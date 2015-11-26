сегодня



Переиздания FATES WARNING выйдут летом



Седьмого августа Metal Blade на виниле выпустит следующие альбомы FATES WARNING:



The Spectre Within "Originals-Series" LP:



- sky blue marbled vinyl (USA exclusive)

- 180g black vinyl (EU exclusive)

- night blue marbled vinyl (EU exclusive - limited to 300 copies)

- violet / blue marbled vinyl (EU exclusive - limited to 200 copies)

- blue / white melt w/ red & white splatter vinyl (EU webshop - limited to 100 copies)



No Exit "Originals-Series" LP:

- signal red / white marbled vinyl (USA exclusive)

- 180g black vinyl (EU exclusive)

- opaque deep red vinyl (EU exclusive - limited to 300 copies)

- light grey / black marbled vinyl (EU exclusive - limited to 200 copies)

- silver / blackdust vinyl (EU webshop - limited to 100 copies)



Inside Out "Originals-Series" LP:

- grass green marbled vinyl (USA exclusive)

- 180g black vinyl (EU exclusive)

- dark brown marbled vinyl (EU exclusive - limited to 300 copies)

- opaque beige marbled vinyl (EU exclusive - limited to 200 copies)

- green / brown / red melt vinyl (EU webshop - limited to 100 copies)



The Spectre Within:



Side A

"Traveler In Time"

"Orphan Gypsy"

"Without A Trace"

"Pirates Of The Underground"



Side B

"The Apparition"

"Kyrie Eleison"

"Epitaph"



No Exit:



Side A

"No Exit"

"Anarchy Divine"

"Silent Cries"

"In A Word"

"Shades Of Heavenly Death"



Side B

"The Ivory Gate Of Dreams"

I. "Innocence"

II. "Cold Daze"

III. "Daylight Dreamers"

IV. "Quietus"

V. "Ivory Tower"

VI. "Whispers On The Wind"

VII. "Acquiescence"

VIII. "Retrospect"



Inside Out:



Side A

"Outside Looking In"

"Pale Fire"

"The Strand"

"Shelter Me"

"Island In The Stream"



Side B

"Down To The Wire"

"Face The Fear"

"Inward Bound"

"Monument"

"Afterglow"







