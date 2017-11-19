'Heavy Metal Grandma' присоединилась на сцене к FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH

Highlight of the night... Special Guest "Heavy Metal Grandma" - we found this 70 years old lady rocking out in the first row ... She is more metal than you ????? #heavymetalgrandma #airguitar #doubledevilhorns #LEGEND pic.twitter.com/QDE5Tj2Jfk
— Five Finger Death Punch (@FFDP) November 19, 2017
Highlight of the night... Special Guest "Heavy Metal Grandma" - we found this 70 years old lady rocking out in the first row ... She is more metal than you ????? #heavymetalgrandma #airguitar #doubledevilhorns #LEGEND pic.twitter.com/QDE5Tj2Jfk
— Five Finger Death Punch (@FFDP) November 19, 2017
zimoziz
Комментарии могут добавлять только зарегистрированные пользователи.
Вы можете зарегистрироваться на сайте или залогиниться через социальные сети (иконки вверху сайта).