams
10. Are We The Waiting
11. St. Jimmy
12. Give Me Novacaine
13. She's A Rebel
14. Extraordinary Girl
15. Letterbomb
16. Wake Me Up When September Ends
17. Homecoming
18. The Death Of St. Jimmy
19. East 12th St.
20. Nobody Likes You
21. Rock And Roll Girlfriend
22. We're Coming Home Again
23. Whatsername

CD 2 / LP 3 and 4 (B-sides and bonus tracks — previously released)

01. American Idiot (Live)
02. Jesus Of Suburbia (Live)
03. Jesus Of Suburbia
04. City Of The Damned
05. I Don't Care
06. Dearly Beloved
07. Tales Of Another Broken Home
08. Holiday (Live)
09. Are We The Waiting (Live)
10. St. Jimmy (Live)
11. Boulevard Of Broken Dreams (Live)
12. Favorite Son
13. Shoplifter
14. Governator
15. Too Much Too Soon
16. Are The Waiting (VH1 Storytellers)
17. St. Jimmy (VH1 Storytellers)
18. Give Me Novacaine (VH1 Storytellers)
19. Homecoming (VH1 Storytellers)

CD 3 / LP 5 and 6 (demos)

01. American Idiot
02. American Idiot (Alt. Version)
03. Jesus Of Suburbia
04. Holiday/Blvd. Of Broken Dreams
05. Are We We Are/St. Jimmy Opera
06. Novacaine
07. She's A Rebel
08. Radio Baghdad
09. Cluster Bomb
10. Wake Me Up When September Ends
11. Homecoming (Nobody Likes You)
12. Everyone's Breaking Down
13. Just Another Year
14. Lowlife
15. What's Her Name

CD 4 / LP 7 and 8 (live Irving Plaza, New York City, September 21, 2004)

01. American Idiot (Live)
02. Jesus of Suburbia (Live)
03. Holiday (Live)
04. Boulevard of Broken Dreams (Live)
05. Are We the Waiting (Live)
06. St. Jimmy (Live)
07. Give Me Novacaine (Live)
08. She's A Rebel (Live)
09. Extraordinary Girl (Live)
10. Letterbomb (Live)
11. Wake Me Up When September Ends (Live)
12. Homecoming (Live)
13. Whatsername (Live)
14. Minority (Live)
15. We Are The Champions (Live)

Blu-Ray 1

01. Heart Like A Hand Grenade

Blu-Ray 2

01. 20 Years Of American Idiot (New Documentary)

BBC Live

01. St. Jimmy (Live)
02. Give Me Novacaine (Live)
03. She's A Rebel (Live)
04. Welcome To Paradise (Live)
05. Wake Me Up When September Ends (Live)
06. Jesus of Suburbia (Live)
07. American Idiot (Live in Studio)
08. Boulevard of Broken Dreams (Live in Studio)




просмотров: 64

1997-2024 © Russian Darkside e-Zine.
Если вы нашли на этой странице ошибку или есть комментарии и пожелания, то сообщите нам об этом