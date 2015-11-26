Arts
Переиздания FATES WARNING выйдут летом



*
zoom
*
* *
Седьмого августа Metal Blade на виниле выпустит следующие альбомы FATES WARNING:

The Spectre Within "Originals-Series" LP:

- sky blue marbled vinyl (USA exclusive)
- 180g black vinyl (EU exclusive)
- night blue marbled vinyl (EU exclusive - limited to 300 copies)
- violet / blue marbled vinyl (EU exclusive - limited to 200 copies)
- blue / white melt w/ red & white splatter vinyl (EU webshop - limited to 100 copies)

No Exit "Originals-Series" LP:
- signal red / white marbled vinyl (USA exclusive)
- 180g black vinyl (EU exclusive)
- opaque deep red vinyl (EU exclusive - limited to 300 copies)
- light grey / black marbled vinyl (EU exclusive - limited to 200 copies)
- silver / blackdust vinyl (EU webshop - limited to 100 copies)

Inside Out "Originals-Series" LP:
- grass green marbled vinyl (USA exclusive)
- 180g black vinyl (EU exclusive)
- dark brown marbled vinyl (EU exclusive - limited to 300 copies)
- opaque beige marbled vinyl (EU exclusive - limited to 200 copies)
- green / brown / red melt vinyl (EU webshop - limited to 100 copies)

The Spectre Within:

Side A
"Traveler In Time"
"Orphan Gypsy"
"Without A Trace"
"Pirates Of The Underground"

Side B
"The Apparition"
"Kyrie Eleison"
"Epitaph"

No Exit:

Side A
"No Exit"
"Anarchy Divine"
"Silent Cries"
"In A Word"
"Shades Of Heavenly Death"

Side B
"The Ivory Gate Of Dreams"
I. "Innocence"
II. "Cold Daze"
III. "Daylight Dreamers"
IV. "Quietus"
V. "Ivory Tower"
VI. "Whispers On The Wind"
VII. "Acquiescence"
VIII. "Retrospect"

Inside Out:

Side A
"Outside Looking In"
"Pale Fire"
"The Strand"
"Shelter Me"
"Island In The Stream"

Side B
"Down To The Wire"
"Face The Fear"
"Inward Bound"
"Monument"
"Afterglow"

FATES WARNING - The Spectre Within, No Exit, Inside Out LP Reissues Available In August



