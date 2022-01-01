Видео с текстом от GRAVE DIGGER

GRAVE DIGGER выпустят новую работу, получившую название Symbol Of Eternity, 26 августа в следующих вариантах:
· Digipack CD
· Limited 2CD Mediabook (CD 2: Live at Metal Hammer Paradise)
· Red transparent / Gold Splatter Vinyl (LTD. 300)
· Purple / Golden / White Splatter Vinyl (LTD. 300)
· Sun Yellow / Golden / White / Red Splatter Vinyl (LTD. 300)
· Picture Disc (LTD. 300)
· Gold Vinyl (LTD. 300)
· Black Vinyl (LTD. 300)
· Super limited to 500 copies collector’s hardcover boxset that includes: the limited 2CD mediabook, Flag 115 x 75 cm, armband with metallic 3D emblem, A3 poster, signed autograph card and certificate of authenticity!
· Ocean Blue Vinyl (LTD. 100) – musicmegastore.com exclusive
· Orange Vinyl (LTD. 300) – EMP exclusive
· Violet Vinyl (LTD. 100) – Napalm Records exclusive
Трек-лист:
CD 1 Digipack Version:
"The Siege Of Akkon"
"Battle Cry"
"Hell Is My Purgatory"
"King Of The Kings"
"Symbol Of Eternity"
"Saladin"
"Nights Of Jerusalem"
"Heart Of A Warrior"
"Grace Of God"
"Sky Of Swords"
"Holy Warfare"
"The Last Crusade"
"Hellas Hellas"
CD 2 - Live at Metal Hammer Paradise / Mediabook version:
"The Clansman`s Journey"
"Healed By Metal"
"The Clans Will Rise Again"
"Lawbreaker"
"The Roundtable"
"The Curse Of Jacques"
"Season Of The Witch"
"Excalibur"
"Rebellion"
"Witch Hunter"
"Heavy Metal Breakdown"
Видео с текстом к "Heart Of A Warrior" доступно ниже.
