'Heavy Metal Grandma' присоединилась на сцене к FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH 'Heavy Metal Grandma' присоединилась на сцене к FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH в ходе выступления в Осло 18 ноября.







Highlight of the night... Special Guest "Heavy Metal Grandma" - we found this 70 years old lady rocking out in the first row ... She is more metal than you ????? #heavymetalgrandma #airguitar #doubledevilhorns #LEGEND pic.twitter.com/QDE5Tj2Jfk

— Five Finger Death Punch (@FFDP) November 19, 2017















