Юбилейная версия альбома GENESIS выйдет весной



28 марта по случаю пятидесятилетия альбома GENESIS The Lamb Lies Down On Broadway состоится выпуск 5LP/Blu-Ray Audio, 4CD/Blu-Ray Audio и цифрового варианта (включая Dolby ATMOS).



The Lamb Lies Down On Broadway Remastered 2024 (from the original 1974 tapes)



Side 1

"The Lamb Lies Down On Broadway"

"Fly On A Windshield"

"Broadway Melody of 1974"

"cuckoo Cocoon"

"In the Cage"

"The Grand Parade Of Lifeless Packaging"



Side 2

"Back In N.Y.C."

"Hairless Heart"

"Counting Out Time"

"The Carpet Crawlers"

"The Chamber Of 32 Doors"



Side 3

"Lilywhite Lilith"

"The Waiting Room"

"Anyway"

"Here Comes The Supernatural Anaesthetist"

"The Lamia"

"Silent Sorrow In Empty Boats"



Side 4

"The colony Of Slippermen (The Arrival · A Visit To The Doktor · Raven)"

"Ravine"

"The Light Dies down On Broadway"

"Riding The Scree"

"In the Rapids"

"it."



The Lamb Lies Down On Broadway Live From Te Shrine Auditorium, Los Angeles, CA (January 24, 1975), Remastered 2024



Side 1

"The Lamb Lies Down On Broadway"

"Fly On A Windshield"

"Broadway Melody of 1974"

"cuckoo Cocoon"

"In the Cage"



Side 2

"The Grand Parade Of Lifeless Packaging"

"Back In N.Y.C."

"Hairless Heart"

"Counting Out Time"

"Carpet Crawlers"



Side 3

"The Chamber Of 32 Doors"

"Lilywhite Lilith"

"The Waiting Room"

"Anyway"

"Here Comes The Supernatural Anaesthetist"



Side 4

"The Lamia"

"Silent Sorrow In Empty Boats"

"The Colony Of Slippermen (The Arrival · A Visit To The Doktor · Raven)"



Side 5

"Ravine"

"The Light Dies down On Broadway"

"Riding The Scree"

"In the Rapids"

"it."



Side 6

The Encore"

"Watcher Of The Skies"

"The Musical Box"



BluRay Disc:



The Lamb Lies Down On Broadway Dolby ATMOS Mix



ATMOS mix by Bob Mackenzie at Real World Studios

Studio Album Stereo Mix (24bit/96kHz Uncompressed audio)

Remastered from the original 1974 tapes by Miles Showell at Abbey Road Studios with assistance from Nick Davis







