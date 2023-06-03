Arts
Новости
*Барабанщик IRON MAIDEN показал свой инструмент 22
*David Ellefson спел в DIETH 22
*Новая песня IMMORTAL 19
*Новое видео ACCEPT 18
*IRON MAIDEN открыли европейский тур 16
*Профессиональное видео с выступления METALLICA 14
*Профессиональное видео с выступления METALLICA 12
*ROGER WATERS ответил на обвинения в нацизме 12
*Новая песня FOO FIGHTERS 12
*Вокалист JUDAS PRIEST закончил 11
[= ||| все новости группы



*

Lord of the Lost

*



3 июн 2023 : 		 Видео с текстом от LORD OF THE LOST

16 май 2023 : 		 Новое видео LORD OF THE LOST

28 апр 2023 : 		 Новое видео LORD OF THE LOST

5 апр 2023 : 		 Новое видео LORD OF THE LOST

7 мар 2023 : 		 LORD OF THE LOST представят Германию на Евровидение

24 фев 2023 : 		 Новое видео LORD OF THE LOST

2 фев 2023 : 		 Новое видео LORD OF THE LOST

5 янв 2023 : 		 Новое видео LORD OF THE LOST

26 дек 2022 : 		 Новое видео LORD OF THE LOST

20 сен 2022 : 		 Новое видео LORD OF THE LOST

4 авг 2022 : 		 Кавер-версия IRON MAIDEN от LORD OF THE LOST

3 май 2022 : 		 Новое видео LORD OF THE LOST

30 мар 2022 : 		 Кавер-версия хита Леди Гаги от LORD OF THE LOST

9 мар 2022 : 		 Новое видео LORD OF THE LOST

23 янв 2022 : 		 Обновленное видео LORD OF THE LOST

16 янв 2022 : 		 LORD OF THE LOST в акустике

16 ноя 2021 : 		 Новое видео LORD OF THE LOST

3 ноя 2021 : 		 Новое видео LORD OF THE LOST

5 окт 2021 : 		 Концертный релиз LORD OF THE LOST выйдет зимой

18 авг 2021 : 		 Новое видео LORD OF THE LOST

15 июл 2021 : 		 Обучающее видео LORD OF THE LOST

4 июл 2021 : 		 Трейлер нового альбома LORD OF THE LOST

1 июл 2021 : 		 Вскрытие LORD OF THE LOST

1 июл 2021 : 		 Новое видео LORD OF THE LOST

8 июн 2021 : 		 Обучающее видео от LORD OF THE LOST

6 июн 2021 : 		 Новое видео LORD OF THE LOST
Видео с текстом от LORD OF THE LOST



noituLOVEr, официальное видео с текстом от LORD OF THE LOST, доступно ниже. Этот трек взят из альбома недавно выпущенной Earbook-версии альбома "Blood & Glitter":

CD 1 - Blood & Glitter
01 Blood & Glitter
02 Leave Your Hate In The Comments
03 Absolute Attitude
04 The Future Of A Past Life (feat. Marcus Bischoff)
05 No Respect For Disrespect
06 Reset The Preset (feat. Andy LaPlegua)
07 Destruction Manual
08 Dead End
09 Leaving The Planet Earth
10 Forever Lost
11 Save Our Souls (feat. Ally Storch)
12 One Last Song
13 The Look (Roxette Cover) feat. Blümchen

CD 2 - MORE "More Blood & More Glitter"
01 The Curtain Falls
02 Blood & Glitter (Extended Version feat. Jennifer Batten)
03 We Are Immortal (feat. Tribune)
04 The Sound Of Violence (feat. Aesthetic Perfection)
05 I Of The Storm (feat. Adrienne Cowan)
06 See Me Fall (feat. FLYKS)
07 noituLOVEr
08 Not My Enemy
09 Destruction Manual (Family Friendly Version)
10 Schwarz Tot Gold (feat. SWISS & Die Andern)
11 One Last Song (Piano Demo - Live at Chameleon Studios)
12 Blood & Glitter (Piano Version - Live at Sonic Pump Studios)
13 Not My Enemy (Piano Version - Live at Sonic Pump Studios)
14 Leaving The Planet Earth (Piano Version - Live at Sonic Pump Studios)
15 Blood & Glitter (Extended Action Movie Version)




КомментарииСкрыть/показать 2 )

Комментарии могут добавлять только зарегистрированные пользователи.
Вы можете зарегистрироваться на сайте или залогиниться через социальные сети (иконки вверху сайта).

3 июн 2023
V
Vareg
Они предлагают пидрилам стать боевыми пидрилами? )
3 июн 2023
m
matthew3833
Vareg, ты посмотрел и не стал боевым?

1997-2023 © Russian Darkside e-Zine.
Если вы нашли на этой странице ошибку или есть комментарии и пожелания, то сообщите нам об этом