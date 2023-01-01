Arts
Новости
*

Grave Digger

*



22 мар 2023 : 		 Визуальный ряд от GRAVE DIGGER

20 янв 2023 : 		 Винил GRAVE DIGGER выйдет зимой

26 дек 2022 : 		 Видео с текстом от GRAVE DIGGER

5 сен 2022 : 		 Успехи в чартах GRAVE DIGGER

19 авг 2022 : 		 Видео с текстом от GRAVE DIGGER

24 июн 2022 : 		 Новое видео GRAVE DIGGER

7 июн 2022 : 		 Профессиональное видео полного выступления GRAVE DIGGER

20 май 2022 : 		 Новое видео GRAVE DIGGER

6 май 2022 : 		 Новый альбом GRAVE DIGGER выйдет летом

11 ноя 2020 : 		 Переиздание GRAVE DIGGER выйдет зимой

20 июн 2020 : 		 Видео с текстом от GRAVE DIGGER

14 июн 2020 : 		 Винил от GRAVE DIGGER

9 июн 2020 : 		 Обучающее видео от GRAVE DIGGER

11 май 2020 : 		 Новое видео GRAVE DIGGER

10 апр 2020 : 		 Вокалистка BATTLE BEAST в новом видео GRAVE DIGGER

13 мар 2020 : 		 Новое видео GRAVE DIGGER

14 сен 2018 : 		 Видео с текстом от GRAVE DIGGER

17 авг 2018 : 		 Новое видео GRAVE DIGGER

15 июл 2018 : 		 Новый сингл GRAVE DIGGER

20 июн 2018 : 		 Подробности о новом альбоме GRAVE DIGGER

5 июн 2018 : 		 Новый альбом GRAVE DIGGER выйдет осенью

5 май 2018 : 		 Винилы GRAVE DIGGER выйдут весной

7 авг 2017 : 		 Профессиональное видео с выступления GRAVE DIGGER

22 мар 2017 : 		 Новое видео GRAVE DIGGER

12 дек 2016 : 		 Видео с текстом от GRAVE DIGGER

1 дек 2016 : 		 Новое видео GRAVE DIGGER
|||| 22 мар 2023

Визуальный ряд от GRAVE DIGGER



Symbol Of Eternity, новый визуальный ряд от GRAVE DIGGER, доступен ниже. Этот трек взят из альбома Symbol Of Eternity, выпущенного 26 августа в следующих вариантах:

· Digipack CD
· Limited 2CD Mediabook (CD 2: Live at Metal Hammer Paradise)
· Red transparent / Gold Splatter Vinyl (LTD. 300)
· Purple / Golden / White Splatter Vinyl (LTD. 300)
· Sun Yellow / Golden / White / Red Splatter Vinyl (LTD. 300)
· Picture Disc (LTD. 300)
· Gold Vinyl (LTD. 300)
· Black Vinyl (LTD. 300)
· Super limited to 500 copies collector’s hardcover boxset that includes: the limited 2CD mediabook, Flag 115 x 75 cm, armband with metallic 3D emblem, A3 poster, signed autograph card and certificate of authenticity!
· Ocean Blue Vinyl (LTD. 100) – musicmegastore.com exclusive
· Orange Vinyl (LTD. 300) – EMP exclusive
· Violet Vinyl (LTD. 100) – Napalm Records exclusive

Трек-лист:

CD 1 Digipack Version:


"The Siege Of Akkon"
"Battle Cry"
"Hell Is My Purgatory"
"King Of The Kings"
"Symbol Of Eternity"
"Saladin"
"Nights Of Jerusalem"
"Heart Of A Warrior"
"Grace Of God"
"Sky Of Swords"
"Holy Warfare"
"The Last Crusade"
"Hellas Hellas"

CD 2 - Live at Metal Hammer Paradise / Mediabook version:

"The Clansman`s Journey"
"Healed By Metal"
"The Clans Will Rise Again"
"Lawbreaker"
"The Roundtable"
"The Curse Of Jacques"
"Season Of The Witch"
"Excalibur"
"Rebellion"
"Witch Hunter"
"Heavy Metal Breakdown"




просмотров: 324

