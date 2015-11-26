Arts
Lord of the Lost

*



7 май 2021 : 		 Обучающее видео от LORD OF THE LOST

30 апр 2021 : 		 Новое видео LORD OF THE LOST

17 апр 2021 : 		 Новое видео LORD OF THE LOST

26 ноя 2020 : 		 Новое видео LORD OF THE LOST

25 ноя 2020 : 		 Новое видео LORD OF THE LOST

12 сен 2020 : 		 Новое видео LORD OF THE LOST And SWISS & DIE ANDERN

29 июл 2020 : 		 Рассказ об издании нового альбома LORD OF THE LOST

13 июл 2020 : 		 Новое видео LORD OF THE LOST

14 июн 2020 : 		 Новое видео LORD OF THE LOST

18 май 2020 : 		 Новое видео LORD OF THE LOST

4 апр 2020 : 		 Новое видео LORD OF THE LOST

2 янв 2020 : 		 Новое видео LORD OF THE LOST

21 окт 2019 : 		 Новое видео LORD OF THE LOST

22 фев 2019 : 		 Новое видео LORD OF THE LOST

28 янв 2019 : 		 Новое видео LORD OF THE LOST

19 ноя 2018 : 		 Фрагмент нового DVD LORD OF THE LOST

6 сен 2018 : 		 Новое видео LORD OF THE LOST

3 авг 2018 : 		 Видео с текстом от LORD OF THE LOST

18 июн 2018 : 		 Новое видео LORD OF THE LOST

8 май 2018 : 		 Новое видео LORD OF THE LOST

12 апр 2018 : 		 Новый альбом LORD OF THE LOST выйдет в августе

14 ноя 2017 : 		 Новое видео LORD OF THE LOST

3 ноя 2017 : 		 Видео с текстом от LORD OF THE LOST

27 сен 2017 : 		 Рассказ об издании нового альбома LORD OF THE LOST

1 сен 2017 : 		 Новое видео LORD OF THE LOST

11 авг 2017 : 		 Новое видео LORD OF THE LOST
LORD OF THE LOST опубликовали видео, в котором демонстрируется исполнение композиции "Priest". Эта песня взята из альбома "Judas", выходящего второго июля на Napalm Records в следующих вариантах:

- Deluxe Box (incl. 2-CD Mediabook, 1 CD The Sorrows Of The Young, 2 CD LOTL+, DVD Becoming Judas, Cover Alu Print) - strictly limited to 1500 copies worldwide
- 4 CD Earbook - strictly limited to 500 copies worldwide
- Double Music Cassette - strictly limited to 100 copies worldwide
- 2-CD Mediabook
- 2-CD Sleevepack
- Vinyl Box incl. 2x 2LP Recycled Black Vinyl Gatefold
- Digital Album

Трек-лист:

CD1: Damnation
"Priest"
"For They Know Not What They Do"
"Your Star Has Led You Astray"
"Born with a Broken Heart"
"The 13th"
"In the Field of Blood"
"2000 Years a Pyre"
"Death Is Just a Kiss Away"
"The Heart Is a Traitor"
"Euphoria"
"Be Still and Know"
"The Death of All Colours"

CD2: Salvation
"The Gospel of Judas"
"Viva Vendetta"
"Argent"
"The Heartbeat of the Devil"
"And it Was Night"
"My Constellation"
"The Ashes of Flowers"
"Iskarioth"
"A War Within"
"A World where We Belong"
"Apokatastasis"
"Work of Salvation"

The Sorrows Of The Young:

"Catharsis"
"Syringes in the Sand"
"Deus Absconditus"
"Die Without Your Love"
"This Piece of Art"
"The Last Saviour"
"All I Am Is The Void"
"Obscularum Infame"
"Infinity"
"Supernova"

LOTL:

CD1:
"Living a Lie" feat. A Life Divided
"Consume Hate" feat. Aesthetic Perfection
"Vergissmeinnicht" feat. AnnA Lux
"Still Life to Die For" feat. Ben Christo (The Sisters Of Mercy / Diamond Black)
"The Darkest Hour" feat. Chemical Sweet Kid
"Into the Dawn" feat. Simon Moskon (Cryptex)
"The Warrior" feat. Daria Trusova
"Old-School Pagan Spirit" feat. Robse (Equilibrium)
"Entität" feat. Erdling
"Doomed Love" feat. Erk Aicrag (Hocico / Rabia Sorda)
"Crimson Masque" feat. Face Time Police
"Your Skeleton Grin" feat. Faderhead
"A Pain That I Know" feat. Florian Grey
"Ohne Zweifel" feat. Heldmaschine
"Sadly Ever After" feat. Hell Boulevard
"Stolen" feat. Jaani Peuhu (Mercury Circly, Swallow The Sun, Iconcrash)

CD2:
"Alles wird gut, aber…" feat. Lacrimosa
"Dein Blick" feat. Letzte Instanz
"Pale Rider" feat. Lolita KompleX
"Revenge" feat. MajorVoice
"Aus und Vorbei" feat. Megaherz
"Bloody Flower" feat. Nachtblut
"Abandon Ship" feat. Night Laser
"The Shadow and the Sun" feat. OH FYO!
"Digging Deeper" feat. Scarlet Dorn
"It Starts with a Crack" feat. Solar Fake
"Fake Gods" feat. Soulbound
"Träume zu Tränen" feat. Subway To Sally
"Die Flamme" feat. Sündenrausch
"Feuerrot" feat. Tanzwut
"Während die Welt in Flammen Steht" feat. Unzucht
"Today" feat. Saku Solin (Turmion Kätilöt / Fear Of Domination)

