Бокс-сет DARKTHRONE выйдет весной



Второго апреля на Peaceville Records состоится релиз бокс-сета DARKTHRONE "Shadows Of Iconoclasm", в который войдет:



6 LPs plus 7” featuring:

- A newly remastered 30th anniversary edition of 1991’s Soulside Journey

- The original Goatlord instrumental rehearsal/album – specially transferred & restored from Fenriz’ original tape

- Live in Esbjerg, Denmark 1990 – first time on vinyl

- Live in Oslo November 1990 –a new digital transfer from the original master tapes from the Bootleg TV archive. Previously unreleased.

- Live in Riihimaki & Lahti, Finland. Darkthrone’s 1991 – first time on vinyl format

- Tracks from Oslo 1989 Bootleg TV appearance on 7” vinyl, including the Celtic Frost cover, ‘Visual Aggression’

• The 4 cult Darkthrone demos presented on cassette tape with their original art & layout

• DVD featuring a new digital transfer of Darkthrone’s November 1990 Oslo appearance from original master tapes, as well as their Finnish tour date appearances,

plus bonus footage from Oslo 1989 & a previously unseen track from their September 1990 Oslo gig

• 60 page book with a large collection of band photos, plus text covering the early years of the band as featured in the ‘Black Death & Beyond’ book, including additional text for this release, plus bonus chapters compiled from rare Darkthrone titles

• Band promotional photo print replica

• Soulside Journey art print



Трейлер доступен ниже.







