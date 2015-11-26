Arts
*

Darkthrone

*



28 янв 2021 : 		 Бокс-сет DARKTHRONE выйдет весной

11 янв 2021 : 		 DARKTHRONE завершили запись

31 май 2019 : 		 Новая песня DARKTHRONE

23 апр 2019 : 		 Новая песня DARKTHRONE

21 мар 2019 : 		 Новый альбом DARKTHRONE выйдет в мае

6 сен 2018 : 		 DARKTHRONE работают над новым альбомом

29 июн 2018 : 		 Винил DARKTHRONE выйдет летом

20 авг 2017 : 		 Демо DARKTHRONE выйдет осенью

27 апр 2017 : 		 PEACEVILLE выпустят пикчер-диск DARKTHRONE

15 апр 2017 : 		 Юбилейный сингл DARKTHRONE выйдет летом

30 окт 2016 : 		 Репетиции DARKTHRONE выйдут на виниле

14 сен 2016 : 		 Участник DARKTHRONE стал политиком

18 авг 2016 : 		 Новая песня DARKTHRONE

10 авг 2016 : 		 Новый альбом DARKTHRONE выйдет осенью

7 апр 2014 : 		 Бокс-сет DARKTHRONE выйдет в мае

7 июн 2013 : 		 Новое видео DARKTHRONE

29 мар 2013 : 		 Винил "The Cult is Alive" DARKTHRONE выйдет в апреле

16 янв 2013 : 		 Новая песня DARKTHRONE

17 дек 2012 : 		 Обложка нового альбома DARKTHRONE

12 дек 2012 : 		 Новый альбом DARKTHRONE выйдет в феврале

30 сен 2012 : 		 Переиздание 'A Blaze In The Northern Sky' DARKTHRONE выйдет в ноябре

9 янв 2012 : 		 Все демо для релиза DARKTHRONE восстановлены

5 авг 2011 : 		 Переиздание DARKTHRONE выйдет с новой обложкой

8 фев 2011 : 		 Fenriz (DARKTHRONE): «Мы являемся доказательством того, что оставаться прежними невозможно»

17 дек 2010 : 		 DARKTHRONE и PEACEVILLE объявили о конкурсе

14 окт 2010 : 		 Переиздание альбомов DARKTHRONE
Бокс-сет DARKTHRONE выйдет весной



Второго апреля на Peaceville Records состоится релиз бокс-сета DARKTHRONE "Shadows Of Iconoclasm", в который войдет:

6 LPs plus 7” featuring:  
 - A newly remastered 30th anniversary edition of 1991’s Soulside Journey
 - The original Goatlord instrumental rehearsal/album – specially transferred & restored from Fenriz’ original tape
 - Live in Esbjerg, Denmark 1990 – first time on vinyl
 - Live in Oslo November 1990 –a new digital transfer from the original master tapes from the Bootleg TV archive. Previously unreleased.
 - Live in Riihimaki & Lahti, Finland. Darkthrone’s 1991 – first time on vinyl format
 - Tracks from Oslo 1989 Bootleg TV appearance on 7” vinyl, including the Celtic Frost cover, ‘Visual Aggression’
• The 4 cult Darkthrone demos presented on cassette tape with their original art & layout
• DVD featuring a new digital transfer of Darkthrone’s November 1990 Oslo appearance from original master tapes, as well as their Finnish tour date appearances,
    plus bonus footage from Oslo 1989 & a previously unseen track from their September 1990 Oslo gig
• 60 page book with a large collection of band photos, plus text covering the early years of the band as featured in the ‘Black Death & Beyond’ book, including additional text for this release, plus bonus chapters compiled from rare Darkthrone titles
• Band promotional photo print replica
• Soulside Journey art print

Трейлер доступен ниже.

DARKTHRONE - Shadows Of Iconoclasm Limited Edition Box Set Due In April; Video Trailer



просмотров: 22

