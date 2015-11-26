Переиздания FATES WARNING выйдут летом

Седьмого августа Metal Blade на виниле выпустит следующие альбомы FATES WARNING:
The Spectre Within "Originals-Series" LP:
- sky blue marbled vinyl (USA exclusive)
- 180g black vinyl (EU exclusive)
- night blue marbled vinyl (EU exclusive - limited to 300 copies)
- violet / blue marbled vinyl (EU exclusive - limited to 200 copies)
- blue / white melt w/ red & white splatter vinyl (EU webshop - limited to 100 copies)
No Exit "Originals-Series" LP:
- signal red / white marbled vinyl (USA exclusive)
- 180g black vinyl (EU exclusive)
- opaque deep red vinyl (EU exclusive - limited to 300 copies)
- light grey / black marbled vinyl (EU exclusive - limited to 200 copies)
- silver / blackdust vinyl (EU webshop - limited to 100 copies)
Inside Out "Originals-Series" LP:
- grass green marbled vinyl (USA exclusive)
- 180g black vinyl (EU exclusive)
- dark brown marbled vinyl (EU exclusive - limited to 300 copies)
- opaque beige marbled vinyl (EU exclusive - limited to 200 copies)
- green / brown / red melt vinyl (EU webshop - limited to 100 copies)
The Spectre Within:
Side A
"Traveler In Time"
"Orphan Gypsy"
"Without A Trace"
"Pirates Of The Underground"
Side B
"The Apparition"
"Kyrie Eleison"
"Epitaph"
No Exit:
Side A
"No Exit"
"Anarchy Divine"
"Silent Cries"
"In A Word"
"Shades Of Heavenly Death"
Side B
"The Ivory Gate Of Dreams"
I. "Innocence"
II. "Cold Daze"
III. "Daylight Dreamers"
IV. "Quietus"
V. "Ivory Tower"
VI. "Whispers On The Wind"
VII. "Acquiescence"
VIII. "Retrospect"
Inside Out:
Side A
"Outside Looking In"
"Pale Fire"
"The Strand"
"Shelter Me"
"Island In The Stream"
Side B
"Down To The Wire"
"Face The Fear"
"Inward Bound"
"Monument"
"Afterglow"
Сообщений нет
Комментарии могут добавлять только зарегистрированные пользователи.
Вы можете зарегистрироваться на сайте или залогиниться через социальные сети (иконки вверху сайта).