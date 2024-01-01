GREEN DAY переиздадут "American Idiot"

GREEN DAY по случаю 20-летия с момента выхода альбома "American Idiot" 25 октября на восьми винилах и четырех CD выпустят его юбилейную версию:
CD 1 / LP 1 and 2 (original album)
01. American Idiot
02. Jesus Of Suburbia
03. Jesus Of Suburbia
04. City Of The Damned
05. I Don't Care
06. Dearly Beloved
07. Tales Of Another Broken Home
08. Holiday
09. Boulevard Of Broken Dreams
10. Are We The Waiting
11. St. Jimmy
12. Give Me Novacaine
13. She's A Rebel
14. Extraordinary Girl
15. Letterbomb
16. Wake Me Up When September Ends
17. Homecoming
18. The Death Of St. Jimmy
19. East 12th St.
20. Nobody Likes You
21. Rock And Roll Girlfriend
22. We're Coming Home Again
23. Whatsername
CD 2 / LP 3 and 4 (B-sides and bonus tracks — previously released)
01. American Idiot (Live)
02. Jesus Of Suburbia (Live)
03. Jesus Of Suburbia
04. City Of The Damned
05. I Don't Care
06. Dearly Beloved
07. Tales Of Another Broken Home
08. Holiday (Live)
09. Are We The Waiting (Live)
10. St. Jimmy (Live)
11. Boulevard Of Broken Dreams (Live)
12. Favorite Son
13. Shoplifter
14. Governator
15. Too Much Too Soon
16. Are The Waiting (VH1 Storytellers)
17. St. Jimmy (VH1 Storytellers)
18. Give Me Novacaine (VH1 Storytellers)
19. Homecoming (VH1 Storytellers)
CD 3 / LP 5 and 6 (demos)
01. American Idiot
02. American Idiot (Alt. Version)
03. Jesus Of Suburbia
04. Holiday/Blvd. Of Broken Dreams
05. Are We We Are/St. Jimmy Opera
06. Novacaine
07. She's A Rebel
08. Radio Baghdad
09. Cluster Bomb
10. Wake Me Up When September Ends
11. Homecoming (Nobody Likes You)
12. Everyone's Breaking Down
13. Just Another Year
14. Lowlife
15. What's Her Name
CD 4 / LP 7 and 8 (live Irving Plaza, New York City, September 21, 2004)
01. American Idiot (Live)
02. Jesus of Suburbia (Live)
03. Holiday (Live)
04. Boulevard of Broken Dreams (Live)
05. Are We the Waiting (Live)
06. St. Jimmy (Live)
07. Give Me Novacaine (Live)
08. She's A Rebel (Live)
09. Extraordinary Girl (Live)
10. Letterbomb (Live)
11. Wake Me Up When September Ends (Live)
12. Homecoming (Live)
13. Whatsername (Live)
14. Minority (Live)
15. We Are The Champions (Live)
Blu-Ray 1
01. Heart Like A Hand Grenade
Blu-Ray 2
01. 20 Years Of American Idiot (New Documentary)
BBC Live
01. St. Jimmy (Live)
02. Give Me Novacaine (Live)
03. She's A Rebel (Live)
04. Welcome To Paradise (Live)
05. Wake Me Up When September Ends (Live)
06. Jesus of Suburbia (Live)
07. American Idiot (Live in Studio)
08. Boulevard of Broken Dreams (Live in Studio)
