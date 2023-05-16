16 май 2023



Новое видео LORD OF THE LOST



"The Curtain Falls", новое видео LORD OF THE LOST, доступно для просмотра ниже. Этот трек взят из альбома недавно выпущенной Earbook-версии альбома "Blood & Glitter":



CD 1 - Blood & Glitter

01 Blood & Glitter

02 Leave Your Hate In The Comments

03 Absolute Attitude

04 The Future Of A Past Life (feat. Marcus Bischoff)

05 No Respect For Disrespect

06 Reset The Preset (feat. Andy LaPlegua)

07 Destruction Manual

08 Dead End

09 Leaving The Planet Earth

10 Forever Lost

11 Save Our Souls (feat. Ally Storch)

12 One Last Song

13 The Look (Roxette Cover) feat. Blümchen



CD 2 - MORE "More Blood & More Glitter"

01 The Curtain Falls

02 Blood & Glitter (Extended Version feat. Jennifer Batten)

03 We Are Immortal (feat. Tribune)

04 The Sound Of Violence (feat. Aesthetic Perfection)

05 I Of The Storm (feat. Adrienne Cowan)

06 See Me Fall (feat. FLYKS)

07 noituLOVEr

08 Not My Enemy

09 Destruction Manual (Family Friendly Version)

10 Schwarz Tot Gold (feat. SWISS & Die Andern)

11 One Last Song (Piano Demo - Live at Chameleon Studios)

12 Blood & Glitter (Piano Version - Live at Sonic Pump Studios)

13 Not My Enemy (Piano Version - Live at Sonic Pump Studios)

14 Leaving The Planet Earth (Piano Version - Live at Sonic Pump Studios)

15 Blood & Glitter (Extended Action Movie Version)







