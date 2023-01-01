Arts
 ENG
Search / Поиск
LOGIN
  register
MENU LOGO
×
СОБЫТИЯ
Новости
Новости.Рус
Видео
Концерты
Репортажи
МУЗЫКА
Группы
Рецензии
Интервью
Стили
ИСКУССТВО
Графика
ОБЩЕНИЕ
Форум
Ссылки
Контакты

LOGIN
Новости
*Лидер MEGADETH: «Вокал никогда не был нашей сильной стороной... 63
*Клавишник RAMMSTEIN обвиняется в сексуальных домогательствах 47
*SIX FEET UNDER работают над убойными песнями 32
*Вокалист CRADLE OF FILTH о той самой футболке: «Такое бы не ... 21
*Новые релизы CAVALERA доступны для прослушивания 16
*Новое видео PRIMAL FEAR 13
*JACOBY SHADDIX: «KORN, PAPA ROACH и DEFTONES — все мы как сл... 12
*SOPHIE LLOYD: «Меня вдохновил Губка Боб!» 12
*Вокалиста LAMB OF GOD постригли 12
*ANNEKE VAN GIERSBERGEN едет в тур с MARKO HIETALA 10
Поиск по новостям O
Фраза, имя группы
Группы в стиле
 
Подстиль		  
Основной стиль
Дата : с по  
Новости
O <- TOP5 <-
*Лидер MEGADETH: «Вокал никогда не был нашей сильной стороной... 63
*Клавишник RAMMSTEIN обвиняется в сексуальных домогательствах 47
*SIX FEET UNDER работают над убойными песнями 32
*Вокалист CRADLE OF FILTH о той самой футболке: «Такое бы не ... 21
*Новые релизы CAVALERA доступны для прослушивания 16
[= ||| все новости группы



*

Steve Hackett

*



22 июл 2023 : 		 Фрагмент нового релиза STEVE HACKETT

5 сен 2022 : 		 Фрагмент нового релиза STEVE HACKETT

11 авг 2022 : 		 Фрагмент нового релиза STEVE HACKETT

4 июл 2022 : 		 STEVE HACKETT выпустит новый релиз осенью

27 авг 2021 : 		 Новое видео STEVE HACKETT

30 июл 2021 : 		 Новое видео STEVE HACKETT

5 июл 2021 : 		 Новое видео STEVE HACKETT

18 июн 2021 : 		 Новый альбом STEVE HACKETT выйдет осенью

10 янв 2021 : 		 Фрагмент нового релиза STEVE HACKETT

22 дек 2020 : 		 Фрагмент нового релиза STEVE HACKETT

22 ноя 2020 : 		 STEVE HACKETT представил новое видео

7 ноя 2020 : 		 STEVE HACKETT выпускает акустический альбом

27 сен 2020 : 		 Фрагмент нового релиза STEVE HACKETT

7 сен 2020 : 		 Фрагмент нового релиза STEVE HACKETT

15 авг 2020 : 		 Фрагмент нового релиза STEVE HACKETT

10 июн 2020 : 		 Концертный релиз STEVE HACKETT выйдет на виниле

8 май 2020 : 		 STEVE HACKETT выпустит автобиографию

21 окт 2019 : 		 Фрагмент нового DVD STEVE HACKETT

29 сен 2019 : 		 Фрагмент нового DVD STEVE HACKETT

10 сен 2019 : 		 Фрагмент нового DVD STEVE HACKETT

19 янв 2019 : 		 Новое видео STEVE HACKETT

23 дек 2018 : 		 Новая песня STEVE HACKETT

4 дек 2018 : 		 Новое видео STEVE HACKETT

30 окт 2018 : 		 STEVE HACKETT выпустит альбом зимой

27 авг 2018 : 		 STEVE HACKETT о туре с оркестром

2 фев 2018 : 		 Кавер-версия GTR от STEVE HACKETT
Показать далее
| - |

|||| сегодня

Фрагмент нового релиза STEVE HACKETT



zoom
STEVE HACKETT 15 сентября выпустит новый концертный релиз, “Foxtrot At Fifty + Hackett Highlights: Live In Brighton”:

Intro / Ace of Wands
The Devil’s Cathedral
Spectral Mornings
Every Day
A Tower Struck Down
Basic Instincts
Camino Royale
Shadow of the Hierophant
Watcher of the Skies
Time Table
Get ‘Em Out by Friday
Can Utility and the Coastliners
Horizons
Supper’s Ready
Firth of Fifth
Los Endos




Like!+0Dislike!-0


КомментарииСкрыть/показать

Комментарии могут добавлять только зарегистрированные пользователи.
Вы можете зарегистрироваться на сайте или залогиниться через социальные сети (иконки вверху сайта).



Сообщений нет

просмотров: 199

 ||| =]
[=     =]
/\\Вверх
Рейтинг@Mail.ru

1997-2023 © Russian Darkside e-Zine.
Если вы нашли на этой странице ошибку или есть комментарии и пожелания, то сообщите нам об этом