Новое видео LORD OF THE LOST



"Viva Vendetta"”, новое видео группы LORD OF THE LOST, доступно для просмотра ниже. Эта песня взята из альбома "Judas", выпущеного второго июля на Napalm Records в следующих вариантах:



- Deluxe Box (incl. 2-CD Mediabook, 1 CD The Sorrows Of The Young, 2 CD LOTL+, DVD Becoming Judas, Cover Alu Print) - strictly limited to 1500 copies worldwide

- 4 CD Earbook - strictly limited to 500 copies worldwide

- Double Music Cassette - strictly limited to 100 copies worldwide

- 2-CD Mediabook

- 2-CD Sleevepack

- Vinyl Box incl. 2x 2LP Recycled Black Vinyl Gatefold

- Digital Album



Judas:



CD1: Damnation

"Priest"

"For They Know Not What They Do"

"Your Star Has Led You Astray"

"Born with a Broken Heart"

"The 13th"

"In the Field of Blood"

"2000 Years a Pyre"

"Death Is Just a Kiss Away"

"The Heart Is a Traitor"

"Euphoria"

"Be Still and Know"

"The Death of All Colours"



CD2: Salvation

"The Gospel of Judas"

"Viva Vendetta"

"Argent"

"The Heartbeat of the Devil"

"And it Was Night"

"My Constellation"

"The Ashes of Flowers"

"Iskarioth"

"A War Within"

"A World where We Belong"

"Apokatastasis"

"Work of Salvation"



The Sorrows Of The Young:



"Catharsis"

"Syringes in the Sand"

"Deus Absconditus"

"Die Without Your Love"

"This Piece of Art"

"The Last Saviour"

"All I Am Is The Void"

"Obscularum Infame"

"Infinity"

"Supernova"



LOTL:



CD1:

"Living a Lie" feat. A Life Divided

"Consume Hate" feat. Aesthetic Perfection

"Vergissmeinnicht" feat. AnnA Lux

"Still Life to Die For" feat. Ben Christo (The Sisters Of Mercy / Diamond Black)

"The Darkest Hour" feat. Chemical Sweet Kid

"Into the Dawn" feat. Simon Moskon (Cryptex)

"The Warrior" feat. Daria Trusova

"Old-School Pagan Spirit" feat. Robse (Equilibrium)

"Entität" feat. Erdling

"Doomed Love" feat. Erk Aicrag (Hocico / Rabia Sorda)

"Crimson Masque" feat. Face Time Police

"Your Skeleton Grin" feat. Faderhead

"A Pain That I Know" feat. Florian Grey

"Ohne Zweifel" feat. Heldmaschine

"Sadly Ever After" feat. Hell Boulevard

"Stolen" feat. Jaani Peuhu (Mercury Circly, Swallow The Sun, Iconcrash)



CD2:

"Alles wird gut, aber…" feat. Lacrimosa

"Dein Blick" feat. Letzte Instanz

"Pale Rider" feat. Lolita KompleX

"Revenge" feat. MajorVoice

"Aus und Vorbei" feat. Megaherz

"Bloody Flower" feat. Nachtblut

"Abandon Ship" feat. Night Laser

"The Shadow and the Sun" feat. OH FYO!

"Digging Deeper" feat. Scarlet Dorn

"It Starts with a Crack" feat. Solar Fake

"Fake Gods" feat. Soulbound

"Träume zu Tränen" feat. Subway To Sally

"Die Flamme" feat. Sündenrausch

"Feuerrot" feat. Tanzwut

"Während die Welt in Flammen Steht" feat. Unzucht

"Today" feat. Saku Solin (Turmion Kätilöt / Fear Of Domination)

