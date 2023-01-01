сегодня



Видео полного выступления MICHAEL SCHENKER GROUP



Видео полного выступления MICHAEL SCHENKER GROUP, которое состоялось на O2 Shepherd's Bush 30 ноября, доступно для просмотра ниже:



"Into the Arena"

"Cry for the Nations"

"Doctor Doctor" (UFO)

"Looking for Love"

"Lights Out" (UFO)

"Red Sky"

"Shoot Shoot" (UFO)

"Emergency"

"On and On"

"Let It Roll" (UFO)

"Attack of the Mad Axeman"

"Natural Thing" (UFO)

"Armed and Ready"

"Let Sleeping Dogs Lie"

"Desert Song"

"Rock Bottom" (UFO)

"Too Hot to Handle" (UFO)

"Only You Can Rock Me" (UFO)







+1 -0



просмотров: 212

