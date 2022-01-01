сегодня



Новое видео GRAVE DIGGER



GRAVE DIGGER выпустят новую работу, получившую название Symbol Of Eternity, 26 августа в следующих вариантах:



· Digipack CD

· Limited 2CD Mediabook (CD 2: Live at Metal Hammer Paradise)

· Red transparent / Gold Splatter Vinyl (LTD. 300)

· Purple / Golden / White Splatter Vinyl (LTD. 300)

· Sun Yellow / Golden / White / Red Splatter Vinyl (LTD. 300)

· Picture Disc (LTD. 300)

· Gold Vinyl (LTD. 300)

· Black Vinyl (LTD. 300)

· Super limited to 500 copies collector’s hardcover boxset that includes: the limited 2CD mediabook, Flag 115 x 75 cm, armband with metallic 3D emblem, A3 poster, signed autograph card and certificate of authenticity!

· Ocean Blue Vinyl (LTD. 100) – musicmegastore.com exclusive

· Orange Vinyl (LTD. 300) – EMP exclusive

· Violet Vinyl (LTD. 100) – Napalm Records exclusive



Трек-лист:



CD 1 Digipack Version:





"The Siege Of Akkon"

"Battle Cry"

"Hell Is My Purgatory"

"King Of The Kings"

"Symbol Of Eternity"

"Saladin"

"Nights Of Jerusalem"

"Heart Of A Warrior"

"Grace Of God"

"Sky Of Swords"

"Holy Warfare"

"The Last Crusade"

"Hellas Hellas"



CD 2 - Live at Metal Hammer Paradise / Mediabook version:



"The Clansman`s Journey"

"Healed By Metal"

"The Clans Will Rise Again"

"Lawbreaker"

"The Roundtable"

"The Curse Of Jacques"

"Season Of The Witch"

"Excalibur"

"Rebellion"

"Witch Hunter"

"Heavy Metal Breakdown"



Видео на "King Of The Kings" доступно ниже. http://www.grave-digger.de







