*

Michael Schenker Group

*



11 дек 2023 : 		 Видео полного выступления MICHAEL SCHENKER GROUP

24 ноя 2023 : 		 Видео полного выступления MICHAEL SCHENKER GROUP 1981 года

3 июн 2023 : 		 Профессиональное видео полного выступления MICHAEL SCHENKER GROUP

2 июн 2023 : 		 RONNIE ROMERO: «Я больше не пою в MICHAEL SCHENKER GROUP

3 авг 2022 : 		 Новое видео MICHAEL SCHENKER GROUP

28 июн 2022 : 		 Профессиональное видео полного выступления MICHAEL SCHENKER GROUP

27 май 2022 : 		 Новая песня MICHAEL SCHENKER GROUP

29 апр 2022 : 		 Новая песня MICHAEL SCHENKER GROUP

25 мар 2022 : 		 Новое видео MICHAEL SCHENKER GROUP

3 мар 2022 : 		 Новый альбом MICHAEL SCHENKER GROUP выйдет весной

7 фев 2022 : 		 MICHAEL SCHENKER GROUP в Кемерово!

3 ноя 2021 : 		 MICHAEL SCHENKER исполняет UFO с вокалистом RAINBOW

12 фев 2021 : 		 Успехи в чартах MICHAEL SCHENKER GROUP

29 янв 2021 : 		 Новое видео MICHAEL SCHENKER GROUP

22 янв 2021 : 		 Трейлер нового альбома MICHAEL SCHENKER GROUP

15 янв 2021 : 		 Трейлер нового альбома MICHAEL SCHENKER GROUP

12 янв 2021 : 		 MICHAEL SCHENKER: «SCORPIONS следуют коммерческим трендам, а я в белом!»

10 янв 2021 : 		 Видео с текстом от MICHAEL SCHENKER GROUP

8 янв 2021 : 		 MICHAEL SCHENKER — об отказах OZZY OSBOURNE, MOTÖRHEAD, DEEP PURPLE, THIN LIZZY

17 дек 2020 : 		 Трейлер нового альбома MICHAEL SCHENKER GROUP

14 дек 2020 : 		 Новое видео MICHAEL SCHENKER GROUP

4 дек 2020 : 		 Трейлер нового альбома MICHAEL SCHENKER GROUP

27 ноя 2020 : 		 MICHAEL SCHENKER о записи нового альбома MSG

20 ноя 2020 : 		 Новое видео MICHAEL SCHENKER GROUP

28 авг 2020 : 		 Обложка нового альбома MICHAEL SCHENKER GROUP

12 авг 2020 : 		 Новый альбом MICHAEL SCHENKER GROUP выйдет зимой
Видео полного выступления MICHAEL SCHENKER GROUP



zoom
Видео полного выступления MICHAEL SCHENKER GROUP, которое состоялось на O2 Shepherd's Bush 30 ноября, доступно для просмотра ниже:

"Into the Arena"
"Cry for the Nations"
"Doctor Doctor" (UFO)
"Looking for Love"
"Lights Out" (UFO)
"Red Sky"
"Shoot Shoot" (UFO)
"Emergency"
"On and On"
"Let It Roll" (UFO)
"Attack of the Mad Axeman"
"Natural Thing" (UFO)
"Armed and Ready"
"Let Sleeping Dogs Lie"
"Desert Song"
"Rock Bottom" (UFO)
"Too Hot to Handle" (UFO)
"Only You Can Rock Me" (UFO)

Watch MICHAEL SCHENKER's MSG Entire O2 Shepherd's Bush London Show; Fan-Filmed Video Streaming




просмотров: 212

