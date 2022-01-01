сегодня



Видео с текстом от GRAVE DIGGER



GRAVE DIGGER выпустят новую работу, получившую название Symbol Of Eternity, 26 августа в следующих вариантах:



· Digipack CD

· Limited 2CD Mediabook (CD 2: Live at Metal Hammer Paradise)

· Red transparent / Gold Splatter Vinyl (LTD. 300)

· Purple / Golden / White Splatter Vinyl (LTD. 300)

· Sun Yellow / Golden / White / Red Splatter Vinyl (LTD. 300)

· Picture Disc (LTD. 300)

· Gold Vinyl (LTD. 300)

· Black Vinyl (LTD. 300)

· Super limited to 500 copies collector’s hardcover boxset that includes: the limited 2CD mediabook, Flag 115 x 75 cm, armband with metallic 3D emblem, A3 poster, signed autograph card and certificate of authenticity!

· Ocean Blue Vinyl (LTD. 100) – musicmegastore.com exclusive

· Orange Vinyl (LTD. 300) – EMP exclusive

· Violet Vinyl (LTD. 100) – Napalm Records exclusive



Трек-лист:



CD 1 Digipack Version:





"The Siege Of Akkon"

"Battle Cry"

"Hell Is My Purgatory"

"King Of The Kings"

"Symbol Of Eternity"

"Saladin"

"Nights Of Jerusalem"

"Heart Of A Warrior"

"Grace Of God"

"Sky Of Swords"

"Holy Warfare"

"The Last Crusade"

"Hellas Hellas"



CD 2 - Live at Metal Hammer Paradise / Mediabook version:



"The Clansman`s Journey"

"Healed By Metal"

"The Clans Will Rise Again"

"Lawbreaker"

"The Roundtable"

"The Curse Of Jacques"

"Season Of The Witch"

"Excalibur"

"Rebellion"

"Witch Hunter"

"Heavy Metal Breakdown"



Видео с текстом к "Heart Of A Warrior" доступно ниже.







