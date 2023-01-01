Фрагмент нового релиза STEVE HACKETT

STEVE HACKETT 15 сентября выпустит новый концертный релиз, “Foxtrot At Fifty + Hackett Highlights: Live In Brighton”:
Intro / Ace of Wands
The Devil’s Cathedral
Spectral Mornings
Every Day
A Tower Struck Down
Basic Instincts
Camino Royale
Shadow of the Hierophant Watcher of the Skies
Time Table
Get ‘Em Out by Friday
Can Utility and the Coastliners
Horizons
Supper’s Ready
Firth of Fifth
Los Endos
