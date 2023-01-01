сегодня



Фрагмент нового релиза STEVE HACKETT



STEVE HACKETT 15 сентября выпустит новый концертный релиз, “Foxtrot At Fifty + Hackett Highlights: Live In Brighton”:



Intro / Ace of Wands

The Devil’s Cathedral

Spectral Mornings

Every Day

A Tower Struck Down

Basic Instincts

Camino Royale

Shadow of the Hierophant

Watcher of the Skies

Time Table

Get ‘Em Out by Friday

Can Utility and the Coastliners

Horizons

Supper’s Ready

Firth of Fifth

Los Endos Time TableGet ‘Em Out by FridayCan Utility and the CoastlinersHorizonsSupper’s ReadyFirth of FifthLos Endos http://www.stevehackett.com







+0 -0



просмотров: 199

