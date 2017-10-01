Arts
*Гитарист RAMMSTEIN: «Новый альбом может стать для нас последним» [54]
*Подробности о новом альбоме CAVALERA CONSPIRACY [25]
*Новое видео CANNIBAL CORPSE [22]
*Переиздание SEX PISTOLS выйдет осенью [19]
*Лидер SEPULTURA о возрождении классического состава [16]
*
[= ||| все новости группы



*Marilyn Manson*



1 окт 2017 : 		 На MARILYN MANSON упала декорация

20 сен 2017 : 		 Новая песня MARILYN MANSON

16 сен 2017 : 		 Новое видео MARILYN MANSON

12 сен 2017 : 		 Новая песня MARILYN MANSON

8 июл 2017 : 		 MARILYN MANSON почтил память отца

12 май 2017 : 		 MARILYN MANSON завершил работу над альбомом

21 сен 2016 : 		 MARILYN MANSON не пойдет голосовать

16 сен 2016 : 		 MARILYN MANSON о новом альбоме

9 авг 2016 : 		 MARILYN MANSON в трейлере сериала 'Salem'

3 авг 2016 : 		 Кавер-версия Боуи от MARILYN MANSON и SHOOTER JENNINGS

19 июл 2016 : 		 Новый альбом MARILYN MANSON выйдет в феврале

17 июн 2016 : 		 Трейлер нового фильма с участием MARILYN MANSON

19 фев 2016 : 		 Кавер-версия Боуи от MARILYN'a MANSON'a и SHOOTER JENNINGS

15 ноя 2015 : 		 MARILYN MANSON отменил выступление в Париже

12 авг 2015 : 		 Billy Corgan присоединился на сцене к MARILYN MANSON

10 июл 2015 : 		 Новое видео MARILYN MANSON

30 июн 2015 : 		 MARILYN MANSON и вокалист KORN работают над акустическим проектом

26 июн 2015 : 		 MARILYN MANSON: «Шумиха в прессе после стрельбы в «Колумбайн» почти уничтожила мою карьеру»

8 июн 2015 : 		 Профессиональное видео с выступления MARILYN MANSON

5 июн 2015 : 		 MARILYN MANSON не против записать что-нибудь с вокалистом KORN

17 май 2015 : 		 Профессиональное видео с выступления MARILYN MANSON

11 май 2015 : 		 Новое видео MARILYN MANSON

13 апр 2015 : 		 MARILYN MANSON получил по лицу

20 фев 2015 : 		 Вокалист GODSMACK и MARILYN MANSON в новом фильме

2 фев 2015 : 		 UNLOCKING THE TRUTH присоединились на сцене к MARILYN MANSON

12 янв 2015 : 		 Новый альбом MARILYN MANSON доступен для прослушивания

8 янв 2015 : 		 Новая песня MARILYN MANSON

19 дек 2014 : 		 Новое видео MARILYN MANSON

15 дек 2014 : 		 Новая песня MARILYN MANSON

13 дек 2014 : 		 MARILYN MANSON о провокационном видео с постановочным изнасилованием LANA'ы DEL REY

10 ноя 2014 : 		 Новый альбом MARILYN MANSON выйдет в январе

2 ноя 2014 : 		 JOHNNY DEPP и NINJA присоединились на сцене к MARILYN MANSON

27 окт 2014 : 		 Новая песня MARILYN MANSON

3 сен 2014 : 		 MARILYN MANSON готов к приземлению

18 авг 2014 : 		 Видео с выступления MARILYN MANSON

9 июл 2014 : 		 COURTNEY LOVE присоединится к MARILYN MANSON в 'Sons Of Anarchy'

30 май 2014 : 		 MARILYN MANSON в "Sons Of Anarchy"

28 апр 2014 : 		 Новая песня MARILYN MANSON в сериале "Salem"

26 ноя 2013 : 		 Колыбельные от MARILYN MANSON

5 ноя 2013 : 		 MARILYN MANSON в "Eastbound & Down"

30 окт 2013 : 		 MARILYN MANSON в видео на Хэллоуин

22 окт 2013 : 		 MARILYN MANSON в "Once Upon A Time"

12 апр 2013 : 		 MARILYN MANSON на новом альбоме AVRIL LAVIGNE

1 апр 2013 : 		 MARILYN MANSON в рекламе Сен-Лоран

9 фев 2013 : 		 Причиной падения MARILYN MANSON'a стала простуда

7 фев 2013 : 		 MARILYN MANSON упал на сцене

4 янв 2013 : 		 MARILYN MANSON, STEVE JONES в сборнике 'Californication Season 6'

22 дек 2012 : 		 MARILYN MANSON на первом канале

16 дек 2012 : 		 MARILYN MANSON чуть не лишился уха

6 дек 2012 : 		 MARILYN MANSON в караоке исполняет Элвиса Пресли

29 сен 2012 : 		 Новое видео MARILYN MANSON

27 авг 2012 : 		 MARILYN MANSON исполнил кавер-версии The Doors вместе с Ray'ем Manzarek'ом и Robby Krieger'ом

21 авг 2012 : 		 Новое видео MARILYN MANSON

12 авг 2012 : 		 Новый сингл MARILYN MANSON

26 июн 2012 : 		 MARILYN MANSON в новом сезоне Калифрении

4 июн 2012 : 		 Видео с выступления MARILYN MANSON на Rock Am Ring

25 май 2012 : 		 Короткометражный фильм с участием MARILYN MANSON

1 май 2012 : 		 MARILYN MANSON открыл американский тур

1 май 2012 : 		 Новый альбом MARILYN MANSON доступен для прослушивания

27 апр 2012 : 		 MARILYN MANSON снялся в короткометражке

12 апр 2012 : 		 JOHNNY DEPP и MARILYN MANSON на одной сцене

4 апр 2012 : 		 Новое видео MARILYN MANSON

2 апр 2012 : 		 MARILYN MANSON выпустит сингл 21 апреля

23 мар 2012 : 		 Обложка и трек-лист нового альбома MARILYN MANSON

21 мар 2012 : 		 MARILYN MANSON и Джонни Депп записали кавер-версию

20 мар 2012 : 		 MARILYN MANSON исполнит 'The Beautiful People' с RAMMSTEIN

12 мар 2012 : 		 Новый альбом MARILYN MANSON выйдет в апреле

8 мар 2012 : 		 Новая песня MARILYN MANSON

7 мар 2012 : 		 MARILYN MANSON сказал, что “Born Villain” — очень «кинематографический» альбом

13 фев 2012 : 		 Новый сингл MARILYN MANSON 'a выйдет в мае

11 фев 2012 : 		 MARILYN MANSON скоро выпустит новый сингл

15 янв 2012 : 		 MARILYN MANSON нашел ударника

23 ноя 2011 : 		 CHRIS VRENNA ушел от MARILYN MANSON

28 окт 2011 : 		 MARILYN MANSON назван "самой жуткой знаменитостью"

2 сен 2011 : 		 Название нового альбома MARILYN MANSON

1 сен 2011 : 		 Новое видео MARILYN MANSON

23 май 2011 : 		 Тизер новой песни MARILYN’а MANSON’а

24 фев 2011 : 		 GINGER FISH покинул состав MARILYN MANSON

15 ноя 2010 : 		 MARILYN MANSON на COOKING VINYL RECORDS

18 май 2010 : 		 MARILYN MANSON снимется в слэшере

31 дек 2009 : 		 Адвокат MARILYN'а MANSON'а заявил, что бывший клавишник рокера не получит ни цента

10 дек 2009 : 		 MARILYN MANSON расстался с Interscope

23 сен 2009 : 		 MARILYN MANSON сказал, что у него нашли вирус H1N1

23 сен 2009 : 		 "Guns, God and Government - Live In L.A." MARILYN'а MANSON'а выйдет на Blu-ray диске

27 май 2009 : 		 Фэн MARILYN'a MANSON'a, выстреливший в себя во дворе школы, скончался

25 май 2009 : 		 Новый альбом MARILYN'a MANSON'a доступен для прослушивания

23 май 2009 : 		 Запущен сайт нового альбома MARILYN MANSON'a

21 май 2009 : 		 Учащийся выстрелил себе в голову после отказа учителя похвалить Marilyn'а Manson'а

20 май 2009 : 		 Доступны семплы всего альбома MARILYN MANSON

18 май 2009 : 		 Новое видео MARILYN'а MANSON'а без цензуры

15 май 2009 : 		 Новое видео MARILYN MANSON

14 май 2009 : 		 MARILYN MANSON против гитариста LIMP BIZKIT

24 апр 2009 : 		 MARILYN MANSON снимет видео на песню "Arma-Goddamn-Motherfuckin'-Geddon"

17 апр 2009 : 		 Подробности о новом альбоме MARILYN'а MANSON'а

30 мар 2009 : 		 MARILYN MANSON: новая песня в сети

24 мар 2009 : 		 Детали нового альбома MARILYN MANSON

3 фев 2009 : 		 Объявлено название нового альбома MARILYN MANSON

11 ноя 2008 : 		 Подруга MARILYN MANSON'a опровергла слухи о разрыве отношений

20 окт 2008 : 		 MARILYN MANSON вернётся к старому звучанию на новом альбоме

12 окт 2008 : 		 Бывший басист MARILYN MANSON скончался от передозировки

24 сен 2008 : 		 MARILYN MANSON будет сотрудничать с NE-YO?

3 янв 2008 : 		 MARILYN MANSON и DITA VON TEESE расторгли брак

24 дек 2007 : 		 MARILYN MANSON судится с бывшим членом группы

8 ноя 2007 : 		 MARILYN MANSON просит в Питере место для любви за черными шторами

25 окт 2007 : 		 Девушка MARILYN’а MANSON’а собирается подписать контракт с лейблом

17 окт 2007 : 		 MARILYN`а MANSON`а «разогреют» российские готы

11 окт 2007 : 		 14 летний фанат MARILYN'а MANSON'а устроил стрельбу и застрелился

29 июн 2007 : 		 MARILYN'а MANSON’а не пустили в кёльнский кафедральный собор

12 май 2007 : 		 Новое видео MARILYN MANSON'a

17 апр 2007 : 		 Доступна новая песня MARILYN MANSON'a

11 апр 2007 : 		 Объявлен треклист нового альбома MARILYN MANSON'a

20 янв 2007 : 		 MARYLIN MANSON готовит новый альбом

7 дек 2005 : 		 MARILYN MANSON и DITA VON TEESE поженились

1 ноя 2005 : 		 MARILYN MANSON : большая часть нового альбома была записана за несколько недель

16 июл 2005 : 		 MARILYN MANSON подался в кино

16 июн 2005 : 		 MARILYN MANSON снимется в "Дозоре"?

8 окт 2004 : 		 Бойня в аргентинской школе: виновен MARILYN MANSON!

|||| 1 окт 2017

На MARILYN MANSON упала декорация

По словам коллеги MARILYN MANSON по группе, Tyler'a Bates'a, он "скоро вернется во всеоружии".

На выступлении в Hammerstein Ballroom на Manson'a упала декорация, он получил некие повреждения и был доставлен в местную больницу.



КомментарииСкрыть/показать 4 )

Orgik
1 окт 2017, 23:46		слоу

StygianSaviour
2 окт 2017, 00:34		О нет, только не декорация. Надеюсь, она не пострадала?

sanek_baa
2 окт 2017, 00:41		Ужос! какая потеря для мировой Культуры!

TirRex
2 окт 2017, 01:01		Это фиаско, братан


