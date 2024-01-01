Arts
[= ||| все новости группы



*

Genesis

*



22 ноя 2024 : 		 Юбилейная версия альбома GENESIS выйдет весной

15 янв 2023 : 		 Новый релиз GENESIS выйдет весной

22 ноя 2021 : 		 Барабанщик ANTHRAX всплакнул на концерте GENESIS

1 авг 2021 : 		 Сборник GENESIS выйдет осенью

29 апр 2021 : 		 GENESIS едут в тур

21 май 2020 : 		 Концерты GENESIS онлайн!

12 май 2020 : 		 Концерты GENESIS онлайн!

4 май 2020 : 		 Концерты GENESIS онлайн!

29 апр 2020 : 		 Концерты GENESIS онлайн!

20 апр 2020 : 		 Концерты GENESIS онлайн!

5 мар 2020 : 		 GENESIS воссоединяются для тура

4 май 2018 : 		 Фотокнига GENESIS выйдет летом

14 сен 2016 : 		 Новое видео бывшего вокалиста GENESIS

6 авг 2016 : 		 Бывший вокалист GENESIS выпускает сольный альбом

9 май 2016 : 		 Музыканты YES, KING CRIMSON, ASIA, HAWKWIND, URIAH HEEP на новом трибьюте GENESIS

29 май 2015 : 		 Клавишник GENESIS выпустит бокс-сет

20 мар 2015 : 		 Бывший вокалист GENESIS выпустит бокс-сет

31 янв 2015 : 		 Гитарист GENESIS советует на надеяться на реюнион команды

18 ноя 2014 : 		 Трейлер нового документального фильма GENESIS

3 ноя 2014 : 		 Фрагмент нового DVD GENESIS

19 окт 2014 : 		 Трейлер нового документального фильма GENESIS

9 сен 2014 : 		 Новый концертный релиз GENESIS выйдет в ноябре

3 сен 2014 : 		 Антология GENESIS выйдет в сентябре

10 дек 2013 : 		 PHIL COLLINS раздумывает о возвращении на сцену — возможно, даже с GENESIS

29 сен 2010 : 		 PHIL COLLINS - "GENESIS больше нет"

10 ноя 2006 : 		 GENESIS объединятся с Phil'ом Collins'ом для ссовместного турне
| - |

|||| сегодня

Юбилейная версия альбома GENESIS выйдет весной



28 марта по случаю пятидесятилетия альбома GENESIS The Lamb Lies Down On Broadway состоится выпуск 5LP/Blu-Ray Audio, 4CD/Blu-Ray Audio и цифрового варианта (включая Dolby ATMOS).

The Lamb Lies Down On Broadway Remastered 2024 (from the original 1974 tapes)

Side 1
"The Lamb Lies Down On Broadway"
"Fly On A Windshield"
"Broadway Melody of 1974"
"cuckoo Cocoon"
"In the Cage"
"The Grand Parade Of Lifeless Packaging"

Side 2
"Back In N.Y.C."
"Hairless Heart"
"Counting Out Time"
"The Carpet Crawlers"
"The Chamber Of 32 Doors"

Side 3
"Lilywhite Lilith"
"The Waiting Room"
"Anyway"
"Here Comes The Supernatural Anaesthetist"
"The Lamia"
"Silent Sorrow In Empty Boats"

Side 4
"The colony Of Slippermen (The Arrival · A Visit To The Doktor · Raven)"
"Ravine"
"The Light Dies down On Broadway"
"Riding The Scree"
"In the Rapids"
"it."

The Lamb Lies Down On Broadway Live From Te Shrine Auditorium, Los Angeles, CA (January 24, 1975), Remastered 2024

Side 1
"The Lamb Lies Down On Broadway"
"Fly On A Windshield"
"Broadway Melody of 1974"
"cuckoo Cocoon"
"In the Cage"

Side 2
"The Grand Parade Of Lifeless Packaging"
"Back In N.Y.C."
"Hairless Heart"
"Counting Out Time"
"Carpet Crawlers"

Side 3
"The Chamber Of 32 Doors"
"Lilywhite Lilith"
"The Waiting Room"
"Anyway"
"Here Comes The Supernatural Anaesthetist"

Side 4
"The Lamia"
"Silent Sorrow In Empty Boats"
"The Colony Of Slippermen (The Arrival · A Visit To The Doktor · Raven)"

Side 5
"Ravine"
"The Light Dies down On Broadway"
"Riding The Scree"
"In the Rapids"
"it."

Side 6
The Encore"
"Watcher Of The Skies"
"The Musical Box"

BluRay Disc:

The Lamb Lies Down On Broadway Dolby ATMOS Mix

ATMOS mix by Bob Mackenzie at Real World Studios
Studio Album Stereo Mix (24bit/96kHz Uncompressed audio)
Remastered from the original 1974 tapes by Miles Showell at Abbey Road Studios with assistance from Nick Davis

GENESIS - The Lamb Lies Down On Broadway 50th Anniversary Super Deluxe Edition To Arrive In March




просмотров: 123

