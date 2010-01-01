Arts
*Riot*



4 окт 2018 : 		 RIOT в честь 30-летнего юбилея перевыпустят альбом "Thundersteel"

27 сен 2018 : 		 Видео с текстом от RIOT V

28 апр 2018 : 		 Новое лирик-видео RIOT V

16 апр 2018 : 		 Видео с текстом от RIOT V

31 мар 2018 : 		 Новое видео RIOT V

26 мар 2018 : 		 Трейлер нового альбома RIOT V

16 мар 2018 : 		 Трейлер нового альбома RIOT V

6 мар 2018 : 		 Трейлер нового альбома RIOT V

24 фев 2018 : 		 Видео с текстом от RIOT V

8 фев 2018 : 		 Винилы RIOT выйдут зимой

30 янв 2018 : 		 Новый альбом RIOT V выйдет весной

28 сен 2017 : 		 RIOT V на NUCLEAR BLAST

29 июн 2017 : 		 Фрагменты переизданий альбомов RIOT

7 июн 2017 : 		 Первая часть документального фильма RIOT

30 май 2017 : 		 Трейлер нового документального фильма RIOT V

28 фев 2017 : 		 Новое видео RIOT

21 дек 2016 : 		 Новое видео RIOT

20 окт 2016 : 		 Новое видео RIOT

7 сен 2016 : 		 Переиздание RIOT выйдет осенью

3 авг 2015 : 		 Музыканты LOUDNESS присоединились на сцене к RIOT V

5 июн 2015 : 		 Видео с выступления RIOT

14 апр 2015 : 		 В этом месяце выйдет первый трибьют RIOT

11 фев 2015 : 		 Видео с текстом от RIOT

20 окт 2014 : 		 Трейлер нового альбома RIOT

6 авг 2014 : 		 Детали нового альбома RIOT

30 июл 2014 : 		 Новый альбом RIOT выйдет в октябре

29 апр 2014 : 		 Профессиональное видео с выступления RIOT V

13 фев 2014 : 		 RIOT исполнили новую песню

10 фев 2014 : 		 Видео с выступления RIOT

20 янв 2014 : 		 RIOT нашли гитариста и барабанщика для тура

25 ноя 2013 : 		 RIOT нашли вокалиста

19 авг 2013 : 		 Новый альбом RIOT выйдет в 2014

26 авг 2012 : 		 "Fire Down Under" RIOT выйдет на виниле

8 авг 2012 : 		 Официальная церемония по установке надгробия на могиле гитариста RIOT пройдет в субботу

2 фев 2012 : 		 43-минутный трибьют гитаристу RIOT

31 янв 2012 : 		 Гитарист RIOT: «Mark Reale — самый недооценённый гитарист, композитор и создатель риффов в роке»

27 янв 2012 : 		 Бывшие участники MEGADETH, ANTHRAX о смерти гитариста RIOT

26 янв 2012 : 		 Умер гитарист и основатель RIOT Mark Reale

20 янв 2012 : 		 Гитарист RIOT в коме

19 янв 2012 : 		 Видео с выступления RIOT

17 янв 2012 : 		 Основатель RIOT по-прежнему в больнице

13 янв 2012 : 		 Гитарист RIOT госпитализирован из-за осложнений болезни Крона

22 окт 2011 : 		 Новая песня RIOT

14 окт 2011 : 		 Новая песня RIOT

3 окт 2011 : 		 RIOT представили новый трек

5 сен 2011 : 		 Обложка и трек-лист нового альбома RIOT

24 авг 2011 : 		 Новый альбом RIOT выйдет в октябре

2 май 2011 : 		 Новая песня RIOT в благотворительной компиляции

1 фев 2011 : 		 Гитарист RIOT о новом альбоме

11 дек 2010 : 		 RIOT продолжают работу над новым материалом

30 сен 2010 : 		 Вокалист TONY MOORE вернулся в RIOT

5 дек 2009 : 		 RIOT расстались с вокалистом

26 авг 2009 : 		 Переиздание альбомов RIOT выйдет в октябре

6 май 2008 : 		 RIOT записывают новый альбом в составе 1988 года

5 янв 2007 : 		 MIKE DIMEO ушел из RIOT

8 июл 2006 : 		 Подробности о новом альбоме RIOT

RIOT в честь 30-летнего юбилея перевыпустят альбом "Thundersteel"

30 ноября Metal Blade выпустит к 30-летнему юбилею альбома RIOT "Thundersteel" переиздание, в которое войдут DVD и эксклюзивные съёмки.

Форматы, в которых будет доступен альбом:

- 2-Digi-CD/DVD
- 180g black vinyl
- pale thistle grey marbled vinyl (EU exclusive - limited to 300 copies)
- midnight blue purple marbled vinyl (EU exclusive - limited to 200 copies)
- clear lavender marbled (EU exclusive - limited to 200 copies)
- opaque violet marbled (US exclusive - limited to 200 copies)
- picture disc (limited to 500 copies)

Трек-лист:

CD:

"Thundersteel"
"Fight Or Fall"
"Sign Of The Crimson Storm"
"Flight Of The Warrior"
"On Wings Of Eagles"
"Johnny's Back"
"Bloodstreets"
"Run For Your Life"
"Buried Alive (Tell Tale Heart)"
"Bloodstreets" - Alternate Ending Version
"Buried Alive (Tell Tale Heart)" - Alternate version
"On Wings Of Eagles" - Live 1988
"Flight Of The Warrior" - Live 1988
"Johnny's Back" - Live 1988
"Thundersteel" - Live 1988

Remastered by Patrick W. Engel at Temple Of Disharmony in January 2017. Additional work in September 2018

DVD:

1. Thundersteel Live in Halletsville, Texas, 1988

"Fight Or Fall"
"Fire Down Under"
"Sign Of The Crimson Storm"
"On Wings Of Eagles"
"Buried Alive (Tell Tale Heart)"
"Flight Of The Warrior"
"Outlaw"
"Bloodstreets"
"Run For Your Life"
Drum Solo
"Johnny's Back"
"Swords And Tequila" / Blues Jam
Guitar Solo
"Thundersteel"

2. Thundersteel Anniversary Shows (recorded October 24th and 25th, 2009 in Tokyo, Japan)

"Narita"
"Fight Of Fall"
"Sign Of The Crimson Storm"
"Swords And Tequila"
"Dance Of Death"
"Warrior"
"Flight Of The Warrior"
"Thundersteel"
Documentary & Interview footage with Masa Itoh, Japan 1989

3. Production Videos

"Bloodstreets"
"Born in America"
"Restless Breed"

RIOT - 30th Anniversary Edition Of Thundersteel Album Due In November; Includes Bonus DVD




Ухналь
4 окт 2018, 08:13		И что, будет хороший звук ?


