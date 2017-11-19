Arts
*Five Finger Death Punch*



20 ноя 2017 : 		 'Heavy Metal Grandma' присоединилась на сцене к FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH

16 ноя 2017 : 		 Видео с выступления FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH в Москве

15 ноя 2017 : 		 Гитарист FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH ответил Суркову

10 ноя 2017 : 		 FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH вновь первые

1 ноя 2017 : 		 Гитарист FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH: «Новый сингл о жизни Ivan'a»

27 окт 2017 : 		 Сборник FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH выйдет зимой

27 окт 2017 : 		 Новая песня FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH

17 окт 2017 : 		 FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH достигли соглашения с лейблом

8 окт 2017 : 		 Вокалистка IN THIS MOMENT присоединилась на сцене к FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH

4 окт 2017 : 		 Новое видео FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH

2 окт 2017 : 		 У FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH есть 16 песен

7 июл 2017 : 		 Гитарист FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH о новом альбоме

21 июн 2017 : 		 Видео полного выступления FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH

16 июн 2017 : 		 FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH отыграют бесплатное шоу в Тилбурге

15 июн 2017 : 		 FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH продолжат тур без вокалиста IVAN'a MOODY

13 июн 2017 : 		 FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH о событиях в Тилбурге

13 июн 2017 : 		 FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH сыграли укороченный сет

7 июн 2017 : 		 Вокалист BAD WOLVES выступил с FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH

23 май 2017 : 		 Вокалист ALL THAT REMAINS присоединился на сцене к FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH

8 май 2017 : 		 Видео с выступления FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH

12 апр 2017 : 		 FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH подали в суд на лейбл

2 янв 2017 : 		 FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH завершили работу над альбомом

7 дек 2016 : 		 Сын вокалиста IRON MAIDEN выступил с FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH

4 дек 2016 : 		 FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH выступили с PHIL'ом LABONTE

2 дек 2016 : 		 FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH выступили с PHIL'ом LABONTE

29 ноя 2016 : 		 Фрагмент нового трека FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH

28 ноя 2016 : 		 FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH сыграли укороченный сет из-за смерти матери вокалиста

3 ноя 2016 : 		 Видео с выступления FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH

25 окт 2016 : 		 FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH получили золото

1 сен 2016 : 		 Профессиональное видео с выступления FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH

30 авг 2016 : 		 Барабанщик FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH о новом альбоме

10 авг 2016 : 		 Гитарист FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH: «Меня шокировала смерть Принса»

23 июл 2016 : 		 Новое видео FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH

10 июн 2016 : 		 FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH в студии

26 май 2016 : 		 FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH нашли лейбл

23 май 2016 : 		 Гитариста FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH не раздражает YouTube

31 мар 2016 : 		 Вокалист FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH угодил в больницу

29 фев 2016 : 		 Новое видео FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH

2 фев 2016 : 		 FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH получили награду

18 дек 2015 : 		 Первые альбом FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH выйдут на виниле

17 дек 2015 : 		 Гитарист FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH: «События в Париже поменяли подход к безопасности»

15 дек 2015 : 		 Барабанщик FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH отвечает на 25 "важных вопросов"

11 дек 2015 : 		 Гитарист FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH об отмене выступления в Милане

1 дек 2015 : 		 FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH устроили минуту молчания

25 ноя 2015 : 		 FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH продолжат тур без PAPA ROACH

24 ноя 2015 : 		 FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH отменили концерт в Париже

22 ноя 2015 : 		 FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH отменили концерт в Милане

16 ноя 2015 : 		 FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH отменили концерт во Франции

12 ноя 2015 : 		 Музыканты FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH о российских гастролях

4 ноя 2015 : 		 Басист FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH пожертвовал гитару

2 ноя 2015 : 		 Новое видео FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH

8 окт 2015 : 		 FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH снимают видео

14 сен 2015 : 		 FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH стали вторыми в США

10 сен 2015 : 		 ROB HALFORD полюбил музыкантов FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH

18 авг 2015 : 		 Менеджер FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH о нападках на вокалиста

13 авг 2015 : 		 Жена вокалиста FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH подала на развод

24 июл 2015 : 		 Фрагмент новой песни FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH

1 июл 2015 : 		 Новое видео FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH

17 июн 2015 : 		 Трек-лист нового альбома FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH

15 июн 2015 : 		 Новая песня FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH

9 июн 2015 : 		 Барабанщик FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH: «Мы не гордимся тем, что случилось в Мемфисе»

20 май 2015 : 		 Обложка нового альбома FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH

15 май 2015 : 		 FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH определились с синглом

12 май 2015 : 		 FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH очень довольны новым материалом

3 май 2015 : 		 Фрагмент нового трека FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH

8 апр 2015 : 		 По словам гитариста, FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH записали все инструменты

5 фев 2015 : 		 FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH придумали название альбома

14 янв 2015 : 		 Новый альбом FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH выйдет в 2015

9 дек 2014 : 		 По словам ударника FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH, новые песни группы "более брутальны и динамичны"

22 окт 2014 : 		 Вокалист FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH нашел музыкантов для сольного альбома

1 окт 2014 : 		 Концерт FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH онлайн

11 сен 2014 : 		 У FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH готовы четыре песни

12 авг 2014 : 		 Новое видео FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH

25 июл 2014 : 		 Видео с текстом от FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH

8 июл 2014 : 		 Колыбельные от FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH

19 май 2014 : 		 FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH надеются, что начнут запись в декабре

2 апр 2014 : 		 FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH: рассказ о визите в Лондон

25 мар 2014 : 		 FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH получили награду в Швеции

24 мар 2014 : 		 Новое видео FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH

9 мар 2014 : 		 FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH: рассказ о визите в Сингапур

3 мар 2014 : 		 FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH: рассказ о визите в Австралию

24 фев 2014 : 		 FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH: рассказ о визите в Австралию

12 фев 2014 : 		 FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH планируют выпуск сингла

2 янв 2014 : 		 Гитарист FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH: "Бесстрашие - это невероятная сила"

7 дек 2013 : 		 ROB HALFORD исполнил песню 'Lift Me Up' с FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH

2 окт 2013 : 		 Новое видео FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH

13 сен 2013 : 		 Игровое видео FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH

11 сен 2013 : 		 Трек-лист нового альбома FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH

5 сен 2013 : 		 Дуэт FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH, IN THIS MOMENT доступен для прослушивания

4 авг 2013 : 		 Видео с выступления FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH

12 июн 2013 : 		 Фрагмент новой песни FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH

7 июн 2013 : 		 Фрагмент новой песни FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH

6 июн 2013 : 		 Выход нового альбома FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH отложен

15 май 2013 : 		 Видео с текстом от FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH & ROB HALFORD

14 май 2013 : 		 FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH & ROB HALFORD: Новая песня

6 май 2013 : 		 FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH выпустят новый альбом в два этапа

4 май 2013 : 		 FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH представили новую песню с ROB'ом HALFORD'ом

12 апр 2013 : 		 На новом альбоме FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH будут неожиданные гости

19 мар 2013 : 		 Фрагмент новой песни FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH

12 мар 2013 : 		 Новый альбом FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH «готов на 65%»

15 янв 2013 : 		 Гитарист FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH хочет сохранить право на владение оружием

16 окт 2012 : 		 Новое видео FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH

17 авг 2012 : 		 Видео с выступления FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH

9 авг 2012 : 		 FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH надеются начать запись в январе

22 июл 2012 : 		 Гитарист FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH об аресте вокалиста LAMB OF GOD

13 июн 2012 : 		 Новое видео FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH

2 апр 2012 : 		 Акустика от FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH

15 мар 2012 : 		 FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH выступили перед войсками в Кувейте

11 мар 2012 : 		 FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH работают над идеями к новому альбому

29 фев 2012 : 		 Новое видео FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH

18 фев 2012 : 		 Новое видео FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH

17 янв 2012 : 		 Гитарист FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH заявил, что «восхищён» решением METALLICA выпустить “Lulu”

23 дек 2011 : 		 Вокалист FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH вспоминает о таинственном подарке

24 ноя 2011 : 		 Последний альбом FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH доступен с новой обложкой

17 окт 2011 : 		 Видео с выступления FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH

5 окт 2011 : 		 Две новые песни FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH

14 сен 2011 : 		 Подробности о новом альбоме FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH

12 сен 2011 : 		 Новое видео FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH

2 сен 2011 : 		 Обложка нового альбома FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH

28 июл 2011 : 		 Новый сингл FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH

16 июл 2011 : 		 Название нового альбома FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH

5 июл 2011 : 		 FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH отыграли первое шоу с новым басистом

22 июн 2011 : 		 Новый басист FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH

20 май 2011 : 		 FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH о новом альбоме

1 май 2011 : 		 FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH официально подтвердили уход басиста

15 апр 2011 : 		 Гитарист FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH о слухах об уходе MATT'a SNELL'a

29 сен 2010 : 		 Дебютный альбом FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH будет переиздан

15 июн 2010 : 		 Новое видео FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH

30 окт 2009 : 		 Новое видео FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH

31 авг 2009 : 		 Новое видео FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH

14 авг 2009 : 		 Трек-лист нового альбома FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH

5 авг 2009 : 		 Обложка нового диска FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH

'Heavy Metal Grandma' присоединилась на сцене к FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH

'Heavy Metal Grandma' присоединилась на сцене к FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH в ходе выступления в Осло 18 ноября.

FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH Joined By







Like!+1Dislike!-2


КомментарииСкрыть/показать 1 )

zimoziz
20 ноя 2017, 19:24		Бабуле : зачет бонус респект лайк ....уважение


Комментарии могут добавлять только зарегистрированные пользователи.
Вы можете зарегистрироваться на сайте или залогиниться через социальные сети (иконки вверху сайта).





просмотров: 473

